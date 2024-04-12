T+ Tickets: 50% Off on Swan Lake – Last Call!

Swan Lake @ Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form – or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Russian State Classical Ballet Company, and at an unbeatable price.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, April 16 at Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB90-340 – 50% off the standard price across the board.

Tue Apr 16, 7.30pm; RMB90-340.

Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, 66 Jiangning Lu, Jing’an District 上海美琪大戏院地址, 上海市静安区江宁路66号.

Latin Spring Festival @ Azul SKL

Azul's Latin Spring Festival is back! Expect four chefs cooking up a storm, a Latin band, DJ, bouncy castle and clowns and face painting for kids.

Tickets are RMB100 which gets you food and drink tickets. And better still, get yours before April 19 and enjoy 10% off!

Sun Apr 21, from 11am; RMB90 Early Bird, RMB100 Standard.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre

The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Choreographed by Spanish flamenco dancer Antonio Gades, who helped to popularize the art form on the international stage, Carmen constitutes the second installment of legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura's 1980s flamenco trilogy, preceded by Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) and followed by El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician, or Wedded by Witchcraft).

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路.

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Apr 18, 8pm, RMB128



Fri Apr 19, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Apr 20, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sun Apr 21, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Apr 25, 8pm, RMB128

Sat Apr 27, 2pm, RMB150

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Fri & Sat Apr 19 & 20, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.





