UPDATED: 8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Britannica International School Shanghai



Conveniently located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education to pupils aged 2 to 18.

The school follows the English National Curriculum, adapted to meet the needs of international students.



Their commitment to maintaining a low teacher to student ratio, with small class sizes, means they have the time to identify, celebrate and develop excellence in every child.

Britannica Open Days kick off with an engaging and captivating performance by their talented students.



Following the performance, Principal Paul Farrell will give a presentation, highlighting the unique features and advantages that make Britannica an outstanding school for families in Shanghai.

Mr. John Benson, Head of Primary, will also be holding a panel discussion, with current primary students sharing their own experience at Britannica from both academic and extra-curriculum aspects.

You will then have the opportunity to join a demo class and a school tour lead by the admissions team.

Dates: Thursday, April 25, 9.30-11.30am

Address: 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:



British International School Shanghai, Puxi

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, is hosting an Open Day on Thursday, April 18 from 8.45am.

On top of this, the school is offering VIP Visits as personalized experiences, where families can meet the Principal and teachers.

This includes an introduction on how BISS streamlines the admissions process to make the first day of school as smooth as possible for parents.

Address: 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu 华漕镇金光路111号, 近保乐路

To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster above.

Concordia International School Shanghai



Concordia International School Shanghai is excited to welcome prospective students and their parents to their upcoming Info Sessions.



Join them to discover more about their commitment to authentic learning and student-centered character development.

Explore their uniquely designed learning spaces, and learn about their comprehensive college counseling program.

Dates:



Info Sessions will take place Thursdays from 9-10:30am on the following dates:

April 18 – Preschool to Grade 5 (Mandarin)



April 25 – Grades 6 to 12 (English)

May 9 – Preschool to Grade 5 (English)

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

Telephone: +86 21 5899 0380

Email: admissions@concordiashanghai.org

Address: 345 Huangyang Lu, by Mingyue Lu, Pudong District 黄杨路345号, 近明月路

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong is a leading international school for students from toddler to Year 13, ages 2 to 18.

Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are now open, while applications for the current academic year are accepted on a rolling basis.

Dulwich welcome requests for personalized admissions meetings and campus tours throughout the year.

If you would like to register interest for an admissions meeting or campus tours, please scan the QR code on the poster above, or contact them at admissions.shanghaipudong@dulwich.org or by calling +86 21 3896 1273.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi cordially invites families to immerse themselves in a vibrant educational community during their Early Years and Junior School Open Mornings, Early Years Stay and Play Events and Senior School Immersion Days.

Open Mornings

The Open Mornings are designed for parents, and provide a detailed perspective of the college, curriculum, community and the opportunity to understand what makes a Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi education special.

You will have the opportunity to:

Connect with the Dulwich team and meet their dedicated teachers

Tour the state-of-the-art campus facilities and see classrooms in action

Learn about their innovative curriculum and educational philosophy

Ask the questions that are important to you

Dates:

Thursday, April 18

Stay and Plays

Stay and Plays are designed for younger learners. This interactive experience allows your child to engage in a variety of educational activities, giving your family a taste of the vibrant and nurturing environment that Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi prides itself on.

It's an opportunity for children to immerse themselves in the learning culture of the school, making it a truly special feature of the Stay and Play.



Dates:

Saturday, April 20

Saturday, May 11



Senior School Immersion Days

Much more than a typical open day, Senior School Immersion Days go beyond the regular school tour, offering an immersive exploration.

Your child will delve into the dynamic curriculum, explore state-of-the-art facilities and – more importantly – interact with dedicated educators and students.

It's an authentic experience tailored to help your child determine if Dulwich aligns with their educational aspirations.



Dates:

Senior School Immersion Days are on an appointment basis – register through the QR code below and the Admissions Team will reach out to you

Address: 2000 Qianpujing Lu, by Shuguang Lu, Minhang District 茜浦泾路2000号, 近曙光路.



To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster below:

Shanghai French School | Lycée Francais De Shanghai



Shanghai French School welcomes over 1,360 students of more than 40 nationalities, aged 2 to 18 years old, across its two campuses.

A lot of non-French speaking students are currently enrolled at Shanghai French School with the help of the FLSCo program (French intensive course).

Head along to the Open Days at the Qingpu and Yangpu campuses in March and April to discover more!

This is an occasion for families to:

Visit the campuses, discover the LFS infrastructure

Meet the LFS team, including the school leadership

Benefit from a detailed presentation of the curriculum, the language streams, as well as the program dedicated to non-French speaking students

Talk with families who have enrolled their children at the LFS

Ask all your questions

Qingpu Campus

Thursday, April 18

Address: 350 Gaoguang Lu, by Gaojing Zhi Lu, Qingpu District 高光路350号, 近高泾支路

To book your place, scan the relevant QR code on the poster below.





Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS)

Shanghai Singapore International School is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to visit their campus for all interested families with children aged 2-18 years old.

On the campus tour tour you will have the chance to discover SSIS educational programs and see classroom learning in action.

Address: 8/F, 299 Sichuan Zhong Lu 四川中路299号

Scan the QR code on the poster above to reach out to the SSIS Admissions Team for a private campus tour.

Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) Shanghai, Pudong

Join one of NAIS Pudong's upcoming Open Days and you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about life at the school, ask any questions you may have about your child’s academic journey, and then tour their beautiful campus and meet with a variety of teaching staff and students.

Learn more about NAIS Pudong's close personalized learning environment; their British curriculum setup and IB Diploma programme and how they’re delivered; and delve into their unique collaborations with world-class establishments such as Juilliard, MIT, IMG Academy and UNICEF.

NAIS Pudong will also provide updates on their brand new Scholarship and New Horizons programs during the sessions.

Dates:

Thursday, April 25, 9am

Wednesday May 29, 9am

Address: 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu, Pudong District 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

