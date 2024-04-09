Melco Style Presents Sichuan and Canton's Diamond

In a groundbreaking culinary collaboration, Melco Style introduces The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series, a two-year gastronomic journey that promises to redefine the dining landscape in Macao.

Yi at City of Dreams



This unprecedented event brings together 20 award-winning restaurants from Macao and the Chinese mainland, each paired with a prestigious Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Diamond-rated counterpart. Together, they will curate ten themed banquets, showcasing the best of regional cuisines and marking significant milestones in Macao's culinary scene.

The Diamonds

In the Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series, with each restaurant paired with a counterpart of equal caliber, diners can expect an extraordinary fusion of flavors, creativity, and innovation. From traditional delicacies to modern interpretations, this series celebrates the diversity and richness of Chinese cuisine while fostering collaboration and culinary exchange.

The inaugural event of The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series sets the stage for an unforgettable culinary experience: the Gourmet Extravaganza - Sichuan and Canton's Diamond Feast.

Yi, an esteemed Cantonese restaurant at City of Dreams in Macao, joins forces with Xujiacai, a renowned Sichuan cuisine restaurant in Chengdu. Together, they will present a tantalizing menu that highlights the distinctive flavors of Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine.

The Place: Yi at City of Dreams

Yi, located within the iconic Morpheus building at City of Dreams, is a culinary gem curated by Chef Angelo Wong. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Chinese classic, the I Ching, Yi's menu reflects a philosophy of harmony and balance.

With a focus on seasonal ingredients and innovative techniques, Yi offers a modern interpretation of Cantonese cuisine that delights the senses and captivates the palate.

The Food

Crab Meat, Black Pearl, Fermented Rice Wine

Kicking off, Chef Lai Xiaohui of Xujiacai showcases the flavors of Sichuan with this signature dish. Tender and succulent crab meat presented with a hint of fermented rice wine.



Sea Cucumber, Black Pearl, Ginger Jus

Xujiacai's innovative take on sea cucumber features a delicate balance of flavors and textures. Tender sea cucumber is infused with a fragrant ginger jus and paired with black pearls made of Italian black vinegar for a luxurious touch.



Fish, Wok-seared, Japanese Tomatoes, Telomsa Cordata

Wok-seared fish is paired with sweet Japanese tomatoes and Telomsa cordata, a unique sea vegetable prized for its umami-rich taste.



23 Days Pigeons, Oven-roasted, Lemon Grass x Sichuan Pepper

This dish boasts a unique combination of flavors, with oven-roasted pigeons aged only for 23 days to achieve a perfect tenderness. The infusion of lemongrass and Sichuan pepper adds a delightful aroma and kick of spice, creating a dish that is both tender and flavorful.



Abalone, Braised, Rock Rice

Chef Wong's braised abalone is a timeless Cantonese classic, featuring tender abalone atop fragrant rock rice. The dish is elevated with the addition of Chaozhou preserved radish, adding depth and complexity to the flavors. Each bite is a symphony of flavors that reflects Chef Wong's dedication to traditional Cantonese cuisine.



Bird's Nest, Pearl, Almond Jus

Yi's dessert offering is a sweet conclusion to the feast, featuring bird's nest nestled among a medley of pearls and bathed in a luscious almond jus. The dish is a celebration of luxury and indulgence, offering diners a memorable end to an unforgettable dining experience.



As guests embark on this gastronomic journey, they will not only savor the exquisite flavors of Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine but also witness the magic of collaboration and creativity. The Gourmet Extravaganza - Sichuan and Canton's Diamond Feast is a celebration of culinary excellence and cultural exchange, setting the stage for a new era of dining in Macao.

