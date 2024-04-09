  1. home
The Opposite House to Close Doors After 16 Years

By Billy Jiang, April 9, 2024

0 0

A recent announcement has stirred discussions within Beijing's hospitality and food and drink communities, as iconic The Opposite House prepares to bid farewell.

57648f608b34c74318ddfc63942440d2.jpeg

Announcement by The Opposite House. Screenshot by That's 

On April 8, The Opposite House's official WeChat account released a statement revealing that, after 16 remarkable years, the renowned establishment will be closing its doors on June 30, 2024. 

However, until its closure, The Opposite House will continue to welcome guests for room stays and dining experiences.

05c5d6da99b9a11e8154de742092f249.jpeg

Apparently, the decision to close comes as part of the "exciting long-term development plans for Taikoo Li Sanlitun," where The Opposite House is located. 

The property will undergo a transformation into an innovative retail landmark, aligning with the broader vision to enhance the commercial landscape of the Sanlitun area and contribute to Beijing's goal of becoming an international commercial hub.

2704636c5a713812cfa952526a22f04b.jpeg

Throughout its tenure, The Opposite House has been celebrated as a paragon of excellence in Beijing – and China's – hospitality and dining scene. 

As a perennial partner of That's, the establishment has garnered widespread acclaim from both our team and readers alike. 

The Opposite House has been the recipient of numerous That's Hospitality Awards and That's Food and Drinks Awards, a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality service and offerings.

While we bid farewell to this esteemed establishment and its illustrious 16-year journey, That's will continue to monitor the future endeavors of The Opposite House.

For more local insights on dining, entertainment, and leisure in Beijing, stay tuned to our WeChat official account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via The Opposite House]

