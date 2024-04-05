Who Won What at That's Food and Drink Awards Beijing

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived - the curtain is drawn, the votes tallied, and the coveted plaques gleam in the hands of our deserving champions.
It's with unparalleled enthusiasm that we unveil the triumphant bars, restaurants, and personalities that clinched glory at the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (Beijing).
Thanks to everyone who voted this year, and a big thank you to our lovely sponsors, Modernista, INTERPROCOM, London Food Ltd, Karlsbräu Beer, Afri Cola, Beretta and NICE CREAM on the food and drinks front, as well as donating incredible lucky draw prizes.
Check out a video of how it all went down...
Indulge in the glamour with an array of fabulous snapshots...
For a comprehensive visual journey through the night, scan the QR code below:
Now, without further ado, behold the illustrious roster of this year's triumphant victors...
New Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Rak Thai
La Copa
Readers' Choice
NICE CREAM
RedCircle Studio
Burger of the Year
Readers' Choice
Slowboat Saniltun Brewpub
Editor's Choice
Side Street
Pizza of the Year
Readers' Choice
COMMUNE RESERVE
Readers' Choice
Las Musas Taqueria
Editor's Choice
Q MEX Bar&Grill
Readers' Choice
Latina
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Bellota Spanish Restaurant
Editor's Choice
Iberico by TRB
French Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Maison Lyonnaise
Editor's Choice
TRB Hutong
Readers' Choice
Daccapo Italian Restaurant, Regent Beijing
Editor's Choice
GIADA Garden
Readers' Choice
Comptoirs de France Euro-Plaza Bistro & Bakery
Editor's Choice
Georgia’s Feast
Readers' Choice
Universal Studios The Lotus Garden, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel
Editor's Choice
Bubba Gump Shrimp Company
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Views Art Restaurant, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island
Editor's Choice
The Georg
Brunch of the Year
Readers' Choice
Cafe Zarah
Editor's Choice
The Rug (Sanlitun)
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Cafe Zarah
Editor's Choice
Tribe
Steakhouse of the Year
Readers' Choice
Fork by TRB
Editor's Choice
Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Supanniga Eating Room
Editor's Choice
Baan Koon
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Punjabi Indian Restaurant
Editor's Choice
Dastaan Indian Cuisine
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Yamamoto HIDEMASA
Editor's Choice
Sushi Yotsuba
Beijing Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Hometown Palace
Editor's Choice
Beijing Yan Restaurant
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Readers' Choice
Huang Ting, The Peninsula Beijing
Editor's Choice
Yao Chi Restaurant, Grand Millennium Beijing
Readers' Choice
1949-Duck de Chine
Editor's Choice
Café Zi, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
Readers' Choice
Din Tai Fung
Editor's Choice
NanJing Impressions
Readers' Choice
BREADISM
Editor's Choice
Misu Cake & Bread
Readers' Choice
Cafe Zarah
Editor's Choice
Soloist
Readers' Choice
Lobby Lounge, Regent Beijing
Editor's Choice
MANSION, Empark Prime Hotel Beijing
Readers' Choice
Slowboat Dengshikou Taproom
Editor's Choice
Beersmith, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La
Readers' Choice
Migas Mercado
Editor's Choice
Union, The Opposite House
Readers' Choice
Paddy O’shea’s
Editor's Choice
Side Street
Live Music Venue of the Year
Readers' Choice
Modernista
Editor's Choice
Beersmith, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La
Readers' Choice
JIA Wine List, NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort
Editor's Choice
Eastend
Readers' Choice
YI XUAN, Beijing GUOCE International Convention and Exhibition Center
Qi, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street
Editor's Choice
Ming Court, Cordis Beijing Capital Airport
Readers' Choice
Shunpachi, Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing
Editor's Choice
KEYAKI, PAN PACIFIC BEIJING
Readers' Choice
Brasserie 1893, Waldorf Astoria Beijing
Editor's Choice
Rive Gauche, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa
Readers' Choice
Mio, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing
Editor's Choice
IL RISTORANTE - NIKO ROMITO, BULGARI HOTEL BEIJING
Readers' Choice
CHAR bar&grill, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
Editor's Choice
29 Grill, Conrad Beijing
Readers' Choice
Tian Tan Kitchen, New World Beijing Hotel
Editor's Choice
Kerry’s Kitchen, Kerry Hotel, Beijing
Readers' Choice
Garden Court, The St. Regis Beijing
Editor's Choice
N’Joy All Day Dining Restaurant
Readers' Choice
Yun Summer Lounge, The Peninsula Beijing
Editor's Choice
MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
Readers' Choice
Power Station, Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing
Editor's Choice
Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria Beijing
Readers' Choice
Grill 79, China World Summit Wing, Beijing
Editor's Choice
The House of Dynasties, Rosewood Beijing
Readers' Choice
George’s Restaurant, Hotel Éclat Beijing
Qinghai Restaurant, Sheraton Beijing Lize Hotel
Editor's Choice
Prego, The Westin Beijing Financial Street
Readers' Choice
TRB Hutong
Club of the Year
Readers' Choice
Modernista
Bar of the Year
Readers' Choice
Migas Mercado
