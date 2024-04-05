  1. home
Who Won What at That's Food and Drink Awards Beijing

By That's Beijing, April 5, 2024

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived - the curtain is drawn, the votes tallied, and the coveted plaques gleam in the hands of our deserving champions. 

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing.jpg

It's with unparalleled enthusiasm that we unveil the triumphant bars, restaurants, and personalities that clinched glory at the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (Beijing).

Thanks to everyone who voted this year, and a big thank you to our lovely sponsors, Modernista, INTERPROCOM, London Food Ltd, Karlsbräu Beer, Afri Cola, Beretta and NICE CREAM on the food and drinks front, as well as donating incredible lucky draw prizes.

Check out a video of how it all went down...

Indulge in the glamour with an array of fabulous snapshots...

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-001.jpgWho-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-002.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-003.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-004.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-005.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-007.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-006.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-008.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-009.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-010.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-011.jpg

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-012.jpg

For a comprehensive visual journey through the night, scan the QR code below:

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-024.jpg

Now, without further ado, behold the illustrious roster of this year's triumphant victors...

New Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Rak Thai
Editor's Choice

  • La Copa


The Most Highly Anticipated Restaurant

Readers' Choice

  • NICE CREAM


The Most Highly Anticipated Bar
Editor's Choice

  • RedCircle Studio


Burger of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Slowboat Saniltun Brewpub

Editor's Choice

  • Side Street


Pizza of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • COMMUNE RESERVE


Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Las Musas Taqueria 

Editor's Choice

  • Q MEX Bar&Grill


Latin American Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Latina 


Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Bellota Spanish Restaurant 

Editor's Choice

  • Iberico by TRB


French Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Maison Lyonnaise 

Editor's Choice

  • TRB Hutong


ltalian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Daccapo Italian Restaurant, Regent Beijing 

Editor's Choice

  • GIADA Garden


Casual Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Comptoirs de France Euro-Plaza Bistro & Bakery 

Editor's Choice

  • Georgia’s Feast


Family Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Universal Studios The Lotus Garden, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel 

Editor's Choice

  • Bubba Gump Shrimp Company


Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Views Art Restaurant, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island 

Editor's Choice

  • The Georg


Brunch of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Cafe Zarah 

Editor's Choice

  • The Rug (Sanlitun)


Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Cafe Zarah 

Editor's Choice

  • Tribe


Steakhouse of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Fork by TRB 

Editor's Choice

  • Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse


Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Supanniga Eating Room 

Editor's Choice

  • Baan Koon


Indian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Punjabi Indian Restaurant 

Editor's Choice

  • Dastaan Indian Cuisine


Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Yamamoto HIDEMASA 

Editor's Choice

  • Sushi Yotsuba


Beijing Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Hometown Palace 

Editor's Choice

  • Beijing Yan Restaurant


Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Huang Ting, The Peninsula Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • Yao Chi Restaurant, Grand Millennium Beijing


Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • 1949-Duck de Chine

Editor's Choice

  • Café Zi, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing


Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Din Tai Fung

Editor's Choice

  • NanJing Impressions


Bakery of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • BREADISM

Editor's Choice

  • Misu Cake & Bread


Cafe of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Cafe Zarah

Editor's Choice

  • Soloist


Afternoon Tea of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Lobby Lounge, Regent Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • MANSION, Empark Prime Hotel Beijing 


Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Slowboat Dengshikou Taproom

Editor's Choice

  • Beersmith, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La


Cocktail Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Migas Mercado

Editor's Choice

  • Union, The Opposite House


Sports Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Paddy O’shea’s

Editor's Choice

  • Side Street


Live Music Venue of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Modernista

Editor's Choice

  • Beersmith, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La


Wine List of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • JIA Wine List, NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort

Editor's Choice

  • Eastend


Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • YI XUAN, Beijing GUOCE International Convention and Exhibition Center

  • Qi, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street

Editor's Choice

  • Ming Court, Cordis Beijing Capital Airport 


Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Shunpachi, Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing

Editor's Choice

  • KEYAKI, PAN PACIFIC BEIJING


Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Brasserie 1893, Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • Rive Gauche, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa


Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Mio, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • IL RISTORANTE - NIKO ROMITO, BULGARI HOTEL BEIJING


Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • CHAR bar&grill, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Editor's Choice

  • 29 Grill, Conrad Beijing


Hotel Buffet of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Tian Tan Kitchen, New World Beijing Hotel

Editor's Choice

  • Kerry’s Kitchen, Kerry Hotel, Beijing


Hotel Brunch of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Garden Court, The St. Regis Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • N’Joy All Day Dining Restaurant


Hotel Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Yun Summer Lounge, The Peninsula Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing


Hotel Lounge of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Power Station, Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria Beijing 


Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Grill 79, China World Summit Wing, Beijing

Editor's Choice

  • The House of Dynasties, Rosewood Beijing 

     

Hotel Casual Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • George’s Restaurant, Hotel Éclat Beijing

  • Qinghai Restaurant, Sheraton Beijing Lize Hotel

Editor's Choice

  • Prego, The Westin Beijing Financial Street 


Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • TRB Hutong


Club of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Modernista


Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

  • Migas Mercado

Who-Won-What-at-That-s-Food-and-Drink-Awards-Beijing-025.jpg

That's Food & Drink Awards Beijing

