Who Won What at That's Food and Drink Awards Beijing

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived - the curtain is drawn, the votes tallied, and the coveted plaques gleam in the hands of our deserving champions.

It's with unparalleled enthusiasm that we unveil the triumphant bars, restaurants, and personalities that clinched glory at the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (Beijing).

Thanks to everyone who voted this year, and a big thank you to our lovely sponsors, Modernista, INTERPROCOM, London Food Ltd, Karlsbräu Beer, Afri Cola, Beretta and NICE CREAM on the food and drinks front, as well as donating incredible lucky draw prizes.

Check out a video of how it all went down...

Indulge in the glamour with an array of fabulous snapshots...

For a comprehensive visual journey through the night, scan the QR code below:

Now, without further ado, behold the illustrious roster of this year's triumphant victors...

New Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Rak Thai

Editor's Choice

La Copa





The Most Highly Anticipated Restaurant

Readers' Choice

NICE CREAM





The Most Highly Anticipated Bar

Editor's Choice

RedCircle Studio





Burger of the Year

Readers' Choice

Slowboat Saniltun Brewpub

Editor's Choice

Side Street





Pizza of the Year

Readers' Choice

COMMUNE RESERVE





Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Las Musas Taqueria

Editor's Choice

Q MEX Bar&Grill





Latin American Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Latina





Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Bellota Spanish Restaurant

Editor's Choice

Iberico by TRB





French Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Maison Lyonnaise

Editor's Choice

TRB Hutong





ltalian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Daccapo Italian Restaurant, Regent Beijing

Editor's Choice

GIADA Garden





Casual Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

Comptoirs de France Euro-Plaza Bistro & Bakery

Editor's Choice

Georgia’s Feast





Family Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Universal Studios The Lotus Garden, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel

Editor's Choice

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company





Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Views Art Restaurant, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island

Editor's Choice

The Georg





Brunch of the Year

Readers' Choice

Cafe Zarah

Editor's Choice

The Rug (Sanlitun)





Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Cafe Zarah

Editor's Choice

Tribe





Steakhouse of the Year

Readers' Choice

Fork by TRB

Editor's Choice

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse





Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Supanniga Eating Room

Editor's Choice

Baan Koon





Indian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Punjabi Indian Restaurant

Editor's Choice

Dastaan Indian Cuisine





Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Yamamoto HIDEMASA

Editor's Choice

Sushi Yotsuba





Beijing Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Hometown Palace

Editor's Choice

Beijing Yan Restaurant





Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Huang Ting, The Peninsula Beijing

Editor's Choice

Yao Chi Restaurant, Grand Millennium Beijing





Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

1949-Duck de Chine

Editor's Choice

Café Zi, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing





Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Din Tai Fung

Editor's Choice

NanJing Impressions





Bakery of the Year

Readers' Choice

BREADISM

Editor's Choice

Misu Cake & Bread





Cafe of the Year

Readers' Choice

Cafe Zarah

Editor's Choice

Soloist





Afternoon Tea of the Year

Readers' Choice

Lobby Lounge, Regent Beijing

Editor's Choice

MANSION, Empark Prime Hotel Beijing





Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

Slowboat Dengshikou Taproom

Editor's Choice

Beersmith, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La





Cocktail Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

Migas Mercado

Editor's Choice

Union, The Opposite House





Sports Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

Paddy O’shea’s

Editor's Choice

Side Street





Live Music Venue of the Year

Readers' Choice

Modernista

Editor's Choice

Beersmith, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La





Wine List of the Year

Readers' Choice

JIA Wine List, NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort

Editor's Choice

Eastend





Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

YI XUAN, Beijing GUOCE International Convention and Exhibition Center

Qi, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street



Editor's Choice

Ming Court, Cordis Beijing Capital Airport





Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Shunpachi, Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing

Editor's Choice

KEYAKI, PAN PACIFIC BEIJING





Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Brasserie 1893, Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Editor's Choice

Rive Gauche, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa





Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

Mio, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

Editor's Choice

IL RISTORANTE - NIKO ROMITO, BULGARI HOTEL BEIJING





Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Readers' Choice

CHAR bar&grill, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Editor's Choice

29 Grill, Conrad Beijing





Hotel Buffet of the Year

Readers' Choice

Tian Tan Kitchen, New World Beijing Hotel

Editor's Choice

Kerry’s Kitchen, Kerry Hotel, Beijing





Hotel Brunch of the Year

Readers' Choice

Garden Court, The St. Regis Beijing

Editor's Choice

N’Joy All Day Dining Restaurant





Hotel Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice

Yun Summer Lounge, The Peninsula Beijing

Editor's Choice

MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing



Hotel Lounge of the Year

Readers' Choice

Power Station, Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing

Editor's Choice

Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria Beijing





Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

Grill 79, China World Summit Wing, Beijing

Editor's Choice

The House of Dynasties, Rosewood Beijing

Hotel Casual Dining of the Year

Readers' Choice

George’s Restaurant, Hotel Éclat Beijing

Qinghai Restaurant, Sheraton Beijing Lize Hotel

Editor's Choice

Prego, The Westin Beijing Financial Street





Restaurant of the Year

Readers' Choice

TRB Hutong





Club of the Year

Readers' Choice

Modernista





Bar of the Year

Readers' Choice