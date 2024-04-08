'Celebration of Life' At One International Festival

Themed 'One Choice, One World,' the 2024 At One International Festival (AOF) will see a diverse array of activities and agendas, including a three-day international forum, 'Celebration of Life' experiences, mind-body practices, plant-based diet tips, creative markets, and artistic performances.

This year the event will assemble figureheads from home and abroad to share pioneering ideas, gathering more than 300 brands, and hosting more than 300 programs and workshops.





Over 30,000 attendees are expected to come together to share their collective consciousness and celebrate the journey of life!



Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri, Sat & Sun Apr 12, 13 & 14, 9.30am-6pm; RMB50-700.

SANGHA Retreat Suzhou, 199 Yangcheng Lu, 澄环路199号.