  1. home
  2. Articles

'Celebration of Life' At One International Festival

By That's Suzhou, April 8, 2024

0 0

Themed 'One Choice, One World,' the 2024 At One International Festival (AOF) will see a diverse array of activities and agendas, including a three-day international forum, 'Celebration of Life' experiences, mind-body practices, plant-based diet tips, creative markets, and artistic performances.

Weixin-Image_20240408081847.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240408081839.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240408081821.jpg

This year the event will assemble figureheads from home and abroad to share pioneering ideas, gathering more than 300 brands, and hosting more than 300 programs and workshops.

Weixin-Image_20240408081851.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240408081854.jpg

Over 30,000 attendees are expected to come together to share their collective consciousness and celebrate the journey of life!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Weixin-Image_20240328154008.jpg

Fri, Sat & Sun Apr 12, 13 & 14, 9.30am-6pm; RMB50-700.

SANGHA Retreat Suzhou, 199 Yangcheng Lu, 澄环路199号.

more news

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide.

Lend an Arm, Share the Gift of Life

Lend an Arm, Share the Gift of Life

Jiahui Health 6th Annual Blood Donation Day.

How to Be a Vendor at Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

How to Be a Vendor at Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

Want to reach thousands of Shanghai families?

FEASTCON F&B Culture Festival is This Weekend!

Food, wine, cocktails, keynotes & masterclasses.

Holi Party Festival of Colors – Tickets On Sale Now!

Say farewell to winter with spring's abundant colors!

11 Takeaways from the YCYW International Education Symposium

Two-day event attracted over 10,000 participants.

Want to Change Your Life? F45 Challenge Starts Monday!

Win a month’s free F45 Membership!

Reinvigorate Your Work Life in Shanghai!

Ready to kick off 2024 with a bang?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

17 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

'Celebration of Life' At One International Festival

'Celebration of Life' At One International Festival

Ragù: Real Italian Flavors in Street Food Form

Ragù: Real Italian Flavors in Street Food Form

32 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

32 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

14 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Shenzhen

14 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Shenzhen

26 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Guangzhou

26 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives