China to Build a 2nd Formula 1 Circuit in This City...

Is Guangdong ready to embrace speed and excitement?

China is set to welcome its second FIA-certified Formula 1 (F1) racetrack – and the location?

None other than Guangzhou!

In a recent announcement, the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission revealed that Guangdong has allocated a total investment of RMB8.1 trillion for 1,508 key projects in 2024, which includes the F1 Guangzhou International Circuit project, as part of the province's key construction project plan for the same year.

Guangdong Province 2024 Key Construction Project Plan. Screenshot by That's

According to reports, the project includes "building a FIA-certified Grade 1 racetrack and supporting facilities in Guangzhou, as well as constructing an international comprehensive motorsport park around the racetrack," with an estimated total investment of RMB20 billion.

The FIA F1 World Championship stands as the pinnacle of global motorsport, with China's sole F1 racetrack situated in Jiading District, Shanghai, famously recognized as the Shanghai International Circuit, where the annual F1 Chinese Grand Prix takes place.

The Shanghai International Circuit was designed by German track designer Hermann Tilke, whose portfolio includes the likes of the Sepang International Circuit and the Bahrain International Circuit.

Since its completion in June 2004, the circuit has been the venue for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, with the inaugural race held in September of that same year.

Over the years, Shanghai has hosted a total of 16 Chinese Grand Prix, consistently attracting capacity crowds with its grandstands accommodating up to 200,000 spectators annually.

This month, the F1 Chinese Grand Prix celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking its return to China after a five-year hiatus.

Ticket sales for the event have garnered an enthusiastic response from fans, with tickets selling out immediately and surrounding hotels fully booked.

Looking at the broader South China region, the inaugural China International Zhuhai Boundary Event opened in Zhuhai in 1993.

China's first international circuit, which meets the standards of the International Automobile Federation Formula One, was also built in Zhuhai, hosting numerous major events.

The F1 event is expected to bring significant passenger flow to Guangzhou.

Using Shanghai as a benchmark, F1, a globally renowned sporting event, draws racing enthusiasts from across the globe to the city.

The anticipated completion of the F1 racetrack in Guangzhou is poised to elevate international passenger flow and stimulate the growth of the tourism industry.

Where do you think the F1 circuit will be built? Baiyun District, Panyu District, or Nansha District?

[Cover image via Pixabay]

