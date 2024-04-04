What to Do Over Qingming Weekend in Shanghai

First Up, Some 4-Day Brunches

Azul Group

The Azul Group is pulling out all the stops, with four days of brunch at Colca and both Azul venues.

And that's not all...

It's also 20% off at both Azul venues and Xouk Pudong!

Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 2楼, 近建国路.

Azul Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Temperature & Temptation



Healthy and hearty, the Temperature & Temptation brunch has been extended to four days and includes classic breakfast, midday specials, an impressive pizza selection and sweet snacks.

Situated in The Weave, bring your family and enjoy a relaxing weekend on their spacious patio.



Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun, 10am-4pm.

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legends. It’s RMB98 for one course, RMB168 for two, and add a four-hour free flow deal for RMB198.

Food options range from Smashed Avo Toast to Lobster Benedict to Chicken and Waffles to their proper Sunday Roast, which they also do on Sunday evenings....

Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm, roast during brunch & Sun from 5pm.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

El Santo



El Santo has revamped its brunch, with a focus on tapas style eating and the longest(?) free flow deal in the city.

First up, that five-hour free flow marathon. Enjoy everything from their classic Margaritas to a refreshing Aperol from 11am-4pm from just RMB198!

Pair that with Mexican-influenced tapas style that allow you to try numerous dishes – choose from Chilaquiles Duo, Chorizo Brekkie, al Pastor Taco and Mexican Eggs Benny.

Those are priced to share with two for RMB68, three for RMB98 and four for RMB128.

Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

And Three 3-Day Brunches

Geneva

Head on over to Geneva for some pub grub, where there will be plenty to keep the kids entertained, from bubbles to cupcake making classes. And if you feel like cracking on, happy starts at 2pm each day.



Thu, Fri & Sat, 10am-3pm.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Abbey Road



Brunch with the Beatles at Abbey Road! Order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu above and add FOUR HOURS free flow for JUST RMB198.

We're talking Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg and Asahi Draft, Gin Tonic, Vodka Tonic, Rum Coke, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks, all accompanied by a soundtrack from Liverpool's four lovable moptops.



Thu, Fri & Sat, 11am-3pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Les Halles de Shanghai

Les Halles de Shanghai is also serving all the classics from today through Saturday.

Thu, Fri & Sat, 11am-3pm.

Les Halles de Shanghai, 506 Jiashan Lu, by Jianguo Lu 506号嘉善路, 进建国西路.

And the Best of the Rest

Thursday

Bingo Night @ Cages



Don't miss Bingo Night from 9pm on the first Thursday of every month at Cages Jing'an. Participate for a chance to win fantastic prizes, including a long range high resolution drone, Super 73 Electric Bike, or a new skateboard!

Thu Apr 4, 9pm-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Thursday & Friday



Sandwich Garden @ E.SCAPE Art Space

Need a Qingming Weekend sandwich fix? E.SCAPE Art Space is the place for you, where the ZUP Pizza peeps will be rising from the dead.

(We thought that was suppose to happen on Easter Weekend...)

Thu & Fri Apr 4 & 5, 12pm-8pm.

E.SCAPE Art Space, 40-3 Wukang Lu 武康路40弄3号.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Apr 4, 2pm, RMB188

Thu Apr 4, 4.30pm, RMB380

Thu Apr 4, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Apr 5, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Apr 6, 2pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Flower Power Party @ RIINK

Join RIINK for a retro-filled long weekend of flower power!

On the 4th, sing your heart out at Open Mic night with musician Wynn; groove to 70s hippie music on the 5th, and relive the 90s beats on the 6th.

Roll freely under a psychedelic lit dance floor, surrounded by blooming flowers and flashy wheels. Show love and peace to one another during the holiday!

The cozy terrace serves hearty American diner food and drinks all day, with happy hour till 8pm. Come enjoy the spring breeze, bring your fluffy friends, and chillax!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Thu, Fri & Sat Apr 4, 5 & 6, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Free Qing Tuan @ Cotton's

Head on down to Cotton's over the Qingming holiday and enjoy free qingtuan with any order.



Thu, Fri & Sat Apr 4, 5 & 6.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Friday

X Lab Photography Healing @ Fuji X Space

Photography is one of the art healing techniques. Phototherapy, which uses the power of image production for therapeutic purposes, is a key to open the door of the heart.

Through photos, we can capture our lives and express our innermost feelings. Each click of the shutter is a process of self-expression and self-healing.

Head along to 'X Lab Photography Healing' presented by visual artist CHIARA YE and walk into the healing world of photography, explore the healing methods of various kinds of light, and feel the unique charm of images.

Fri Apr 5, 2-3.30pm.

Fuji X Space, 398 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Danshui Lu 淮海中路398号, 近淡水路.

Ben Rau @ Electric Circus – The Shanghai EDITION

German and Ghanaian DNA, house music phenom Ben Rau is blessed with the best of both cultures. Dancing all night and experiencing a feeling of togetherness is something countless generations can relate to.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Fri Apr 5, 9pm-3am; Early Bird RMB118, Presale RMB138, Door RMB158, includes one drink.

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

Friday & Saturday

SHIMMERING @ La Suite







This weekend at La Suite, unleash yourself and let the SHIMMERING party be the focus, where sparkle and joy come together.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Apr 5 & 6, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

That's not all, order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu above and add FOUR HOURS free flow for JUST RMB198.

Sat Apr 6, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Le Brunch @ Chez JOJO

A French-style brunch with a buffet for starters and dessert, and unlimited main courses from the a la carte menu, including beef tartar, BBQ platter, mussels and much more...









Free flow drinks package available at RMB258 for three hours, including wines, sparkling, cocktails and softs.



Sat Apr 6, Brunch 12-3pm,

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Dave Stone @ Cotton's



Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB188, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

And that's not all...

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.

Live Music Sat Apr 6, 1-4pm; Free.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

First Birthday Party @ Yak & Yeti

Yak & Yeti, the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards People's Choice New Restaurant of the Year, turns one! They'll be celebrating from 3pm, with music from DJ fane, DJ Edward and DJ Tuto.

Sat Apr 6, from 3pm; Free Entry.

Yak & Yeti, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu 襄阳北路97号, 近长乐路.

The Funk Chuckers @ The Tipsy Fiddler



Head on over the The Tipsy Fiddler and pretend you don't have work the next day with live music from The Funk Chuckets from 8pm.

Sat Apr 6, 2pm-Late.



The Tipsy Fiddler, 135-6 Fahuazhen Lu, by Xingfu Lu 法华镇路135号-6, 近幸福路.

