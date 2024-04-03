WIN! Snap & Savor: That's SNAPPY on Instagram

Get ready to snap and savor the flavors of Guangzhou with our very first That's SNAPPY Instagram Campaign!





From April 4 to 18, join us as we celebrate delicious dining moments at The Goat and Bandidos Mexican Cantina.

Simply follow @thatsGuangzhou, @goatgz, and @bandidosgz on Instagram, then post a mouthwatering photo of your dining experience at either restaurant.

Be sure to tag That's Guangzhou and either The Goat or Bandidos Mexican Cantina.

Posts with the most likes by the end of the campaign period will win a free keg party from The Goat or a bottle of premium tequila from Bandidos Mexican Cantina.

Whether you’re snapping mouthwatering food, a frozen marg, frosty beer, or burger, we want to see your best shots! PLUS, be the first to post each day during the campaign period, and enjoy a free beer at The Goat or a complimentary margarita at Bandidos Mexican Cantina.

Let's snap, savor, and share the joy of great food and fun times together!

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu



The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe