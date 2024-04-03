  1. home
The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

By That's GBA, April 3, 2024

On April 3, the opening ceremony of the 18th Festival Croisements in South China was held at the Jupiter Art Museum in Shenzhen. 

57b399312835f33c02bf9d90853aa776.jpeg

Opening ceremony of the 18th Festival Croisements in South China. Image via the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

This event marked the beginning of a series of cultural endeavors, including the much-anticipated exhibition "Urban Vision."

daa3ab9977458c9bf9dc193c0248a230-compressed.jpeg

Artists from the "Urban Vision" exhibition at the opening ceremony of the 18th Festival Croisements in South China. Image via the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year.

aee1dfafd860e7c5f117d2bb42d9c7ca.jpeg

Exhibition "Urban Viision." Image via the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

2024 holds special significance as it marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, making this year's Festival Croisements particularly noteworthy.

202404/ba8e18ba47bc1ffe05975418f642d274.jpeg

Exhibition "Urban Viision." Image via the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

On April 1, the opening of the "Festival Croisements Special Ceremony for the 60th Anniversary of Sino-France Diplomatic Relations" was witnessed by French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, alongside Festival Croisements ambassador Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, in Beijing.

The Festival Croisements has long been dedicated to fostering exchanges between artistic institutions and artists from France and China. 

As a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Sino-France diplomatic relations, this year's Festival Croisements has been extended from April to December.

202404/de1f83134a2c6bcba306b0ae50b7f13f.jpeg

Exhibition "Urban Viision." Image via the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. 

These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.

Highlighted below are some of the exciting events scheduled for the Festival Croisements in South China from April to July:

cb75f228f8404db6cb12d9e0478de1ba.jpeg202404/e1bfdf21e9c7b3ab959a120d5e792c54.jpeg202404/b33e855f8e1d18ee663d182eca5a9c2d.jpeg

Stay tuned for the announcement of the second batch of projects for the Festival Croisements in South China, scheduled for August to December. 

For more updates, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA, the Festival Croisements' official media partner in South China!

[Cover image via the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou]

Festival Croisements Guangzhou Shenzhen Arts

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

