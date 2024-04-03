6 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This April in Foshan

Tales of the South

'Tales of the South' delves into the intricate and ever-evolving historical roots and contemporary realities of the southern region, nurturing artistic forms that defy simple definitions. When discussing locality or regional identity, we inevitably confront the clichés of identity and regional style. Dispersal becomes a solution, an inevitable outcome.



This exhibition explores the impact of contextual changes, institutional reforms, shifts in media, and institutional fluctuations on southern art. We will retrace the development of southern art over the past 150 years, focusing on the blurred, controversial, and confrontational aspects of southern art, presenting audiences with a vivid panorama of southern art amidst ongoing fluctuations.

Until April 7, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

Progenitorial Hysteresis

This is Li Jiabao's first solo exhibition in China, comprehensively presenting twelve sets of works based on her passionate fascination and conscious criticism of technology/science as an artist, designer, and technology researcher. At the same time, the exhibition is also set up as a laboratory site for her and her team (many projects involve her collaborating with different scientists, engineers, and artificial intelligence engineers).



Until April 13, 2024

Duende Art Museum, No.105, Building 1, Happy Coast, The OCT Harbor Plus, Shunde

Near Exit D, Shunde OCT Harbour Plus Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

Everlasting Life: Xuelna Flower and Bird Painting Exhibition



Let's step into Mr. Xue's autumn! In the October Taihang Mountains, the hibiscus flowers bloom intoxicatingly; the mountains are adorned with red leaves, persimmons, pomegranates, and playful birds singing, while sturdy roosters roam the courtyard, and golden corn hangs on the mountain walls of the farmhouse. We can almost hear the crickets and unnamed insects singing. These are natural scenes brimming with the artist's positive outlook on life and art, filled with the joy of laborers' harvests. He blends the emotional resonance of an artist into the symphony of the times.



Until April 28, 2024

TX Gallery, 603-607, 6th Floor, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No.7 Shugang Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai

Impression Monet



This exhibition will showcase Monet's works through museum-level replicas, presented with new media technologies and scenographic designs. It aims to create an immersive artistic experience that integrates physical exhibits, music, and visuals, blending narrative with interactivity. Divided into 7 exhibition areas, it seeks to explore the light and shadow artistry in Monet's works.



Until May 19, 2024

Look Art Museum, Shop 2, Xietian Lane, Lingnan Tiandi, Chancheng

Near Zumiao Station, GuangFo Metro

Biophilia



Go Yayanagii and Tetsuo Mizu, artists in their nineties and eighties respectively, have journeyed through a lifetime of cultural exchange, shaping their art with experiences spanning Japan, Brazil, Europe, and beyond. Their works, showcased at the Boxes Art Museum in Shunde, epitomize a fusion of worldviews and talents, reflecting the wonders of civilization, visual imagination, and the recklessness of nature. Their dialogue with life across different regions mirrors the evolution of modern Japanese civilization, revealing the transformative power of art in embracing diverse cultures and ideas.



Until June 3, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Near Exit D, Shunde OCT Harbour Plus Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World



Born in 1959 in the UK, Billy Childish is a multi-talented artist and writer, known for his prolific output in both music and literature. With hundreds of albums and dozens of novels and poems to his name, Childish's creative process is characterized by its directness, speed, and raw energy. His dynamic paintings, often created in a single burst without any revisions, reflect his unique artistic vision.



In an exciting collaboration, the He Art Museum will present the curated exhibition "A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World" starting from March 23, 2024. This exhibition will juxtapose Billy Childish's works with depictions of landscapes by Chinese contemporary artists, initiating a spiritual journey that traverses East and West, engaging in dialogue with the realms of nature and spirituality.

Until June 30, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

