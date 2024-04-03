18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan



Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Tales of the South



'Tales of the South' delves into the intricate and ever-evolving historical roots and contemporary realities of the southern region, nurturing artistic forms that defy simple definitions. When discussing locality or regional identity, we inevitably confront the clichés of identity and regional style. Dispersal becomes a solution, an inevitable outcome.

Until April 7, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

Progenitorial Hysteresis

This is Li Jiabao's first solo exhibition in China, comprehensively presenting twelve sets of works based on her passionate fascination and conscious criticism of technology/science as an artist, designer, and technology researcher. At the same time, the exhibition is also set up as a laboratory site for her and her team (many projects involve her collaborating with different scientists, engineers, and artificial intelligence engineers).



Until April 13, 2024

Duende Art Museum, No.105, Building 1, The OCT Harbor Plus, Shunde

Near Exit D, Shunde OCT Harbour Plus Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

Everlasting Life: Xuelna Flower and Bird Painting Exhibition



Let's step into Mr. Xue's autumn! In the October Taihang Mountains, the hibiscus flowers bloom intoxicatingly; the mountains are adorned with red leaves, persimmons, pomegranates, and playful birds singing, while sturdy roosters roam the courtyard, and golden corn hangs on the mountain walls of the farmhouse. We can almost hear the crickets and unnamed insects singing. These are natural scenes brimming with the artist's positive outlook on life and art, filled with the joy of laborers' harvests. He blends the emotional resonance of an artist into the symphony of the times.



Until April 28, 2024

TX Gallery, 603-607, 6th Floor, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No.7 Shugang Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai

Impression Monet



This exhibition will showcase Monet's works through museum-level replicas, presented with new media technologies and scenographic designs. It aims to create an immersive artistic experience that integrates physical exhibits, music, and visuals, blending narrative with interactivity. Divided into 7 exhibition areas, it seeks to explore the light and shadow artistry in Monet's works.



Until May 19, 2024

Look Art Museum, Shop 2, Xietian Lane, Lingnan Tiandi, Chancheng

Near Zumiao Station, GuangFo Metro

Biophilia



Go Yayanagii and Tetsuo Mizu, artists in their nineties and eighties respectively, have journeyed through a lifetime of cultural exchange, shaping their art with experiences spanning Japan, Brazil, Europe, and beyond. Their works, showcased at the Boxes Art Museum in Shunde, epitomize a fusion of worldviews and talents, reflecting the wonders of civilization, visual imagination, and the recklessness of nature. Their dialogue with life across different regions mirrors the evolution of modern Japanese civilization, revealing the transformative power of art in embracing diverse cultures and ideas.



Until June 3, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Near Exit D, Shunde OCT Harbour Plus Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World



Born in 1959 in the UK, Billy Childish is a multi-talented artist and writer, known for his prolific output in both music and literature. With hundreds of albums and dozens of novels and poems to his name, Childish's creative process is characterized by its directness, speed, and raw energy. His dynamic paintings, often created in a single burst without any revisions, reflect his unique artistic vision.

Until June 30, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

Hong Kong

ImagineLand | Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2024

A mega outdoor music carnival combining music, film, fashion, and arts technology elements, ImagineLand features daytime programmes such as 'Gen S Concert', which showcases a fusion of international and local pop music; 'Memory Lane', which shines a spotlight on classic film scenes and redesigned costumes; and 'Funarts Corner', which brings together arts technology, music, and crafts booths. In the evening, 'Movie Under the Stars' will screen classic local films, which the audience can enjoy outdoors on the grass.



April 6 - 7, 12noon - 10pm

Central Lawn, Victoria Park

Songkran Hong Kong

The Songkran Festival, also known as the 'Thai New Year', is an important traditional festival in Thailand. People engage in cheerful water fights on the streets, which symbolises the washing away of misfortunes and evil from the past year, and welcoming the arrival of the new year. The SongKran HK is held annually to celebrate this traditional and grand festival.



April 4 - 8, 12noon - 8pm, D2 Place;

April 6, 12noon - 10pm, Cheung Yee Street

For more information: songkran.hk

Start the Fun at Chullschick in Hong Kong



Join us for "Four Amigos at ChullsChick" on Saturday, April 20, from 12noon to 3.30pm! Gather your friends and enjoy a fantastic time filled with delicious food and great company at ChullsChick.



April 20, 12noon - 3.30pm

For Reservations: +852-6538 0188

Chullschick, Shop D, E, F, 2-12 Moon St, Wan Chai

'Across Victoria Harbour' Special Exhibition



The exhibition uncovers the rich history of cross-harbour vessels and their cultural significance in four sections: 'The Harbour, the City and the People', 'Crossing the Harbour', 'Freight Transport' and 'Changes in Harbour Voyages'. Through historical photographs and vessel models, the exhibition illustrates maritime trade activities from Hong Kong's early years to the present. A life-size reconstruction of the old motorboat ticket booth and a multimedia game, 'Travel by Walla-Walla', will allow visitors to relive the glory days of the motorboat industry.



Until May 15, 2024

Hong Kong Maritime Museum

teamLab: Continuous | Art@Harbour 2024



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) joins hands with the international art collective teamLab to present the 'teamLab: Continuous' exhibition at Tamar Park and the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section). Hundreds of colourful luminous installations will continuously change colours and sounds as visitors interact with them.



Until June 2, 2024

Tamar Park & the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section)

Noir & Blanc: A Story of Photography



This is M+'s first exhibition on photography, co-presented with the French May Arts Festival and in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). It examines black-and-white photography as a time-honoured medium of art by presenting more than 250 important photographs from BnF's collection, complemented by over 30 photographs from the M+ Collections, featuring over 170 internationally acclaimed photographers.



Until July 1, 2024

Main Hall Gallery, M+ Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District

Macao



Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art



The late renowned Macao painter Lok Cheong (1923-2006) made a tremendous contribution to the local painting circle. His family has generously donated a substantial amount of his oeuvre to the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau.



Until April 7, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Av. Xian Xing Hai, Macao

Donald Duck 90



Launch a journey of magical moments with Disney superstar Donald Duck at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. Known for his iconic sailor shirt, cap and red bowtie, this quack-tastic duck is one of the 50 greatest cartoon characters of all time. This year marks Donald's 90th anniversary, so come join us as we celebrate his big day and ducky charm with Donald Duck 90 window displays throughout the resort showcasing his classic looks. Be sure to stop by the limited-time pop-up store to take home special Donald Duck 90 merchandise.



Until April 7, 2024

Grand Lisboa Palace, Shooting Road of Coloane Reclaimed area, Macao

Always Near You Always



New York artist Adam Handler presents his first solo exhibition in Macau, titled "By Your Side, By My Side," marking his largest exhibition in Asia to date. Known for his unique whimsical and healing style, Handler incorporates his profound personal experiences into this exhibition. Through the fusion of art and love, the exhibition aims to take the audience on a journey of love and healing.



Until April 23, 2024

Artelli, L01A, L02 The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macao

Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road — Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage



As the starting point of China’s ancient Maritime Silkroad and a hub of maritime commerce and trade, Fujian boasts a range of cultures, rich geographical features, and abundant intangible cultural heritage resources, including 145 representative items of national intangible cultural heritage and 705 representative items of provincial intangible cultural heritage.



Until May 5, 2024

Macau Museum, No. 112 Praceta do Museu de Macau

Revelations in Imagery: Personal Works Exhibition by Sandra Rita



The exhibition showcases 200 paintings created by architect Sandra Rita over the past five years, revealing a complex imaginative world. The lines in the paintings glide across the white paper, resembling a vivid dance of intricate mazes.



Until May 7, 2024

Albergue SCM, No.8z Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Macao

