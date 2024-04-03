17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

16th Annual Midnight Charity Run



Your attendance helps to create education opportunities for children and medical treatment possibilities for families, and it lessens poverty in meaningful and lasting ways.



Price: RMB250/runner (limited to 150 attendees)

* Registration before April 5, 2024 or when full to get a quality short-sleeve race shirt.

April 20, 2024 (Saturday) from 10pm

* Please arrive at 10pm - 10.15pm to get registered, collect your runner pack, and warm up. There will be secure storage to store your belongings during the run.

To Register: Tel +86755-2667 4830 or email MidnightRun@captivating.org

Main Entrance, LianHuaShan Park, No.6030 Hongli Road, Futian

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

25 Amazing Art Shows This April in Shenzhen



Dive into a world of creativity and inspiration this March in Shenzhen! Our curated event guide showcases the most exciting art shows happening in the city. From contemporary masterpieces to avant-garde installations, there's something for every art enthusiast!



"Deep-Sea Adventure" at InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort



Immerse your little ones in a fantastical journey beneath the sea with InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort's specially designed "Deep-Sea Adventure" themed family suites. The hotel rooms are thoughtfully crafted to bring the magic of the ocean to life, featuring the hotel's signature parent-child doll IP characters, the hammerhead shark "Damei" and the adorable octopus "Shasha". Starting from just RMB4,388, enjoy a one-night stay in "Deep-Sea Adventure" themed family suite with sea view, inclusive of buffet breakfast and dinner for two adults and two children under 1.4 meters.



Price: from RMB4,388

For Reservations: +86755-8888 6688

InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort, No.9 Yankui Road, Dameisha Yantian

Food & Drink

Weekday Special at il Faro

BUSINESS LUNCH SET FOR RMB98 offers a tasty and convenient meal for busy professionals. Enjoy a carefully crafted selection of dishes that will fuel your afternoon. For pizza lovers, the PIZZA SET LUNCH at RMB78 is the perfect choice. Indulge in a delicious pizza paired with a refreshing beverage for a satisfying lunchtime experience. Both sets offer great value and taste, making them the ideal lunch options.



Every Monday through Friday in April 2024, 11am - 5pm

For Reservations: +860755-2689 1084

il Faro, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Happy Hour Buy 1 Get 1 Free



Enjoy The Terrace Restaurant & Bar's Happy Hour offer every day until 9.30pm: Buy 1, Get 1 Free!



Available for April 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, No.201 Seaworld Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

JEN Happy Hour



Enhance your experience with a selection of exquisite red and white wines, refreshing soft drinks, tantalizing mocktails, and an array of 8 delectable snacks. Happy Hour for Shangri-La Circle Diamond and Polaris members for free. Enjoy this Happy Hour offering by booking a Studio L Room / Studio XL Room / Theme Room at the regular price, via any channel.



Available for April 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8898 8988

KOAN, No.399 Qianwan 1st Road, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan

Baia Latin Night at BAIA



Get ready to spice up your Saturday night at BAIA with Baia Latin Night! Join us this Saturday for a vibrant celebration filled with Latin music, dancing, and irresistible cocktails. Let's heat up the dance floor and immerse ourselves in the rhythmic beats of salsa, merengue, and bachata.



April 6, 10pm - 2am (next day)

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Thai New Year Celebration



Celebrate Thai New Year with The Terrace Restaurant & Bar's exclusive sets! Indulge in the selected meat and salad set for RMB138, or savor the vegetarian set for just RMB99.



April 13 - 14, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, No.201 Seaworld Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Beer Academy: The Happy Monk x Duvel Beer

Calling all Beer lovers! Join The Happy Monk x Duvel Beer, The Happy Monk’s first Beer Academy in Shenzhen on April 17! You can't beat a cool beer on workday night! There's gonna be great beer, it's totally educational (which means it's good for your brain!) and it segues very nicely into your standard workday drinking plans!



April 17, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Hangover Brunch



"Qué pasa, amigos? Ready for un pinche evento chingón on April 21? Join us for "The Hangover Brunch" at Tequila Coyotes, where Los Cuatro Amigos are teaming up an epic 8 hands brunch! Chef Abel from Chullschick in Hong Kong, Chef Alex Fargas from La Paloma in Hong Kong, Chef Beto from La Lupita in Bangkok, and the incredible Neto Trevino from Tequila Coyotes in Shenzhen are joining forces. They're fusing Mexican, Peruvian, and Spanish flavors for a mouthwatering experience.



Price: RMB398

April 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Music

Live Music at Cafe Society

Join us for live music at Cafe Society every Friday and Saturday night! Enjoy live music from 8pm to 12.30am, followed by an after-party with a DJ from 12.30am to 3am.



Every Friday and Saturday in April 2024, from 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Chinese Football 2024



We are each other's scenery within the window or beyond, on stage or in the audience, in a foreign land or dreaming. Through the radiance of music, we traverse countless, diverse locales. Our curiosity to explore the unknown remains intact despite inevitable confusion and uncertainty. Before each departure, our hearts tremble with anticipation, heading towards places that blend familiarity with novelty.



April 4, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2350 2505

Hou Live × Mixc cube, China Resources Tower B1 floor Art Cube, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

Charming French Music



This musical was created in 2003 based on Moliere's plays and is set in an eternal Spain, combining the sensuality of Andalusian music with flamenco dance. Tang Huang, a young aristocrat with demonic beauty, unleashed his passion: a cruel tempter who aroused the desires of some and attracted the hatred of others. In a duel, he coldly killed the commander, a person he had offended. Therefore, Tang Huang was cursed. Here, he is destined to love, and love will mark his downfall. A new and sincere passion will be born with Maria, a naive sculptor who promises to another.



April 4 - 6, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8933 6660

Pingshan Drama Box, No. 2 Huide Road, Pingshan Street, Pingshan

Dance of Callgraphy in 353 AD



The dance drama "Dance of Calligraphy in 353 AD" is the first panoramic presentation of the legacy of calligraphy in China. From choreography to storytelling and stage design, it closely follows the masterpiece of Chinese culture, the "Preface to the Orchid Pavilion Anthology."



April 5 - 6, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Jazz Quintet



In jazz history, Thelonius Monk stands as a singular figure, renowned for his enigmatic creations over a nearly thirty-year career. Rooted in traditional Bebop yet infused with futuristic harmonies, his music has deeply influenced generations of musicians. Now, five young jazz performers from Guangdong will pay homage to Monk's legacy with passion and reverence.



April 5, 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-9609 8585

Penny Black Jazz Club, No.134, Bldg A5, OCT-Loft North Area, Xiangshan East Street, Nanshan

Windwood Mountain Fire: April Standards



Wen Bochao Quartet night this April featuring Windwood Mountain Fire: April Standards. Make Jazz your lifestyle!



Price: RMB120

April 10, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

