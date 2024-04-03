15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended
YUE Special 5J Iberico Ham Offerings
Experience the essence of YUE's reinterpretation of Cantonese cuisine as Executive Chef Seven and the YUE team embark on a culinary journey showcasing the exquisite flavors of 5J Iberico ham. Through their innovative menu, they offer a fresh perspective on modern Cantonese cuisine, celebrating the spirit of this culinary tradition. Prepare to be delighted by a unique and artistic dining experience that spans 10,000 miles of flavor exploration.
For more information, please contact "Yue·Modern Cantonese Cuisine" customer service: Tel/WeChat, +86-19927576951
Yue·Modern Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu
Disney in Concert a Magical Celebration
Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of animation, color, and music, as they blend harmoniously to create a mesmerizing spectacle—a celebration like no other. Join us as we embark on a journey to discover our own magical melody, weaving a tapestry of dreams and vibrant experiences. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration!
April 30, 2024
Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Middle Road, Yuexiu
Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure
Popular worldwide, the Baby Shark series introduces irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!
Price: RMB100 - 493
April 27, 3pm
Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe
The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China
As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!
Until the end of April 2024
23 Amazing Art Shows This March in Guangzhou
Food & Drink
Canton Fair Guest Exclusive
This is an exclusive offer for Canton Fair participants! Enjoy unlimited highballs at the incredible price of RMB99 per person, Sunday through Thursday from 7pm to 2am. It's the perfect way to unwind after a busy day at the fair, and it's available only to Canton Fair guests.
Every Sunday through Thursday until May 5, 7pm - 2am (next day)
For Reservations: +86-13316218804
Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu
Burger Board at LE HACHOIR
Indulge in the ultimate burger experience at Le Hachoir with the Burger Board offer! For just RMB128, savor a mouthwatering burger served with crispy fries, a fresh garden green salad, and your choice of drink.
Every Tuesday in April 2024
For Reservations: +86-18102293165
LE HACHOIR, Unite 60, 62, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland
Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!
Sail Away with Ocean-inspired Taste
Savor the essence of the ocean with the seven seafood dishes newly presented by lL PONTE ltalian Restaurant. Delicacies like lobster, grouper, shellfish cooked with fresh herbs and vegetables in season, seasoned with white wine, cheese or cream and prepared with various different cooking methods. You may experience a culinary adventure where every bite is delicious and inspired by all the ocean has to offer
Until June 30
For Reservations: +8620-6683 3636
Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe Hotel, 215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe
Blooming Creativity: Flower Workshop
The Happy Monk’s Flower Workshop is more than just a class; it’s an experience that will take you on a journey through the world of flowers, where you'll discover the rich history and significance of floral arrangements. Master the basics of floral design, from selecting the perfect blooms to creating harmonious color schemes. Experiment with various techniques, including hand-tying bouquets, designing centerpieces, and crafting unique floral gifts. Connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for flowers and creativity.
Early Bird Discount: Register before April 10 and enjoy a discount for the ticket
April 14, 2.30pm - 4.30pm
For Reservations: +86-15308961015
The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu
Puff Up Bread 2024
Welcome to Puff Up Bread 2024! Join us for a unique bread feast at Four Seas Walk during this delicious season. It's not just a celebration of baking craftsmanship but also a tribute to the art of "primitive bread."
April 30 - May 3, 2024
Four Seas Walk, No.490 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu
Music
The Big Beat Quintet ft.Nicole
The Big Beat band consists of outstanding young local musicians with rich jazz stage experience. They will present a selection of carefully arranged pieces that blend jazz and pop, inviting you to experience the extraordinary charm of their music.
April 5, from 9.30pm
For Reservations: +86-13544562535
Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe
Concert Performed by Orchestre de l'Opera Royal de Versailles
Experience the mesmerizing performance of the Versailles Royal Opera House Resident Orchestra conducted by Stéphane Pruniaux, presenting iconic musical pieces from the era of Louis XIV for the first time in China. Accompanied by two renowned countertenor vocalists, immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Versailles Court's musical celebration.
April 6, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-3839 2888
Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Yamaoka Akira China Tour 2024
The allure of Ghost Town's specter lies in its profound exploration of human contradictions. Enveloped in thick fog, amid the abyss, every individual teeters between being a demon and a hero. Imperfect beings, each of us harbors an unknown side.
April 6, 2024
For Reservations: +86-13751833027
Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu
Lifestyle
Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024
The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.
Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm
For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540
Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe
