15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

YUE Special 5J Iberico Ham Offerings

Experience the essence of YUE's reinterpretation of Cantonese cuisine as Executive Chef Seven and the YUE team embark on a culinary journey showcasing the exquisite flavors of 5J Iberico ham. Through their innovative menu, they offer a fresh perspective on modern Cantonese cuisine, celebrating the spirit of this culinary tradition. Prepare to be delighted by a unique and artistic dining experience that spans 10,000 miles of flavor exploration.



For more information, please contact "Yue·Modern Cantonese Cuisine" customer service: Tel/WeChat, +86-19927576951

Yue·Modern Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Disney in Concert a Magical Celebration



Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of animation, color, and music, as they blend harmoniously to create a mesmerizing spectacle—a celebration like no other. Join us as we embark on a journey to discover our own magical melody, weaving a tapestry of dreams and vibrant experiences. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration!



April 30, 2024

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Middle Road, Yuexiu

Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure



Popular worldwide, the Baby Shark series introduces irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!



Price: RMB100 - 493

April 27, 3pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

Food & Drink

Canton Fair Guest Exclusive

This is an exclusive offer for Canton Fair participants! Enjoy unlimited highballs at the incredible price of RMB99 per person, Sunday through Thursday from 7pm to 2am. It's the perfect way to unwind after a busy day at the fair, and it's available only to Canton Fair guests.



Every Sunday through Thursday until May 5, 7pm - 2am (next day)

For Reservations: +86-13316218804

Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu

Burger Board at LE HACHOIR



Indulge in the ultimate burger experience at Le Hachoir with the Burger Board offer! For just RMB128, savor a mouthwatering burger served with crispy fries, a fresh garden green salad, and your choice of drink.



Every Tuesday in April 2024

For Reservations: +86-18102293165

LE HACHOIR, Unite 60, 62, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland

Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Sail Away with Ocean-inspired Taste

Savor the essence of the ocean with the seven seafood dishes newly presented by lL PONTE ltalian Restaurant. Delicacies like lobster, grouper, shellfish cooked with fresh herbs and vegetables in season, seasoned with white wine, cheese or cream and prepared with various different cooking methods. You may experience a culinary adventure where every bite is delicious and inspired by all the ocean has to offer

Until June 30



For Reservations: +8620-6683 3636



Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe Hotel, 215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe



Blooming Creativity: Flower Workshop



The Happy Monk’s Flower Workshop is more than just a class; it’s an experience that will take you on a journey through the world of flowers, where you'll discover the rich history and significance of floral arrangements. Master the basics of floral design, from selecting the perfect blooms to creating harmonious color schemes. Experiment with various techniques, including hand-tying bouquets, designing centerpieces, and crafting unique floral gifts. Connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for flowers and creativity.



Early Bird Discount: Register before April 10 and enjoy a discount for the ticket

April 14, 2.30pm - 4.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

Puff Up Bread 2024



Welcome to Puff Up Bread 2024! Join us for a unique bread feast at Four Seas Walk during this delicious season. It's not just a celebration of baking craftsmanship but also a tribute to the art of "primitive bread."



April 30 - May 3, 2024

Four Seas Walk, No.490 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

Music

The Big Beat Quintet ft.Nicole

The Big Beat band consists of outstanding young local musicians with rich jazz stage experience. They will present a selection of carefully arranged pieces that blend jazz and pop, inviting you to experience the extraordinary charm of their music.



April 5, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13544562535

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Concert Performed by Orchestre de l'Opera Royal de Versailles



Experience the mesmerizing performance of the Versailles Royal Opera House Resident Orchestra conducted by Stéphane Pruniaux, presenting iconic musical pieces from the era of Louis XIV for the first time in China. Accompanied by two renowned countertenor vocalists, immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Versailles Court's musical celebration.



April 6, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3839 2888

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Yamaoka Akira China Tour 2024



The allure of Ghost Town's specter lies in its profound exploration of human contradictions. Enveloped in thick fog, amid the abyss, every individual teeters between being a demon and a hero. Imperfect beings, each of us harbors an unknown side.



April 6, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu

Lifestyle

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024

The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

