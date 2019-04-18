14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Sips and Bites: New Brunch at Beersmith

As the weather warms up, Beersmith welcomes you back to indulge in our delightful new brunch offerings. From Lemon Veal Scallopini to Egg White Omelette with Avocado, featuring plant-based Omni-pork, we've curated a fresh selection for Spring. Indulge in classics like Eggs Benedict or try our new additions like Dry Fig and Pork Rib Flatbread. Enjoy the sophistication and Instagram-worthy presentation Beersmith is known for, all while soaking up the sun on our fabulous terrace. With craft beer additions like the Old English Beat Bitter and Neon Seltzer, Beersmith is the perfect spot to celebrate the spring season this April.



Brunch is available from 11am to 4pm on weekends and public holidays

For Reservations: +8610-8647 1098

Beersmith, Level 1, JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Spring Fever Party at Zarah



Let’s celebrate the opening of Zarah's rooftop with an event craving in these beautiful spring days: a fun daytime party with great music where we eat, drink, dance on a hutong rooftop & spread spring fever! Zarah is teaming up again with some of Beijing’s well-known DJs who will fill the air with good sound and positive vibes. There will also be some amazing special spring drinks waiting for you!



April 4, from 4pm

For Reservations: +8610-8403 9807

Cafe Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Legacy Champion Guest Shift



The top-ranked bar and champion mixologist's signature cocktails are a must-try for all guests!



April 4, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18511588119

Collect Lounge, Unit 81-023, Building 3, No.8 Courtyard, Beiqu, Beikai, Xindong Road, Sanlitun Street, Chaoyang

Music

Gentlemen's Promise

At Blue Note Beijing, Joe Webb will headline a jazz trio performance. With their unique British style, they will redefine jazz tradition on the Blue Note stage. This is the promise of these three gentlemen!



April 3 - 4, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

DDC Qingming Holiday Program



As mid-spring transitions into late spring, the earth bursts forth with vibrant signs of renewal, inviting us to embrace the season's energy. At the RiTan DDC stage, we curate three days of musical celebration, featuring six outstanding bands to serve as three distinct "courses" of entertainment.



April 3 - 5, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6407 8969

DDC Address 4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

April Rain China Tour 2024



As spring returns and the earth rejuvenates in April, it's a season of renewal and reunions. This April, April Rain will embark on a new round of tours across China. Let's gather at the venue, amidst the exhilarating April rain, washing away all disappointments and troubles, shedding all fragility, and growing into towering trees and enlightenment.



April 5, 2024

Omni Space, B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

tuányuán Vol.2



Welcome to the "tuányuán" Music Festival! We bring you a unique musical experience, featuring top musicians and bands, performing classic tunes, and embracing the charm of music. Here, with passion and enthusiasm, we present you with an extraordinary concert.



April 6, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6407 8969

DDC Address 4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

All about the Moon



Celebrate the timeless allure of jazz with Viviana Zarbo and her quartet as they pay homage to humanity's imagination under the moon's gaze. In 1969, Armstrong and Aldrin serenaded the lunar landscape with "FLY ME TO THE MOON," marking a historic musical moment. Now, experience the magic as Zarbo's quartet weaves jazz tunes in different languages, capturing the essence of lunar mystique.



April 11, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6407 8969

DDC Address 4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Arts



One and All

The post-70s generation has inherited the modern art movement of the 1980s, breaking free from blind obedience and passivity, and integrating new artistic languages with the realities of China. This has led to the initial realization of a modern Chinese expression. Since the 2000s, globalisation's profound influence has deeply impacted contemporary art's landscape. The interchange between inbound and outbound influences and the convergence of international languages and local symbols have cultivated an image of Chinese contemporary art engaging in dialogue with the world.



April 6 - 16, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Come For The Kiss



Presented by the Austrian Embassy's Cultural Section and Spazio Design, the exhibition features prints authorized by the Gustav Klimt Foundation, accompanied by a series of events during the exhibition period. It offers art and culture enthusiasts a feast for the senses, showcasing Klimt's profound and penetrating influence on contemporary art, as well as his interdisciplinary approach to integrating traditional culture, architecture, psychology, science, and aesthetics into his creations.



Until May 27, 2024

BITDB, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Tiziano Renaissance



Gathered in Beijing are the brightest names in art history: Titian, Raphael, Botticelli, Van Dyck, Rubens, and more! This exhibition features 59 authentic works by 47 European painting masters, spanning a period of 500 years. It presents a feast of the Renaissance and its influence on European painting in the 17th and 18th centuries.



Until June 16, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

A Question is Also A Form of Sculpture



Spring 2024 kicks off with "Green Curtain Game," marking the debut mid-career research exhibition of Chinese artist Nabuqi. Explore over 40 pivotal pieces spanning her artistic journey from 2013 to 2024. Don't miss this comprehensive showcase of creativity and evolution!



Until June 28, 2024

M Woods, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

Beijing Love Your Pet Day

Our pets are deeply loved members of the family. Join us on April 6 at MaisonFL to celebrate your love for pets with pet owners, rescuers, and friends from the community.



April 6, 2.30pm - 6pm

For Reservations: +86-18500523702

MaisonFL, F306, 3/F, Grand Summit, Liangmaqiao, Chaoyang

Kavin Jay Comes to Beijing



Get ready to laugh out loud as Malaysian comedian Kavin Jay hits the stage in Beijing next weekend! Known for his hilarious performances on Netflix, Comedy Central Asia, and BBC2, Kavin Jay promises a night of non-stop laughter and entertainment.



Price: from RMB135

April 18 & 19, 7.30pm

April 20, 7pm & 9pm

For Reservations: WeChat, NTSTANDUP

Nanyang Hutong, No.6 The Green Box, Dongcheng

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: