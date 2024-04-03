China Visa-Free Entry to Hainan – The Full List!

In a move to attract more international travelers, China has expanded its visa-free entry policy for Hainan Island.



As of February 9, 2024, citizens from 59 countries can now enter Hainan for tourism, business, family visits, medical purposes, exhibitions, and sports events, with a stay of up to 30 days.

This is separate to the unilateral visa-free entry granted to 12 countries (so far!) and reciprocal visa-free entry granted to 24 countries (so far!), whereby these nations enjoy visa-free access not only to Hainan but also to other parts of the Chinese mainland, with a maximum stay of 15 days.

The main difference between the unilateral visa-free and Hainan visa-free policies:

The unilateral policy allows for a shorter stay of up to 15 days but covers a broader range of activities across China.

The Hainan policy offers a longer stay of up to 30 days specifically for activities within Hainan Province.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Hainan



EUROPE



Albania

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

AMERICAS



Argentina



Brazil

Canada

Chile

Mexico

United States

OCEANIA



Australia

New Zealand

ASIA



Brunei

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Philippines

Qatar

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Hainan Visa-Free Policy FAQs

In response to common queries regarding the Hainan visa-free policy, China's immigration authorities have provided clarifications:



The nationals of countries eligible for both the Hainan visa-free policy and bilateral visa exemption agreements should follow the provisions of the bilateral agreements.

Travelers entering Hainan under the visa-free policy must enter through designated ports of entry in Hainan, and are not allowed to enter other Chinese mainland ports first before traveling to Hainan.

Once in Hainan, visa-free travelers are restricted to activities within the administrative region of Hainan Province.

If travelers exceed the 30-day limit for visa-free stays in Hainan, they can apply for relevant permits from local public security and immigration authorities.

This expansion of the visa-free policy is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges in Hainan, further positioning the island as an attractive destination for international visitors.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]


