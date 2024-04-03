China Visa-Free Entry to Hainan – The Full List!

In a move to attract more international travelers, China has expanded its visa-free entry policy for Hainan Island.
As of February 9, 2024, citizens from 59 countries can now enter Hainan for tourism, business, family visits, medical purposes, exhibitions, and sports events, with a stay of up to 30 days.
This is separate to the unilateral visa-free entry granted to 12 countries (so far!) and reciprocal visa-free entry granted to 24 countries (so far!), whereby these nations enjoy visa-free access not only to Hainan but also to other parts of the Chinese mainland, with a maximum stay of 15 days.
The main difference between the unilateral visa-free and Hainan visa-free policies:
The unilateral policy allows for a shorter stay of up to 15 days but covers a broader range of activities across China.
The Hainan policy offers a longer stay of up to 30 days specifically for activities within Hainan Province.
Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Hainan
EUROPE
Albania
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
United Kingdom
AMERICAS
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Mexico
United States
OCEANIA
Australia
New Zealand
ASIA
Brunei
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Malaysia
Philippines
Qatar
Singapore
South Korea
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
Hainan Visa-Free Policy FAQs
In response to common queries regarding the Hainan visa-free policy, China's immigration authorities have provided clarifications:
The nationals of countries eligible for both the Hainan visa-free policy and bilateral visa exemption agreements should follow the provisions of the bilateral agreements.
Travelers entering Hainan under the visa-free policy must enter through designated ports of entry in Hainan, and are not allowed to enter other Chinese mainland ports first before traveling to Hainan.
Once in Hainan, visa-free travelers are restricted to activities within the administrative region of Hainan Province.
If travelers exceed the 30-day limit for visa-free stays in Hainan, they can apply for relevant permits from local public security and immigration authorities.
This expansion of the visa-free policy is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges in Hainan, further positioning the island as an attractive destination for international visitors.
