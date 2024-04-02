China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Since July 2023, China has continuously expanded its list of unilateral visa-free entry countries.
While accelerating the recovery of international passenger flights, this move has also brought greater convenience to international tourists planning to visit China or considering it as a travel destination.
As of April 2024, China unilaterally grants visa-free entry to 12 countries and reciprocal visa-free entry to 24 countries, demonstrating a proactive stance in attracting international tourists.
Unilateral Visa-Free Entry Countries
EUROPE
Austria
Belgium
France
Germany
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Luxembourg
The Netherlands
Spain
Switzerland
ASIA
Brunei
Notes for Unilateral Visa-Free Entry into China:
The policy is currently on trial and is effective until November 30, 2024.
The maximum stay allowed under visa-free entry is 15 days.
The visa-free policy applies only to entry and exit ports in the Chinese mainland.
Reciprocal Visa-Free Entry Countries
ASIA
Armenia
Kazakhstan
Malaysia
Maldives
Qatar
Singapore
Thailand
UAE
EUROPE
Albania
Belarus
Bosnia and Herzegovina
San Marino
Serbia
AMERICAS
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
Dominica
Ecuador
Grenada
Suriname
OCEANIA
Fiji
Tonga
AFRICA
Mauritius
Seychelles
Notes for Reciprocal Visa-Free Entry into China:
Single stay not exceeding 30 days from the date of entry, with a cumulative stay not exceeding 90 days within 180 days.
The visa-free policy is permanent in principle, but will be updated according to future policy changes.
The visa-free policy applies only to entry and exit ports in the Chinese mainland.
