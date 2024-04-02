China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Since July 2023, China has continuously expanded its list of unilateral visa-free entry countries.



While accelerating the recovery of international passenger flights, this move has also brought greater convenience to international tourists planning to visit China or considering it as a travel destination.

As of April 2024, China unilaterally grants visa-free entry to 12 countries and reciprocal visa-free entry to 24 countries, demonstrating a proactive stance in attracting international tourists.

Unilateral Visa-Free Entry Countries



EUROPE

Austria

Belgium

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

Spain

Switzerland

ASIA

Brunei

Notes for Unilateral Visa-Free Entry into China:



The policy is currently on trial and is effective until November 30, 2024.

The maximum stay allowed under visa-free entry is 15 days.

The visa-free policy applies only to entry and exit ports in the Chinese mainland.

Reciprocal Visa-Free Entry Countries



ASIA

Armenia

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Maldives

Qatar

Singapore

Thailand

UAE

EUROPE

Albania

Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

San Marino

Serbia

AMERICAS

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Dominica

Ecuador

Grenada

Suriname

OCEANIA

Fiji

Tonga

AFRICA

Mauritius

Seychelles

Notes for Reciprocal Visa-Free Entry into China:

Single stay not exceeding 30 days from the date of entry, with a cumulative stay not exceeding 90 days within 180 days.

The visa-free policy is permanent in principle, but will be updated according to future policy changes.

The visa-free policy applies only to entry and exit ports in the Chinese mainland.

Visa-Free Travel Policy FAQs

As China continues to expand its list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, many readers planning trips to the People's Republic of China have raised numerous queries regarding this policy.



In response to these questions, the Chinese National Immigration Administration has provided official clarifications on various aspects.

For answers to common questions about China's visa-free travel policy and more information on recent developments, please click the link below:

READ MORE: Your Questions on China's Visa-Free Travel Answered

Our China Travel Tips series is dedicated to alleviating concerns for international travelers planning to visit China, providing comprehensive guides on visas, survival tips, and recommendations for dining, entertainment, and exploration in China.

For more articles on China Travel Tips, click here, and for the latest updates, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]