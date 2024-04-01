25 Amazing Art Shows This April in Shenzhen

FLY FLY FLY

"FLY FLY FLY" exhibition explores the essence of "flying" through the lenses of era, creativity, and youth. Hosted by the KennaXu Gallery, it features six dynamic young Asian female artists from New York, Seattle, and Amsterdam. In Shenzhen, this vibrant city, these post-90s artists break artistic norms, embracing post-contemporary exploration.



Until April 5, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, First Floor, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No.19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

2024 Shenzhen Artists Spring Festival Exhibition



This exhibition brings together a collection of artworks created by local artists from Shenzhen, reflecting the new face of our times and celebrating the spirit of the era.



This exhibition has been extended to April 6, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Treasure Along the Silkroad



Embark on a journey through time and discover the brilliance of Sumerian civilization with the exhibition "Treasure Along the Silk Road" at Shenzhen Museum. Explore the intricacies of exquisitely crafted metal artifacts dating back to 4000 BCE, showcasing the advanced craftsmanship of the Sumerians.



Until April 7, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Lin Zhinan Solo Exhibition



Titled "Neng Zhi Shan Shui" (The Signifier of Landscape), the exhibition carries a subtle playfulness beneath the expressions of post-industrial art and Eastern freehand. As a large-scale exhibition for the New Year at OCAT B10 in Shenzhen, the exhibition will extract Lin Zhinan's oriental and natural elements, mimicking garden architecture to create a garden-like space in the midst of the city. At the end of the year, it will lead people to an inner world reminiscent of retreat and Zen-like tranquility.



Until April 7, 2024

OCAT B10, OCAT Hall A/B & B10, OCT-LOFT, Enping Road, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Qiaocheng East, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Rhizomatiks



As Rhizomatiks makes its debut with a large-scale solo exhibition in China, the artist team takes full control of the exhibition, curated by the internationally acclaimed curator Yuko Hasegawa. The exhibition experience is co-produced by the design and interactive platform Insula. This "upgraded version" for Chinese audiences follows the success of the Rhizomatiks exhibition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in 2021, promising a unique and immersive experience led by the innovative artistry of Rhizomatiks.



Until April 7, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

The Sound Remains on the World



This exhibition features 58 selected calligraphy and painting masterpieces from the He Xiangning Art Museum's collection, along with rich historical documents, showcasing the artistic creations of He Xiangning at significant life milestones and historical events.



Until April 19, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

The Glory of Ink Painting



The exhibition presents nearly 106 works by 52 contemporary artists, including 20 pieces created by 14 artists from Hong Kong and Macao, China.



Until April 26, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

BLOSSOMS



As the third stop of this touring exhibition, Shenzhen will showcase 12 series of artworks created by Jin Yucheng over the past decade, comprising nearly 260 original pieces, including the latest works from 2024. It will present a magnificent journey through the flourishing world of art.



Until May 5, 2024

PARKLAND Art Center ONE Shenzhen Bay, 7/F, Building T7, South District, ONE Shenzhen Bay, No.3008 Central Road, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Dengliang Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8



Chaos Mosis



This exhibition continues the artist's longstanding exploration of multiple subjectivities, delving into more radical concepts of nature and culture, spanning vast geological landscapes, intricate microorganisms, and everything in between.



Until May 5, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Life At Extremes - BBC Earth Exhibition



Embark on an extraordinary journey inspired by "Earth II" and "Blue Planet II" exhibitions. From towering peaks to deep ocean depths, explore the awe-inspiring wonders of the world's most formidable natural environments across seven captivating exhibition zones. With 75 breathtaking high-definition photographs and immersive 4K documentary footage, witness the resilience of incredible creatures as they thrive in ever-changing, challenging conditions. Venture beyond the horizon and gain insights into our planet and its diverse inhabitants.



Until May 5, 2024

Ping An Finance Center, No.16 Fuhua 4th Street, Futian

Near Exit C, Shopping Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/3

May People and Moon Pure Invariably



This year marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of Mr. He Xiangning. The exhibition not only features exquisite pieces from the He Xiangning Art Museum's collection but also includes precious works and historical documents borrowed from the Tianjin Museum and China News Service.



Until May 5, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Creativity and Construction of New Cultural Facilities



The exhibition is based on reflections on the creation of public spaces and architectural design in the new era. It showcases the design concepts and features of four public cultural facilities planned and constructed in Shenzhen. With nearly 100 exhibits, including drawings, models, images, installations, and virtual experiences, the exhibition provides a clear, engaging, and interactive perspective on the role of cultural facilities in future urban public life. It reflects the cultural consciousness of the city and the practical exploration of architects.



Until May 5, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Ochre and Sky: Listening to the Land of Australia



The exhibition features a widescreen film and installation works by indigenous artist and filmmaker Alice Pegg and Australian-Chinese artist Zhou Xiaoping.



Until May 12, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Colorful Paintings and The World



The Shenzhen Dafen International Oil Painting Biennale serves as a dynamic platform for artists worldwide to transcend traditional aesthetic boundaries and foster cross-cultural dialogue. Through its inclusive exhibitions and diverse themes, the Biennale celebrates the vitality and diversity of contemporary painting. With a focus on artistic expression and global connectivity, it embodies a shared pursuit of beauty and innovation among emerging talents.



Until May 12, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Near Exit A1, Dafen Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Different Cycles from Eras United by a Single Paintbrush



The exhibition will showcase 118 paintings created by artist Lando from the 1960s to the present day. These paintings exhibit a range of styles, from abstract to figurative, and explore themes such as landscapes, portraits, flowers, butterflies, animals, motherly love, and cyclists, among others.



Until May 16, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Ecosystem as Medium

Curated by Wang Yamin, this exhibition offers a unique perspective on the rich artistic journey of contemporary artist Xu Zhen.



Until May 18, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Exposición Sonora Gaudí



The exhibition seeks to recreate a lifelike Gaudi. Using authentic artifacts as the skeleton - the first exhibition of Gaudi's original artifacts in Asia, and the debut of Gaudi's personal collection in China; employing spectacular installations as flesh - a giant hanging chain model, a forty-meter rock wall depicting the landscape of Gaudi's hometown; paying artistic homage as the soul - a voice art installation exclusively authorized in China. Return to Gaudi's childhood home in Riudoms, and immerse yourself in a multidimensional experience that transcends time and space, connecting vision and sound.



Until May 19, 2024

Sky Museum, 48/F, Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong Third Road

Near Exit 32, Futian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/3/8/11

Pingcheng and Yungang Grottoes Art in the Northern Wei Dynasty



The Yungang Grottoes, alongside the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang and the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, are renowned as one of China's largest ancient cave temple complexes. With a history of over 1,500 years, the exhibition showcases a wealth of cultural artifacts and historical materials from the Northern Wei Dynasty, totaling 237 pieces/sets. It comprehensively displays the rich outcomes of ethnic integration and cultural exchanges between East and West during the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty.



Until May 24, 2024

Lobby & Special Exhibition Hall No.2, Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture, No.184, Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

The First Contemporary Sculpture Exhibition in Shenzhen Art Museum

As the first contemporary sculpture exhibition at the Shenzhen Art Museum, this event marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of public sculpture art. Amidst the complexities of the 21st century society, with its transformations and diversifications, this exhibition sheds light on the future of Chinese sculpture despite the myriad challenges it faces. It serves as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the art form, offering glimpses into the promising horizons of sculpture in China.

Until June 2, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Flower Bloom on Branches North and South



This is a special exhibition featuring Flower and Bird paintings by Guan Shanyue and Yu Xining. Both artists were born in a turbulent era marked by internal and external challenges, a time when the nation faced crisis. It was also an era of collision between Chinese and Western cultures, with the replacement of old and new ideas. As artists, their works consistently respond to the efforts of national and cultural revitalization in modern times, reflecting the individual exploration, progress, and humanistic concerns of the artists themselves.



Until June 2, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Great Flux



"Great Flux," as a collaborative project between 1979 Gallery and ShanghART Gallery for this Art Week, presents the role played by artists' works in the rapid development of Chinese society over the past 40 years. These works serve as warm archives, documenting our past postures and appearances.



Until June 23, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Sea of the Cloud



Leung Siu-kei's artistic creations always provoke profound reflections. What's remarkable is that this depth of contemplation doesn't require viewers to possess extensive knowledge or do thorough research beforehand. Simply standing in front of his works, quietly observing, allows one to easily immerse oneself in the aesthetic atmosphere crafted by the artist, thus sparking personal insights and reflections.



Until June 26, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

The Tide Never Recede



This special event showcases the influential Art Nouveau movement, which left an indelible mark on the 20th-century world of commerce, publishing, and design. Featuring the works of the artistic master, Alphonse Mucha, including over 220 representative prints, watercolors, and sketches created during his time in France, the United States, and Czechoslovakia. The exhibition bridges the era of the 1900 Paris World Expo, reflecting on the dawn of the modern world at the turn of the 20th century, offering a captivating visual journey through time and space.



Until June 26, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Urban Vision: A Cross-Cultural Exploration of Urban Art



As a key project celebrating the "Festival Croisements: 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations" and the "China-France Year of Cultural Tourism", this exhibition is a major cultural exchange event co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of the People's Republic of China and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Until July 7, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Accidentally Wes Anderson



AWA brings nearly 300 dopamine-approved Wes Anderson-style photographic artworks to create a charming space in Shenzhen. Embracing the Wes Anderson aesthetic, this collection promises to infuse a touch of magic and splendor, delivering a wondrous and vibrant warmth to every soul navigating the 'cold winter.' Get ready to be enchanted by the allure of this captivating exhibition.



Until July 30, 2024

Exhibition Hall, South Area, Shenzhen The mixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

