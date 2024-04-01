23 Amazing Art Shows This April in Guangzhou

Singing and Dancing for Peace and Prosperity

The exhibition features 146 artifacts from the burial site of the Jinxiang County Lord, including 9 first-grade artifacts, 7 second-grade artifacts, 128 third-grade artifacts, and 2 sets of epitaph rubbings. Among them, a collection of painted pottery figurines is highlighted for their historical, cultural, and artistic value, representing the highest level of Tang Dynasty pottery craftsmanship.



Until April 7, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8, Huashi 1st Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Red Blossoms Across the Flower City

Discover the vibrant world of Lingnan artistry! Join us for a journey through history with our exclusive exhibition, which features two captivating parts. Explore the revolutionary heritage of Guangdong in "Red Lingnan," where artworks depict the region's rich revolutionary history. Then, immerse yourself in the beauty of "Artistic Lingnan," which showcases masterpieces from the renowned Lingnan School of Painting.



Until April 12, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

As Love of What Is



The overall and distinctive ceramic technique experience is the most tangible impression given to us by Wang Qi. It is based on the specific shapes of the works, the tactile stimulation of the clay, and differs from the aesthetic pleasure brought by most ceramic creations we have seen.



The exhibition has been extended to April 12, 2024

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe

Special Exhibition of Jade Artifacts from the Collection of the Baoji Bronze Museum

The exhibition showcases 123 pieces/sets of jade artifacts excavated from important archaeological discoveries such as the Western Zhou Bow and Fish State Cemetery and the Yimen No. 2 Spring and Autumn Tomb in the Baoji region. This marks the first large-scale exhibition of jade artifacts from the collection of the Baoji Bronze Museum in the Lingnan region.



Until April 12, 2024

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan 4th Road, Yuexiu

Beyond Landscape



This exhibition showcases contemporary paintings by five artists, each interpreting the theme uniquely. Wang Shaoqiang and Yu Xuhong explore the transcendence of secularism through "realistic clarity," while Zhu Jianzhong externalizes spirituality into nature.



Until April 13, 2024

After Hill Art Center, No.28 Gaoke Road, Wisdom City, Tianhe

Yangzhon City During The Wu And Southern Tang



The exhibition showcases 83 artifacts from the Yang and Wu Dynasties, as well as the Southern Tang Dynasty, offering insights into the political, economic, and cultural facets of Yangzhou City and the Grand Canal.



Until April 14, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8 Huashi 1st Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Neo-pastoralism: Between Image and Imagery



Over 200 pieces of art by the artist Wang Jian, including calligraphy, freehand flower-and-bird paintings, and modern ink works, are showcased. Grounded in traditional Chinese culture, the exhibition proposes the aesthetic concept of "New Pastoralism" in response to the prevailing consumerism and utilitarianism, advocating a reverence for nature and the rural landscape in Chinese cultural and artistic traditions.



Until April 21, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Modern Muse: Uninhibited



Throughout the years, MORDORF has been dedicated to conveying the power of modern women. In 2024, FUI SPACE will focus its narrative on "WOMEN IN FLOW". FUI SPACE is launching a female creative project that not only continues the essence of the brand, but also presents a diverse range of expressions that showcase the undefined female identity and multiple perspectives of today, exploring the spirit of contemporary freedom. This exhibition marks the official beginning of the project. FUI SPACE hopes to start with "Modern Muse" and encourage all women to unleash their imagination and become their own muses.



Until April 23, 2024

FUI SPACE, No.11 Qiming Cross Road, Dongshankou, Yuexiu

Wild Wanders of the Beasts



Kui Yuan Gallery proudly announces the upcoming solo exhibition of artist Ikky: Wild Wanders of the Beasts. Building upon the success of his previous shows, A Trip to the Fool's Valley (2019) and A Trip to the Tiger Mountain (2022), this exhibition represents a captivating continuation and extraordinary exploration of Ikky's integrated artistic vision.



Until April 28, 2024

Kui Yuan Gallery, No.9 Xuguyuan Road, Yuexiu

Extended Concept: Joseph Beuys and China



Joseph Beuys explores the barriers of modern rationality and technological dominance in human epistemology, seeking to use art as a means to uncover and develop themes of world transformation. He navigates between chaos and order, aiming to reconcile thought, emotion, and will into a balanced state of unity. Whether through his early exploration of non-traditional materials or later emphasis on presence and participation in collective organization, democratic engagement, and social intervention, Beuys redefines the relationship between artwork and audience.



Until April 30, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan West Road, University City/Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center (Guangzhou Metro Line 4)

Zhou Zixi: A Stranger Called ZHOU Zixi



The exhibition comprises 12 paintings showcasing the artist's distinctive "flowing" style. Deliberately using a mix of abundant oil and thin pigments for sketch-like painting, Zhou loosens the reins on his intricately painted "environmental dramas," reaching an unpredictable, even disruptive boundary.



Until April 30, 2024

33 Contemporary Art Center, 33/F, Tower A, Victory Plaza, No.103 Tiyuxi Road, Tianhe

Changes Beyond Recognition

Over a century ago, Guangzhou opened the gates to modern progress in China, marking a shining era in the city's development history! How did the seeds of women's pursuit of intellectual and physical liberation take root and sprout in Guangzhou over a century ago? How did the earliest group of professional women in China realize their life ideals in Guangzhou? All the answers will be unveiled in the exhibition!



Until May 5, 2024

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu

I'm Trying to Paint Myself



Duan Zhengqu, an artist whose career spans nearly five decades, has established a distinctive presence in the art world with his robust and unpretentious style, rich in visual tension reminiscent of his northern roots.



Until May 5, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan West Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Guangzhou Design Triennial 2024



Guangzhou Design Triennial 2024 will open to the public in January 2024! The Triennial has gained wide attention from the academic community since its preparation. Guangdong Museum of Art is honored to invite 18 scholars, who have long been deeply engaged in art theory research and have a high degree of concern, sensitivity and observation in Chinese contemporary art, art design and other fields, to participate in the Academic Committee of the Guangzhou Design Triennial.



Until May 12, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

The Art of Digital Media

The concept behind the artwork "The Art of Digital Media" is rooted in the philosophical contemplation of life's simplicity and complexity. The design theme follows the artistic language of traditional Chinese ink landscape painting, symbolizing the transition from nothingness to existence, echoing the interpretation of yin and yang in the Dao De Jing as "mutual generation and support." Despite the contrasting colors, it is through contrast that the fundamental elements of the world are constructed.



Until May 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

Pilgrimage



This exhibition draws inspiration from the concept of "traveling and resting." Liu Pudan, the protagonist, finds solace in driving long distances, often for over ten hours without pause. "Rest" signifies his passion for photography, as he captures ordinary yet extraordinary moments during his journeys.



Until May 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

Action in Space and Time



With over 60 participating artists, 50 artworks, and 5 projects, the exhibition traces the development of Chinese (including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and mainland) performance art over 53 years (1970-2023). Focusing on artworks and projects created and implemented in public spaces, the exhibition highlights how artists use art as a method for reflection and intervention in reality, using action to explore the possibilities of the imaginative world.



Until May 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

Our Magnificent Homeland

Experience the extraordinary talent of Ren Zhenhan at his personal exhibition. Despite facing deafness in his youth, Ren Zhenhan's remarkable perseverance has led him to excel in various fields including painting, art criticism, and historical fiction. Revered by his peers as the "Superhuman Deaf Artist," this exhibition showcases Ren Zhenhan's paintings from the 1960s to the 1980s, depicting the breathtaking landscapes of our beloved homeland.



Until May 19, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang East Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Daniel Arsham x Pokémon



Experience the first-ever collaborative art project between Pokémon and Daniel Arsham in the southern region of China. The exhibition, held at K11 in Guangzhou, showcases over 50 works, including animations, paintings, sculptures, and installations. Drawing inspiration from Arsham's signature crystallized caves, the artworks create a captivating dialogue that transcends time and space.



Price: RMB100/person, RMB168/Couple

Until May 20, 2024

chi K11, L4/L3 K11, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe

Masterpieces of Illustration



This exhibition brings together works from major art movements such as Post-Impressionism, Fauvism, Surrealism, Japanese Ukiyo-e, Art Nouveau, Cubism, and Suprematism. Explore the artistic influence of illustration stories and experience the color combinations and aesthetic tastes of art masters.



Until May 21, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Nurtured By the Same Water



This exhibition brings together 137 exhibits from 18 cultural and historical institutions in Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Shaanxi, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and other provinces and cities. It systematically showcases the splendid civilization of the Bronze Age in the Yangtze River Basin.



Until June 2, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Road, Tianhe

Mighty Ancient Zhongshan State



Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich history of the mighty ancient Zhongshan State! Through 175 exquisite artifacts, the exhibition will unveil the captivating story of this prominent entity, often hailed as the "Eighth Power of the Warring States" in the annals of history.



Until June 16, 2024

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan 4th Road, Yuexiu

La Beauté Sauvera le Monde



Join us on March 29 for the exhibition of artist Jean François Larrieu's solo show "La beauté sauvera le monde" at FanHouse in Guangzhou. Take this opportunity to revisit the interview with the artist conducted four years ago in Paris, gaining insight into his unique artistic vision.



Until June 30, 2024

Fan House, 2/F, East building, The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



