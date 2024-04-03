The Bicester Collection: An All-In-One Experiential Destination

Need an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life this spring season, but don’t have the time to plan a full holiday?

Bicester Village Shanghai – a member of the globally-recognized Bicester Village Collection – just might be the answer for you.

Conveniently located just an hour’s drive from downtown Shanghai – right next to Shanghai Disney Resort – this all-in-one shopping, dining, and relaxing destination has got everything, providing hours (if not days) of entertainment for all ages.

With full sensorial experience as the core focus of the operation, visitors can enjoy this all-encompassing lifestyle locale year-round, a place for fun that extends far beyond shopping.

What is The Bicester Collection?

The Bicester Collection is a group of 11 global shopping and lifestyle destinations, home to world-leading fashion and luxury brands – from iconic fashion labels to emerging designers – at exceptional prices.

The original location in London has been followed up by additional hubs from Milan to Paris, from Germany to Belgium, and the two closest to home are right here in Shanghai and Suzhou.

Bicester Village Shanghai

With over 200 fashion brand retail outlets; more than 20 food and beverage establishments; a playground for the kiddos; Insta-worthy photo spots; lakeside dining; connections to nearby destinations like Shanghai Disney and Jegoplan Family Park; and numerous adjacent hotels like European-style Melia Shanghai Parkside, two Shanghai Marriotts, and Hyakumangoku Japanese onsen hotel – this AAAA Tourist Attraction really has got all the bases covered for a fun-filled family getaway.

Architectural Style

Each village’s architecture boasts a European style coupled with a nod to the local design aesthetic.

Bicester Village Shanghai features the distinctive Art Deco style that pays tribute the Bund, with the four main pedestrian 'streets' of the village spread out in the shape of a fan.

Each street embodies a slightly different character – from the red brick décor of the Shanghai street that mimics Xintiandi shikumen houses, to the leafy, tree-lined corners of the Paris street. There are also New York and Milan streets, representative of the Bicester Villages in those cities.

Shopping

The retail outlets are mixed throughout the village, spanning trendy international favorites like Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Loewe, Chloe, Kenzo, Lanvin, Marni, Valentino, Versace, Lululemon, On Running, Hoka One One, Thom Browne, and so many more.

Bicester Village Shanghai is the shopping landmark to peruse new arrivals for revamping your spring wardrobe and preparing for upcoming travel in style. The variety of fashion for retail span three main categories: luxury, general fashion, and sportswear.

Spring New Arrivals

JUICE (a trendy newly opened brand), Alexander McQueen, Coach, Giada, Bosden and Lacoste will have flash sales for you to create vibrant outfits and enjoy the fun of the season with a brand new look, unlocking the spring "urban roaming style."

In addition, Dyson and Danish fashion brand GANNI will soon open in April, allowing guests to fully experience the infinite excitement of spring.

Fashion in the Fun Lane

From April 12-21, Bicester Village Shanghai will launch a Fun Sports event, with participating stores – like Balenciaga, Loewe, Ralph Lauren, Ami, On Running, and more – offering special deals, promotions, and activities, including countless surprises that invite guests to stay active outdoors and take advantage of the warm weather to come.

Lifestyle

In addition to outdoor space, lakeside seating, chic fashion visual displays, fountains, and ample bench seating, there’s also a children’s playground to keep the young ones entertained while mom and dad shop.



A key design element, there are seven bathrooms on the premises (with fully equipped family rooms), each inspired by a celebrated artist – like Georgia O’Keefe, Galileo Chini, Paul Klee, and more.

The bathrooms are meant to foment a feeling of jumping into a painting itself, an experiential feature that has afforded the space accolades like the award for the Most Beautiful Bathroom by the Shanghai Tourism Board.

Bicester Village Shanghai is also home to numerous events – such as popups and live music performances during the day and evening, art exhibitions, sports campaigns, fashion shows, wine tastings, perfume making workshops, flower arrangement courses, Michelin chef collabs, and more.

There’s always something worth checking out at the village!

Food & Beverage

International gastronomy of all varieties is available for guests visiting Bicester Village Shanghai, adding a tasty break to the shopping experience.

Each outlet includes a waterfront terrace with year-round dining availability, accompanied by heaters in winter and fans in summer.

Diners can choose from a wide range of cuisines and price points, including...



Cantonese dim sum at Shi Hao Dian, a restaurant with 17 outlets across China, beloved for their handmade fresh-daily dumplings, baozi and snacks.



Casual Italian dining at Pastificio Moménti, recognized for its handmade pasta, Italian-imported pizza oven and variety of Mediterranean-inspired nibbles.

Xinjiang-owned Yershari, with regional lamb specialties and regular dance performances.

Pan-China dining at Huo Kao, with dishes spanning Beijing duck to Sichuan kou shui ji, Shanghainese hong shao rou to Guangzhou double-boiled chicken soup.



Higher-end Cantonese fare at Dragon Academy, like their beloved sesame seed-flecked roasted crispy chicken

There is also Japanese ramen at Koya, and roasted meats and banchan at Korean Traditional BBQ.

And, coming soon – Vietnamese chain Fat Pho is set to open in May, and Beef and Liberty will welcome guests beginning mid-June.



Diners can also enjoy a variety of café culture favorites at Café de Volcan, La Matcha and %Arabica – to fuel those shopping-filled afternoons into evening.



And, just in time for summer, the entire family can indulge in creative ice cream selections from Ugly Gelato or “take a trip to Italy” with Venchi’s flagship outlet in Shanghai.

Hospitality



Today, the Villages place an emphasis on providing "unreasonable hospitality."

Accredited Golden Keys concierges provide personalized services such as hands-free shopping, valet parking, pet amenities and access to children's play areas, catering to a diverse selection of guest needs.



The most discerning guests can even enjoy afternoon tea in the private, invitation-only space, The Apartment, as well as exclusive perks including front-row seats at fashion week and VIP access to top art exhibitions, all arranged by a dedicated Private Client Services team.



How to Get There

Easily accessible by driving, taking a cab, or taking the metro, Bicester Village Shanghai also offers daily shuttle buses from both Xujiahui (for RMB20) and Pudong IFC Mall (for RMB15).

To check out the exact schedule, scan the QR on the poster below.

As the weather warms, Bicester Village Shanghai also has pre-bookable boat rides between Shanghai Disney on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. To secure your spot book through the Shanghai Disney WeChat Mini Program.

Bicester Village Shanghai, 88 Shendi Dong Lu, Pudong 申迪东路88号浦东区.

Bicester Village Suzhou

The first village to open in China was Bicester Village Suzhou. A sister location to Bicester Village Shanghai, the shopping spot is located on the western shore of Suzhou’s scenic Yangcheng Lake – home of the region’s famed hairy crabs.

A fusion of European and romantic Jiangnan architecture, the space showcases arched bridges situated above flowing rivers, accented by blooming trees and ample al fresco seating to take in the beautifully landscaped surroundings.

Just as at the Shanghai village, visitors can enjoy shopping at more than 200 boutiques, experience live shows and musical performances, and take advantage of signature 5-star services – including hands-free shopping, VIP lounge access, shopping ambassadors, baby nursing facilities, a child play area, and dog trolleys – inviting guests of all ages to enjoy an unparalleled shopping experience.

Bicester Village Suzhou is also conveniently located nearby other popular tourist sites – like HB World, Chongyuan Temple, and Lotus Pond Park – plus great hotel options – such as Indigo, Sangha Retreat by Octave, and Fairmont Yangcheng Lake.

From April 4-14, Bicester Village Suzhou is launching an Urban Fun Travel event, featuring over 30 brands that will launch new products just in time for spring.

Spanning Hazzys' HRC tennis series, New Balance's Teddy Made series, and Moodytiger's Aixe Flora Field Aix Garden series, there will be numerous travel-related must-buy items throughout both of the villages.

Bicester Village Suzhou, 969 Yangcheng Huan Lu 江苏省苏州市工业园区阳澄环路969号.

[All images courtesy of Bicester Village, unless otherwise stated]