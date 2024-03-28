6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them, and talking with locals, you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like, taking in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way.

3-Day Chengdu Food Tour Cooking Experience (+ Pandas!)





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Chengdu is not only the home of giant pandas, but also a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

On this three-day trip, enjoy the best of Chengdu's culinary experience, including a rare chance to head to the Sichuan Cuisine Museum, which showcases Sichuan cuisine culture in a dynamic way.

Take a specially arranged cooking class under the guidance of a professional chef to learn to cook famous Sichuan dishes, and follow your local guide to discover some of the best street food and local restaurants in Chengdu.

The trip also takes in the big tourist attractions, including the Leshan Giant Buddha and Kuanzhai Alley, or Wide and Narrow Alleys – a good place to hunt for local snacks and folk culture.



Thought you'd miss out on the pandas? No chance. You'll also head to the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, which has the largest population of pandas, including many cute panda cubs.

2-Day Shaolin Kung Fu & Longmen Grottoes





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting UNESCO World Heritage List sites Longmen Grottoes and the world famous Shaolin Temple, Luoyang is the cradle of Chinese civilization; 105 emperors of 13 dynasties made it their capital.

Taoism originated here, and it is the place where the first Buddhist temple was set up by the government.

Ancient inventions such as the seismograph, armillary sphere, paper making, printing and the compass also originated here.

Spend a fruitful weekend exploring its historical majesty.

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey include a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields; cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road,’ so called because it is so picturesque; a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces; Reed Flute Cave, which looks like a magnificent underground palace; and Elephant Trunk Hill, so called because it looks like an elephant sipping water.

7-Days Northern Xinjiang Scenic Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Whether you're a professional photographer or a casual traveler, Kanas is a trip of a lifetime.

The untouched natural beauty of the area will surpass your imagination: the tranquil lakes and their mysterious 'monsters'; the pristine birch forests; the vast grasslands; the beautiful bays; and the warm hospitality of the Tuvan people.

This seven-day classic Northern Xinjiang scenic tour package will take you deep into the essence of Kanas while exploring sacred Tianchi Lake, the beautiful village of Wormwood, the Cocoto Sea Geopark, the 'Devil City' of Urho, and a glimpse of one of the world's largest bazaars.



8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



