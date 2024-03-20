20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

EGG-cellent Ways to Celebrate Easter in Shenzhen

Get ready to hop into Easter fun in Shenzhen with egg-citing events that'll have you cracking up! Don't miss out on the egg-stravaganza - it's going to be one shell of a time!





16th Annual Midnight Charity Run



Your attendance helps to create education opportunities for children and medical treatment possibilities for families, and it lessens poverty in meaningful and lasting ways.



Price: RMB250/runner (limited to 150 attendees)

* Registration before April 5, 2024 or when full to get a quality short-sleeve race shirt.

April 20, 2024 (Saturday) from 10pm

* Please arrive at 10pm - 10.15pm to get registered, collect your runner pack, and warm up. There will be secure storage to store your belongings during the run.

To Register: Tel +86755-2667 4830 or email MidnightRun@captivating.org

Main Entrance, LianHuaShan Park, No.6030 Hongli Road, Futian

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

32 Amazing Art Shows This March in Shenzhen



Dive into a world of creativity and inspiration this March in Shenzhen! Our curated event guide showcases the most exciting art shows happening in the city. From contemporary masterpieces to avant-garde installations, there's something for every art enthusiast!



Food & Drink

BRASSTIVO

Brass House is having a CRAZY full house of BRASSTIVO offerings waiting for you this Friday! Come and enjoy the nice ambience and great food!



March 29, from 7pm to late

Price: RMB199

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

The Allure of Spanish Wine



Explore the exquisite flavors of Spanish wine at our exclusive wine tasting event! Join us for an unforgettable journey through some of Spain's finest vintages. Indulge in Quintaluna 2018, Ossian 2020, Bodegas Marañones Marañones 2018, Viña Mein O Gran Mein 2018, and Pago de Carraovejas 2020, expertly paired with delightful accompaniments. Reserve your spot now for just RMB399 per person and elevate your wine experience with us.



March 30, 1.30pm - 4.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-86951910

Wine Universe By Little Somms, G011, Tianhu Phase III Shopping Mall, Xiangshan Street Community, Shahe Street, Nanshan

Happy Hours at Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant



Join us for Happy Hour every day! Enjoy Asahi beer for RMB15, house wine (red/white) for RMB25, mixed drinks for RMB25, and any cocktail for RMB40.



Monday to Sunday, 5.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-17304435928

Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant, New Century Hotel, Shekou, Zhaoshang Street

Brunch at Rich Kat



Indulge in our Complete English Breakfast brunch experience, featuring a hearty spread of classic morning delights. Enjoy eggs, bacon, sausages, beans, toast, and more, accompanied by your choice of coffee americano or black tea, all for just RMB58. Dive into a delicious start to your day with our satisfying brunch offer.



Monday to Sunday, from March 20, 2024

For Reservations: +86-19076193949

Rich Kat, Shop L1-04B, 1st Floor, CICCIMall, No.13 Yannan Road, Futian

Martes de Hot Dogs



Enjoy a special Happy Tuesday offer on hot dogs, buy 1 get 1 free for ONLY RMB45!



Every Tuesday, 6pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-17304435928

Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant, New Century Hotel, Shekou, Zhaoshang Street

Music

CASHTRIPPY 2023 NAFIA TOUR

The tour is named after their breakthrough album "Trippy Hood," symbolizing CASHTRIPPY's desire to reconnect with the initial passion and emotions associated with music alongside their fans. It also signifies their commitment to delivering the most raw and genuine musical experience for themselves and their audience.



March 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

MAOLivehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan

The Mountain View Theater Season



As the Year of the Dragon approaches, the 2024 Mountain View Theater Season embarks on a new journey with 7 spectacular performances. Over the past seasons, we've explored the music of the "3Bs" - Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms, and witnessed the flourishing of the Romantic era. Now, in our sixth year, we're shifting our focus to reflect on the value of music. Opening in March with the theme "Forward Andante," we delve into the individual rhythms of each musician's artistic journey. Whether rising talents or seasoned masters, every performer follows their inner tempo, showcasing their unique style and artistic prowess. Join us for a season of introspection and musical exploration.



March 30 - December 13, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2165 1175

Mountain View Theater, /F Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Nanshan

Starlight Veranda



Deep Dive into House & Electro. Come and join us on our outside terrace for quality music, drinks, and people.



March 30, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, Unit 303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

C.Johnny Love Tour



In January 2024, C. Johnny released his second solo album, "Date With…", expressing his optimistic outlook on life with a sweet and passionate musical style. Through this album, he reaffirms his dedication to his original aspirations since his debut at the age of 20.



March 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2350 2505

Hou Live × Mixc cube, China Resources Tower B1 floor Art Cube, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

I'll Play the Blues for You



Get ready for an unforgettable journey as the Shun Kikuta Band embarks on their highly anticipated Asia tour. Bringing with them the cherished gems from their first three albums, prepare to be enchanted by the timeless melodies that once touched the hearts of millions, now woven into a tapestry of new-age blues romanticism. Join us for an evening of soul-stirring music and unforgettable memories!



April 3, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-13326946955

Hou Live, B112A KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Avenue, Futian

Chinese Football 2024



We are each other's scenery within the window or beyond, on stage or in the audience, in a foreign land or dreaming. Through the radiance of music, we traverse countless, diverse locales. Our curiosity to explore the unknown remains intact despite inevitable confusion and uncertainty. Before each departure, our hearts tremble with anticipation, heading towards places that blend familiarity with novelty.



April 4, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2350 2505

Hou Live × Mixc cube, China Resources Tower B1 floor Art Cube, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

Charming French Music



This musical was created in 2003 based on Moliere's plays and is set in an eternal Spain, combining the sensuality of Andalusian music with flamenco dance. Tang Huang, a young aristocrat with demonic beauty, unleashed his passion: a cruel tempter who aroused the desires of some and attracted the hatred of others. In a duel, he coldly killed the commander, a person he had offended. Therefore, Tang Huang was cursed. Here, he is destined to love, and love will mark his downfall. A new and sincere passion will be born with Maria, a naive sculptor who promises to another.



April 4 - 6, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8933 6660

Pingshan Drama Box, No. 2 Huide Road, Pingshan Street, Pingshan

Arts

Ecosystem as Medium

Curated by Wang Yamin, this exhibition offers a unique perspective on the rich artistic journey of contemporary artist Xu Zhen.



March 30 - May 18, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Urban Vision: A Cross-Cultural Exploration of Urban Art



As a key project celebrating the "Festival Croisements: 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations" and the "China-France Year of Cultural Tourism", this exhibition is a major cultural exchange event co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of the People's Republic of China and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



April 4 - July 7, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Lifestyle

Association Card Game: Heroic Journey

Through the Oh card game, Alliance Française de Shenzhen invites participants to explore their inner worlds, create their own life scenes, and complete their "heroic journey."



March 30, 3pm - 5pm

Alliance Française de Shenzhen, Shenzhen University, Nanhai Avenue, Nanshan

Spring Social Gathering by TGK



The Table Game Knights Association will be hosting its first social post-COVID. Come hang out, eat good food, and meet new people at Half Ton Brewery! TGK will be having a carnival mask competition, Fool Fishes sticking and ester hunt animations, a lucky draw for your Spring birthdays, and, of course, all sorts of board games for you to play!



Price: RMB68 Early Bird, RMB88 At Door

March 31, 1pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86755-8860 5574

Half Ton Brewery, Shop 106, 1/F, Building 212, Tairan Science & Technology Park, Tairan 4th Road, Futian

