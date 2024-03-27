21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Jing Yaa Tang Launches New Limited-time Hainan Discovery Trip Menu

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Jing Yaa Tang at The Opposite House is pleased to announce the launch of its limited-time Hainan Discovery menu. Nestled between scenic mountains and seas, China's southern island province of Hainan is a melting pot of diverse culinary traditions. Chef Li Dong journeyed to Hainan for this discovery menu, gathering inspiration to bring the island's unique flavours back to Beijing. From its bustling old streets to serene coastal landscapes, he captured the essence of Hainan's culinary diversity, blending traditional tastes with innovative cooking techniques.



Available from March 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6410 5230 or email jingyaatang@theoppositehouse.com

Jing Yaa Tang, The Opposite House, Taikoo Li Sanlitun North, No. 11 Sanlitun Road Chaoyang

Mandarin Grill Launches Brand-new Menu



Mandarin Grill at Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, a firm favourite among food lovers, recently launched a new menu. Presented by the new Executive Chef Christophe Riou, the menu features classic American steakhouse dishes and the chef's personal creations from a two-decade international culinary career. Gourmands will be delighted to sample the carte in the intimate surroundings of the stunning restaurant, accompanied by legendary Mandarin Oriental service. Executive Chef Christophe has selected the finest ingredients to create inventive signature dishes, and bring a personal touch to classic steakhouse favourites.



Available from March 2024

For Reservations: WeChat MO_WFJ

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, No.269 Wangfujing Avenue, Dongcheng

COMMUNE RESERVE Launches New Spring Menu

As spring blossoms stronger and stronger, the fragrances of forests, meadows, mountains, rivers, and seas, dormant throughout the winter, seem to harbor a wild energy, steadily growing upward. Spring's gifts begin at the tip of the tongue. In this arriving spring, COMMUNE RESERVE has intentionally updated its menu, hoping to awaken your taste buds and offer a taste of "freshness."



Available from March 2024

For Reservations: +86-13693232573

COMMUNE RESERVE, Unit 101, 1/F, Guanghua International Building, No.A6 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang

Tomacado Presents the "Moving Garden"



Tomacado blooms with a mobile garden, bringing springtime joy to urban dwellers. Embracing nature's freshness amidst the cityscape, this year, Tomacado unveils its new theme, "The Moving Garden," for the 2024 Garden Tour, spreading the beauty of gardens to everyone. Cherry blossoms take center stage as the seasonal flower, offering a comprehensive spring experience with cherry blossom vistas, cuisine, and decor. Let the cherry blossoms freely bloom in the garden, outdoor landscapes, and daily life, creating a holistic urban cherry blossom journey for all.



Available from March 2024

Tomacado Beijing

1st Floor of China World Mall Tower 2, Jianguomen Street, Chaoyang

9th Floor of Chaoyang Joy City, No.101 Chaoyang North Street, Chaoyang

4th Floor of East of Wangfujing Soho, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Easter Journey of Discovery at The Peninsula Beijing

Specially designed Easter kid's activities will inspire creativity among junior guests. Children can bake Easter Garden Cakes and realize their own visions of nature under the guidance of the hotel's pastry chefs. An interactive animal knowledge quiz combines scientific exploration with fun learning. Amid the greenery of the hotel garden, kids can hunt for lucky eggs hidden from view. This traditional Easter activity stimulates children’s curiosity about the outdoors and enables them to hone their problem-solving skills. Wearing Easter bonnets is another timeless custom. Kids wearing Easter hats can participate in a seasonal hat design show, with surprise prizes awarded by VIP guest Peter Rabbit. Kids can take a photo with Peter Rabbit to create lasting memories of an enchanting day.



Easter Kids’ Activities will take place:

March 29, 3.30pm

March 30 & 31, 11am and 3.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-8516 2888

The Lobby, The Peninsula Beijing, No.8 Jinyu Hutong, Dongcheng

Easter Indulgence at Pan Pacific Beijing



Easter is an uplifting festival for families worldwide. During the Easter weekend, March 31, gather for a spectacular Easter buffet at The Exchange Restaurant. Guests will experience a lavish array of spring-inspired buffet stations. Enticing delicacies include TIGER CRAB, PRAWN, SALMON SASHIMI, and TURKISH BARBECUE. Eggs painting class and cookies making will give children more fun during lunchtime.



Price: RMB198/adult; half price for children 1.2m-1.4m; complimentary for children under 1.2m

March 31, 11.30am - 2pm, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6376 7777

Exchange Restaurant, Pan Pacific Beijing, No.2 Huayuan Street, Xicheng

Happy Easter at Eudora Station



This Easter, hop over to Eudora Station, for a memorable Easter Family Day! Follow the Eastern Bunny and hunt for eggs, interactive games with parents.



March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6437 8331

Eudora Station, No.6 Fangyuan West Road, Chaoyang

Easter Sunday Brunch at Local



Easter is just around the corner, and we've prepared a special brunch menu to celebrate. For RMB188, choose a brunch main, and your table will receive a spring mezze plate with hummus, cucumber dill dip, fresh veggies, deviled quail eggs, asparagus, and more. Each brunch main comes with a fresh made key lime pie square as well. Book a table in advance, and everyone in your party will also receive a complimentary hot cross bun. Hot cross buns will also be available to order for RMB10 each.



Price: RMB188

Available on Sunday, March 31, 10.30am - 5pm

For Reservations: WeChat localKenn

Local Cocktail Bar & Eatery, Courtyard 4, Gongti North Road, opposite the west entrance of 1949 - The Hidden City

Naturally Elegant – White Asparagus Season



Experience the delicate flavors of white asparagus at Celestial Court Chinese restaurant with a limited menu, showcasing the culinary mastery of their chefs. Renowned as the king of vegetables, white asparagus delights with its tender texture and subtle taste. Savor this rare treat, meticulously prepared to perfection, and embark on a culinary journey unlike any other.



April 1 - 30, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6460 6688 ext.2460

Celestial Court, The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing x Jo Malone London



Rebellious Rose Co-Branding Afternoon Tea

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, joins hands with British fragrance brand Jo Malone London and launched “Rebellious Rose” Co-branding Afternoon Tea, inspired by Jo Malone London’s Rebellious Rose series perfumes. Starting today until June 20 2024, embark on The Ritz-Carlton journey together with Jo Malone Rebellious Rose Fragrance, wearing your roses on your sleeve and experiencing the tour of the Queen in the shining afternoon in a classic English manner. More surprising afternoon tea amenities were presented to the guests who purchased the afternoon tea. Guests could enjoy the giveaway gift for each set, including Jo Malone London Perfume 1.5ml*2, Body Wash 5ml*1, and Body Lotion 5ml*1 directly in the hotel lounge. By offering the billing receipt, guests could pick up Jo Malone London Perfume 9ml*1 at the brand counter in the SKP store.



Online Price: RMB698/set for 2 persons

Available until June 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-5908 8180

The Lounge, L Floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

Music

Schnellertollermeier



As a Swiss band deeply influenced by German culture, Schnellertollermeier blends traditional German rock with their own minimalist musical style. Their creative philosophy emphasizes two-way communication with the audience, avoiding the simplistic delivery of predetermined emotions or qualitative discourse solely through technical prowess. Instead, they prefer to strike a balance between compositional skill and free improvisation, allowing the audience to participate in shaping the presentation of their works. Therefore, their music can be likened to an organic entity composed of countless closely connected, ascending arcs, continually repeating through the logic of adventure, development, and transition.



March 29, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6407 8969

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Electronic Vibes at Zarah



For many years, Zarah has been known as a mecca for Beijing’s electronic music scene, where underground artists play music and exchange their experiences. We are proud to present our new DJ event, Electronic Vibes @ Zarah! Get ready for electrifying Friday nights of electronic beats, where Zarah Music and talented guest DJs will showcase their unique styles and take you on an unforgettable journey of eclectic sounds.



Every Friday, from March 29, 8pm

For Reservations: +8610-8403 9807

Cafe Zarah, No.46 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

Kaishan Festival '24



Experience the magic of spring with our exclusive offer! Join us for an unforgettable adventure amidst the lush greenery and rejuvenating sunshine. Last year's Spring Festival was a sensation, and now, we're thrilled to announce the long-awaited Kaishan Festival '24. Get ready to immerse yourself in nature's embrace, explore the valley, and enjoy a host of exciting activities. Don't miss out – book your tickets now and let the enchantment begin!



March 29 - 31, 2024

TANKO, About 120 meters southwest of the intersection of Jingtan Middle Road and Jiufeng Road in Mentougou

SNST x Migas Rhythm Fusion Vol. 2



Migas is thrilled to announce the return of "Rhythm Fusion Vol. 2" by SNST x Migas after our two-month Spring festival break! Join us for an incredible night as Migas revisits the vibes of the last "Rhythm Fusion" party. SNST's resident DJs Ennoe, George, and Arquitect will be spinning a blend of Latin House, Caribbean Beats, Afro House, and Hip-hop, while MC Japhet keeps the energy high. Let's get together and make this another great night to remember!



Early Bird Ticket: RMB88

Regular Ticket: RMB128

*All tickets Include one drink

March 30, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6500 7579

Migas Mercado, 7/f, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Cakes Da Killa (NYC)



New York-based rapper Cakes Da Killa is a leading figure in the queer hip-hop explosion. With a razor-sharp tongue and bravado to match, Cakes cuts through high-energy beats that span musical genres such as house, electronic and hip-hop. Cakes versatility as a performer and lyricist quickly garnered worldwide acclaim as a unique voice championing the sound and culture of the underground.



March 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18311080818

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Dentist Abroad



It's been a long time coming, and WONDER SEA is ready to make waves on stage. Join us at DDC Beijing on the last day of March for a taste of something special! And that's not all—our good friends The Clinic will be joining the fray. After clinching the SCHOOL Band of the Year and being nominated for the Midi Awards' Newcomer of the Year, they've been quietly working on a new album. Catch them live as they reel in some of their own musical "catches" from their latest adventures at sea.



March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6407 8969

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Gentlemen's Promise



At Blue Note Beijing, Joe Webb will headline a jazz trio performance. With their unique British style, they will redefine jazz tradition on the Blue Note stage. This is the promise of these three gentlemen!



April 3 - 4, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen East Avenue, Dongcheng

Arts

Meet Napoleon: The Disappeared Palaces

Embark on a journey of cultural discovery with our exclusive exhibition, a highlight of the 2024 celebrations commemorating the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the Year of Sino-French Cultural Tourism. President Macron personally mentioned This Exhibition during his visit to China, and it is a testament to the strong cultural ties between the two nations.



March 30 - June 20, 2024

Meet Art Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

What Happened After Nora Left?



"What happened after Nora left?" is Lu Xun's (1923) critical essay on the character Nora's experiences in the play "A Doll's House." Initially, Nora on stage feels she has found her place in the turbulent social currents. However, through dialogues and self-reflection, Nora becomes increasingly aware of her status as a puppet in society. She realizes that not only she but also the children playing with dolls are manipulated by others. In the end, Nora decides to leave, symbolized by the sound of a closing door, followed by the curtains falling.



Unti April 7, 2024

United Art Centre, South side of the west gate of Tuanjiehu Park, No.16A Tuanjiehu Nanli, Chaoyang

Dancing in the Museum



In the 1960s, the Judson Dance Theater, along with visual and avant-garde artists, began to liberate dance from its secondary role of reproducing life and interpreting texts. They placed the body at the core of performance, taking dance out of the theater and breaking down the invisible walls between performers and audiences. Subsequently, art galleries began inviting choreographers to create performances. In recent years, art galleries worldwide have forged closer ties with dance, with choreographers continuously pushing boundaries and collaborating across disciplines such as art and even science. This has enriched the forms of dance exhibitions in art galleries, challenging audiences while expanding the concepts and boundaries of dance within these spaces.



Until April 21, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



Spring Renewal at UR SPA

Revel in the essence of spring with our tailored spa experiences at UR SPA, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa. Renew your spirit with purifying treatments, starting with a deep cleanse to activate internal energy. Indulge in a rejuvenating massage to revitalize from within, revealing your true radiance. Experience royal hydration with our natural Lapidem products, catering to sensitive skin during the warmer seasons. Choose from a selection of essential oils to nourish deeply and awaken your skin's vibrant health.



Available from March 2024

For Reservations: +8610-5393 2678 or email URSPA@thepuxuan.com

UR SPA, 5-7/F, No.1 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

