20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Temperature & Temptation

Healthy and hearty, the Temperature & Temptation brunch includes classic breakfast, midday specials and sweet snacks. Bring your family and enjoy a relaxing weekend on their spacious patio.

Sat & Sun, 10am-4pm.

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

Cotton's – Gypsy Jazz!



Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB188, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

And that's not all...

On Sunday afternoon, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Gypsy Jazz as two extraordinary musicians come together for a captivating performance at Cotton's.

Marc and Etienne, seasoned artists with a passion for this vibrant genre, will serenade you with their soulful rhythms and timeless classics.

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.



Live Music Sun Mar 24, 1-4pm; Free.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

El Santo – 5-Hour Free Flow!

El Santo has revamped it's brunch, with a focus on tapas style eating and the longest(?) free flow deal in the city.

First up, that five-hour free flow marathon. Enjoy everything from their classic Margaritas to a refreshing Aperol from 11am-4pm from just RMB198!

Pair that with Mexican-influenced tapas style that allow you to try numerous dishes – choose from Chilaquiles Duo, Chorizo Brekkie, al Pastor Taco and Mexican Eggs Benny.

Those are priced to share with two for RMB68, three for RMB98 and four for RMB128.

Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Cages Jing'an – Chillin' & Grillin' BBQ

Saturday

On Saturdays, Cages Jing'an roll out their award-winning southern style BBQ from noon until sold out, so don't miss out!

Every Sat, 12 noon until they sell out.

Sunday



On Sunday, they offer a global feast not to be missed. From an Asian Noodle bar to Cheese McMuffins to Breakfast Burritos, enjoy over 30 dishes from around the world.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off, and those below 1.1 meters eat for free.

You can get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88!

As well as numerous big screens ideal for sports fans, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages, including a bouncy castle!

Sun, 11-2pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Azul Weave – New Brunch!

Azul Weave has launched their new brunch menu, packed with Eduardo Vargas classics and seasonal delights, like a hearty Winter Chicken Stew.

Check out the full menu below...

It's just RMB168 for two courses, and RMB198 for three, which includes a beverage and coffee or tea. Azul Weave also boasts huge wraparound terrace open all year round.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 2楼, 近建国路.

Yak & Yeti – Himalayan Brunch!

A special Himalayan brunch at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards People's Choice New Restaurant of the Year, Yak & Yeti.

With music from the Yeti himself, the 4-course set menu will set you back RMB158, with the option of free flow for an additional RMB148.

Sat Mar 23, 11.30am-3pm; RMB158.

Yak & Yeti, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu 襄阳北路97号, 近长乐路.

Abbey Road – Jazz Brunch!

Brunch with the Beatles at Abbey Road! Every Saturday and Sunday, order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu above and add FOUR HOURS free flow for JUST RMB198.

We're talking Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg and Asahi Draft, Gin Tonic, Vodka Tonic, Rum Coke, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks, all accompanied by a soundtrack from Liverpool's four lovable moptops.

And that's not all...

On Sunday, switch out the sounds of the Fab Four for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.



Jazz Sun Mar 24, from 12 noon; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Cantina Agave

Does anything say starting weekend right better than hitting up Fumin Lu-Changle Lu institution Cantina Agave?

Saturday and Sunday sees their signature brunch offerings complimented by three hours of free flow for just RMB188.

We're talking Corona, Margaritas, Sangria and Prosecco. This could get wonderfully messy.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Azul Shankang Li



Azul in Shankang Li serves up a full brunch menu bursting with options, with plenty of outdoor seating and some of the best people watching in the city also on offer.

Brunch Sun, 11am-3.30pm.



Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Xouk by Azul Pudong



Newly opened over the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong offers up an array of brunch classics taking inspiration from across the globe.

READ MORE: Xouk by Azul Brings Tasty International Cuisine to Pudong

Sat & Sun, 10am-3pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Colca Heng Shan



Over at Azul Group's Colca, it is RMB180 for two courses (starter and main), with a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB150 – see the full menu above.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legends. It’s RMB98 for one course, RMB168 for two, and add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Food options range from Smashed Avo Toast to Lobster Benedict to Chicken and Waffles to their proper Sunday Roast, which they also do on Sunday evenings....

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm, roast during brunch & Sun from 5pm.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Cuivre



Every weekend from 11.30am Cuivre serves their full menu enhanced with a selection of brunch specials, featuring eggs here and there, their signature french toast and a couple of brunch cocktail classics, as well as buy-one-get-one on rosé and sparkling wine.

Everything is à la carte, so people eat what they wish, and as they want.

Tables are available on the terrace, but get snapped up fast, so booking is strongly advised.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Anokhi



Anokhi's Nukkad Brunch menu is ever-evolving, and always features owner Chef Jibin's newest favorites and seasonal treats.

This season, Chef Jibin introduces dishes to cater to the colder days, including the Amritsari Fish & Chips, Chole Bhatura, Samosa Chaat, and the Goan Chorizo McMuffin.

Additionally, they are offering a combo deal on any two dishes from their Brunch menu with free-flow Pani Puri at RMB158.

As if that wasn't enough to tempt you down to The Weave, their two-hour Free Flow deals start from just RMB98, which includes their famous Lassi, and a Premium Free Flow with Cocktails, Craft Beers, and Wines for RMB188.

READ MORE: Anokhi: Contemporary, Colorful & Captivating Indian Cuisine

Reservations are encouraged; contact Jasmine on WeChat through the phone number 187 1782 9463.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.



Anokhi, The Weave, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Viva!

Enjoy an award winning Saturday Seafood Brunch at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood with an Iberian Atlantic Coast Style Seafood Platter good for sharing for RMB380 every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm. You can also add free flow for just RMB198.

Then on Sunday enjoy an open grilled piri-piri chicken for RMB108, Iberian pork chops for RMB148, chorizo sausage for RMB28 or the whole lot for RMB248. And, once again, throw in free flow for RMB198.

READ MORE: Calling All Meat Lovers – Viva!'s Churrasco Brunch Has It All

They also have a Full Mediterranean Breakfast, served Saturday and Sunday and priced at just RMB98.

Finally, new on Sunday at Viva! enjoy two hours of free flow roast beef, as well as grandma's carrot rice, roasted potatoes and green salad for just RMB158.

Sat, 12.30-4pm, Sun 12-4pm.

Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Tacolicious



Brunch Tacos, Quesadillas and Burritos go from RMB40, while free flow Beer, Mexican Mules and Frozen Margaritas will set you back just RMB150 from 11-3pm every weekend at Tacolicious.

Sat & Sun, 11-3pm.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Looking For More?



And Don't Forget to Join Our 'Shanghai F&B Fans' WeChat Group



Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: