4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

5-Day Xishuangbanna Rainforest & Culture Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round.

Marvel at this tropical botanical landscape, then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the pristine rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products and step into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom.

Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals, hundreds of years old tea trees and much more...

3-Day Chengdu Food Tour Cooking Experience (+ Pandas!)





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Chengdu is not only the home of giant pandas, but also a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

On this three-day trip, enjoy the best of Chengdu's culinary experience, including a rare chance to head to the Sichuan Cuisine Museum, which showcases Sichuan cuisine culture in a dynamic way.

Take a specially arranged cooking class under the guidance of a professional chef to learn to cook famous Sichuan dishes, and follow your local guide to discover some of the best street food and local restaurants in Chengdu.

The trip also takes in the big tourist attractions, including the Leshan Giant Buddha and Kuanzhai Alley, or Wide and Narrow Alleys – a good place to hunt for local snacks and folk culture.



Thought you'd miss out on the pandas? No chance. You'll also head to the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, which has the largest population of pandas, including many cute panda cubs.

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

4-Day Classic Guizhou Tour with Yelang Valley

This immersive Guizhou tour will take you to explore the diverse cultural and natural wonders of Guizhou.

You will discover the ancient traditions of the Miao ethnic group at Shiqiao and Langde villages, where you'll learn paper-making and experience vibrant performances.

You'll also have a chance to engage in hands-on batik-making in Matang Village, before marveling at the awe-inspiring Huangguoshu Waterfall.

Conclude your journey with a serene visit to Yelang Valley, offering picturesque landscapes and a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle.







Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]