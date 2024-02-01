21 Amazing Art Shows This March in Beijing

The Age of Robotic Art



Unveil the future of art with our Robot Art Era exhibition! Dive into the fascinating convergence of mechanical wonders and organic marvels. Be captivated by 34 visionary artists shaping the tomorrow of creativity. Witness the synergy of man and machine, exploring the limitless possibilities of our shared future.



Until March 17. 2014

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Resilience: Inspiring Stories of Female Empowerment

The World Press Photo Foundation, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Danish Cultural Center, presents the "Resilience: Inspiring Stories of Female Transformation" exhibition featuring award-winning works from the World Press Photo contest ("the Dutch Prize") from 2000 to 2021. These works and their accompanying stories aim to highlight the challenges faced by women, girls, and their communities around the world, as well as the resilience demonstrated by women in the face of various obstacles.



Until March 20, 11am - 5pm

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

AlUla, Wonder of Arabia



AlUla, situated amidst the desert landscape of Saudi Arabia, stands as an oasis nestled within valleys. Over seven millennia, humans have thrived in this region, leaving behind a plethora of archaeological sites.



Until March 22, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

Roaming in Space, Pursuing Significant Forms



The exhibition primarily showcases Li Zhan's experimental sculptures created since 2018. Each piece exudes spirituality, and every form carries expression, a testament to the artist's contemplation of nature—a manifestation of the artist's innermost reflections.



Until March 28, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Nothing Gold Can Stay



HdM Gallery presents Marcella Barceló's solo exhibition, showcasing her recent works inspired by her childhood in Majorca, Spain, and the ever-changing natural landscape. Drawing from Robert Frost's poem "Nothing Gold Can Stay," Marcella explores the fleeting nature of youth and beauty, contemplating humanity's relationship with nature and emphasizing the symbiotic bond between humans and the environment.



Until April 6, 2024

HdM Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

From Paper to Paper



The exhibition will showcase nearly 600 selected A4 paper manuscript artworks created by Wu and Inga over the past 30 years.



Until April 7, 2024

Long March Space, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road

Plato's ladder



An art exhibition celebrating the Art of Love by fifteen outstanding young female artists. As spring arrives and Women's Day approaches in March, it's a season to honor and celebrate women.



Until April 8, 2024

Soul Art Center, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Historic Encounters - Interaction Between China and West Asia in History



Embark on a captivating journey through history as we bring together representative artifacts and images from 10 prominent archaeological and cultural institutions worldwide, showcasing a total of 266 exhibits. "Historic Encounters" delves into the intricate interactions and mutual influences between ancient Chinese and West Asian civilizations in technology, art, culture, and philosophy.



Until April 11, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

The Glory of the Ancient Persia



Situated in Western Asia, Iran stands as a venerable cradle of ancient civilization. Referred to as "Anxi" during the Western Han period in Chinese historical records, it later became known as "Bosi" during the Southern and Northern Dynasties. This exhibition invites you to explore the enduring legacy of Iran, uncovering the richness of its history and cultural heritage.



Until April 11, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

The Meeting of Chinese and Western Art



The exhibition primarily features Western-style paintings from the collection of the Yinchuan Contemporary Art Museum, alongside maps of Macau and Guangdong from the library of the Macau University of Science and Technology. Using panoramic and immersive techniques, the exhibition showcases the urban landscapes and historical transformations of Macau, Guangzhou, and the commercial ports, highlighting their significance as vital nodes along the Maritime Silk Road in the 19th century.



Until April 20, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Dream Time



In this group exhibition, 15 artists explore the rich meanings of dreams as both dreamscapes and anticipations through diverse mediums such as painting, sculpture, photography, video, installation, and performance, collectively engaging in an exploration of subjectivity and empowerment.



Until April 28, 2024



UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

You're Always On My Mind



Discover the latest works of contemporary artist Zhang Zhanzhan! With over 30 captivating pieces spanning 1,500 square meters, this exhibition is a heartfelt gift for you. From "I Miss You So Much" to "You're Always On My Mind," immerse yourself in artful expressions of longing. Early bird tickets available for RMB39.



Until May 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Exhibition of Traditional Chinese Costumes in Clay Sculpture Throughout Dynasties



The traditional attire of China, influenced by agrarian civilization and Confucian culture, showcases remarkable inclusivity by assimilating diverse clothing traditions. This exhibition, spanning history, unfolds the evolution of Chinese attire through around 160 pieces of "Mudman Zhang" style clay sculptures.



Until May 12, 2024

China Arts and Crafts Museum, No.16 Hujing East Road, Chaoyang

Inside Out



A groundbreaking exhibition featuring their monumental works alongside China's first-ever display of a mini-golf interactive installation. Dive into the immersive experience as you explore the fusion of specially crafted artworks integrating elements of Chinese culture for the first time in China.



Until May 26, 2024

Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Come For The Kiss

Presented by the Austrian Embassy's Cultural Section and Spazio Design, the exhibition features prints authorized by the Gustav Klimt Foundation, accompanied by a series of events during the exhibition period. It offers art and culture enthusiasts a feast for the senses, showcasing Klimt's profound and penetrating influence on contemporary art, as well as his interdisciplinary approach to integrating traditional culture, architecture, psychology, science, and aesthetics into his creations.



Until May 27, 2024

BITDB, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Xing Wanli: There Are More Things

The exhibition borrows its title from The Book of Sand by Argentinian writer Jorge Louis Borges, whose mysterious styles of narrating and abrupt ending provide an open space for interpretation. The term 'There Are More Things' also suggests multiple possibilities may exist even in a linear event, contributing to the exhibition's complexity.



March 23 - May 30, 2024

X Museum, No. 53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang, Langyuan Station Exit E1

Meet Napoleon: The Disappeared Palaces

Embark on a journey of cultural discovery with our exclusive exhibition, a highlight of the 2024 celebrations commemorating the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the Year of Sino-French Cultural Tourism. President Macron personally mentioned This Exhibition during his visit to China, and it is a testament to the strong cultural ties between the two nations.



March 30 - June 20, 2024

Meet Art Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Hiroshi Sugimoto Time Machine



Experience a monumental retrospective of China's largest-scale to date by the world-renowned conceptual photographer, artist, and aesthetic master Hiroshi Sugimoto. This exhibition delves into over 50 years of Sugimoto's illustrious career, featuring more than 120 pieces across 13 series, and promises a comprehensive presentation of his creative journey.



March 23 - June 23, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Northern Shaanxi Folk Song Exhibition



Shaanbei folk songs originated and thrived on the loess plateau of Northern Shaanxi for centuries. The vast loess landscape shaped the distinctive cultural personality of the loess plateau, providing abundant conditions for creating and inheriting Shaanbei folk songs. Its roots are deeply embedded in the region, and these folk songs resonate with diverse emotions expressed through labor, festive events, hardships, love, and marriage.



Until June 27, 2024

China Arts and Crafts Museum, No.16 Hujing East Road, Chaoyang

A Question is Also A Form of Sculpture

Spring 2024 kicks off with "Green Curtain Game," marking the debut mid-career research exhibition of Chinese artist Nabuqi. Explore over 40 pivotal pieces spanning her artistic journey from 2013 to 2024. Don't miss this comprehensive showcase of creativity and evolution!



March 22 - June 28, 2024

M Woods, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Year of the Dragon Postal Stamps Exhibition



Embark on a global journey through the mesmerizing world of postal stamps depicting the Year of the Dragon. This exhibition brings together a captivating collection of 62 sets and 76 varieties of Dragon-themed postage stamps issued by China Post, Hong Kong Post, Macao Post and Telecommunications, the United Nations Postal Administration, and 24 other countries.



From February 1, 2024

China National Post and Postage Stamp Museum, No.6 Gongyuan West Street, Jianguomennei

