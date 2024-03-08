  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

By Sponsored, March 8, 2024

0 0

3-Day Chengdu Food Tour Cooking Experience (+ Pandas!)

Weixin-Image_20240308160717.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Chengdu is not only the home of giant pandas, but also a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

On this three-day trip, enjoy the best of Chengdu's culinary experience, including a rare chance to head to the Sichuan Cuisine Museum, which showcases Sichuan cuisine culture in a dynamic way.

Take a specially arranged cooking class under the guidance of a professional chef to learn to cook famous Sichuan dishes, and follow your local guide to discover some of the best street food and local restaurants in Chengdu.

The trip also takes in the big tourist attractions, including the Leshan Giant Buddha and Kuanzhai Alley, or Wide and Narrow Alleys – a good place to hunt for local snacks and folk culture.

Thought you'd miss out on the pandas? No chance. You'll also head to the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, which has the largest population of pandas, including many cute panda cubs.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Shaolin Kung Fu & Longmen Grottoes

Weixin-Image_20240308160724.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting UNESCO World Heritage List sites Longmen Grottoes and the world famous Shaolin Temple, Luoyang is the cradle of Chinese civilization; 105 emperors of 13 dynasties made it their capital.

Taoism originated here, and it is the place where the first Buddhist temple was set up by the government. 

Ancient inventions such as the seismograph, armillary sphere, paper making, printing and the compass also originated here.

Spend a fruitful weekend exploring its historical majesty.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Tour

Weixin-Image_20240308160728.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Xishuangbanna Rainforest & Culture Tour

Weixin-Image_20240308160656.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round.

Marvel at this tropical botanical landscape, then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the pristine rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products and step into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom.

Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals, hundreds of years old tea trees and much more...

For More Information Click Here

Weixin-Image_20240308161323.jpg

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

more news

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Figures show the number of inbound foreign travelers to Beijing and Shanghai is still a fraction of pre-COVD levels.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

9 Badass Women in Chinese History

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

Badass Women of Booze History

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Ho Chi Minh City: A Journey Through Culture, History & Leisure

Ho Chi Minh City: A Journey Through Culture, History & Leisure

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

Shanghai’s Best (& Worst) Reubens for St. Paddy's Day

Shanghai’s Best (& Worst) Reubens for St. Paddy's Day

Badass Women of Booze History

Badass Women of Booze History

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives