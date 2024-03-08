4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

3-Day Chengdu Food Tour Cooking Experience (+ Pandas!)



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Chengdu is not only the home of giant pandas, but also a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

On this three-day trip, enjoy the best of Chengdu's culinary experience, including a rare chance to head to the Sichuan Cuisine Museum, which showcases Sichuan cuisine culture in a dynamic way.

Take a specially arranged cooking class under the guidance of a professional chef to learn to cook famous Sichuan dishes, and follow your local guide to discover some of the best street food and local restaurants in Chengdu.

The trip also takes in the big tourist attractions, including the Leshan Giant Buddha and Kuanzhai Alley, or Wide and Narrow Alleys – a good place to hunt for local snacks and folk culture.



Thought you'd miss out on the pandas? No chance. You'll also head to the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, which has the largest population of pandas, including many cute panda cubs.

2-Day Shaolin Kung Fu & Longmen Grottoes





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting UNESCO World Heritage List sites Longmen Grottoes and the world famous Shaolin Temple, Luoyang is the cradle of Chinese civilization; 105 emperors of 13 dynasties made it their capital.

Taoism originated here, and it is the place where the first Buddhist temple was set up by the government.

Ancient inventions such as the seismograph, armillary sphere, paper making, printing and the compass also originated here.

Spend a fruitful weekend exploring its historical majesty.

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.



Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

5-Day Xishuangbanna Rainforest & Culture Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round.

Marvel at this tropical botanical landscape, then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the pristine rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products and step into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom.

Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals, hundreds of years old tea trees and much more...





[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]