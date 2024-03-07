  1. home
  2. Articles

6 More European Countries Granted Visa-Free China Travel

By Billy Jiang, March 7, 2024

0 0

As the annual sessions of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies, known as the 'Two Sessions,' are currently underway in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on March 7 that China will further implement a visa-free policy for citizens of six European countries, starting from March 14.

They are as follows:

  • Switzerland

  • Ireland

  • Hungary

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Luxembourg

Under this new policy, citizens of these six countries holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter China without the need to obtain a visa for a stay of up to 15 days. 

This visa exemption covers various purposes, including business, tourism, family visits, and transit.

This announcement follows Premier Qiang's declaration in January, made during his attendance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, that China would unilaterally implement a visa-free policy for citizens of Switzerland and Ireland.

READ MORE: Travel Gossip: China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Ireland

Moreover, beginning on December 1, 2023, citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain were granted visa-free entry into China. 

With the addition of these six new countries in Europe, a total of 11 European countries are now included in China's visa-free travel list.

READ MORE: China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

As China continues to expand its list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, many readers planning trips to the People's Republic of China have raised numerous queries regarding this policy. 

In response to these questions, the Chinese National Immigration Administration has provided official clarifications on various aspects.

For answers to common questions about China's visa-free travel policy and more information on recent developments, please click the link below:

READ MORE: Your Questions on China's Visa-Free Travel Answered

Have you recently entered China through a visa exemption policy? We welcome you to share your experiences with us. 

For all the latest China travel stories and updates, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel News Travel Updates Visa Free Travel Visa Policy China Immigration

more news

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

During the 134th Canton Fair, passengers can enjoy streamlined pre-check-in procedures for their journey between HKIA and the Canton Fair grounds.

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

A big, bold, blazing 5-minute change!

New Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway to Slash Travel Times

New Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway to Slash Travel Times

Shanwei is now a convenient one-hour destination within the broader Guangzhou metropolitan area!

Travel Gossip: Direct Flight Opens from Shenzhen to Barcelona

Shenzhen Airlines officially inaugurats its direct flight service from Shenzhen to Barcelona, Spain.

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Figures show the number of inbound foreign travelers to Beijing and Shanghai is still a fraction of pre-COVD levels.

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

Daily update.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

theNOMLab: Travel Inspired Artisanal Butters & Sauces

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

36 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

36 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Concordia Ranks 2nd in KingLead's Top 50 for Innovation

Concordia Ranks 2nd in KingLead's Top 50 for Innovation

11 Takeaways from the YCYW International Education Symposium

11 Takeaways from the YCYW International Education Symposium

33 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend in GBA

33 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend in GBA

6 More European Countries Granted Visa-Free China Travel

6 More European Countries Granted Visa-Free China Travel

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives