36 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ChaoYue Exquisite Senses for Women's Day

Chao Yue's Executive Chef Seven redefine Chaoshan cuisine to a whole new level, exploring and interpreting the main elements in the Chaosan area. Embark on a culinary journey where you'll explore the mountains and seas, rediscovering the rich flavors of Chaosan cuisine through our special 'Chef's Exploration Set Menu." This gastronomic adventure invites you to explore the art and aesthetics of ChaoYue's cuisine with KRUG and taste happiness!



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, No.36 West Gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe

Special Deal from Brasston



We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Panyu), 125-126.1F, Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu

FRUITYGROOVE Meets DJ Shortcut



A night featuring world-class turntablists and legendary figures from the hip-hop scene. Prepare for an all-vinyl night filled with funk, soul, Afro, Latin, R&B, and hip-hop beats. With support from B.C.K, GAO GAO, TRIUS, and DARA, it's set to be an unforgettable experience.Tickets are RMB120 before 11pm and RMB160 after.



March 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8619924663316

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure

Popular worldwide, Baby Shark series introduce irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!



Price: RMB100 - 493

April 27, 3pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou Spring Cocktail Social Night



Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou Spring Cocktail Social Night on Saturday, March 16, at 8.30pm! We are back at the chic 5-star hotel Indigo Light Bar, which was awarded "Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year" by That's Guangzhou! This time, the InterNations Guangzhou event will be on the riverside with a full Canton Tower view—the best chance to socialize with expats in Guangzhou!



March 16, from 8.30pm

For Register: WeChat giselechine

Light Bar, 6/F, Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Haixinsha East Square, Tianhe

Food & Drink



Her Cocktail - Women's Day Celebration

Over the celebration of International Women's Day weekend, each Hope Group’s female mixologist will present guests with a cocktail representing their unique style! Join us to celebrate female elegance and excellence, and indulge in expertly crafted drinks by the talented female bartenders at each location.



March 8 - 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18819353462

Hope & Sesame, No.48 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu

For Reservations: +86-15361795557

DSK Cocktail Club, No.1 Qiming Yi Ma Lu, Yuexiu

For Reservations: +86-18078861411

Sanyou, 3/F, Wen He You, No.75 Tianhe Dong Road, Tianhe

Women's Day Special Offer at The Happy Monk



Celebrate Women's Day with The Happy Monk and enjoy a special offer! Treat yourself to a glass of Cocktail or Sparkling Wine for only RMB38. Raise a toast to all the amazing women out there and enjoy a delightful drink in their honor. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer!



March 8, 2024

The Happy Monk (Jianshe Wu Malu), 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk (Link Plaza), Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk (Kingold Century), Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk (Lumina), 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Women's Day Treat at Mercato

A complimentary special drink for ladies at Mercato on March 8!



March 8, 2024

Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Road, Tianhe

The Ladies Day & Night at Ganèa



Enjoy International Women's Day as Ganèa pays special tribute to all ladies. Free cocktails all day for ladies!



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8362 8297

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, No.11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe

Free Prosecco for Ladies at Bandidos



On March 8, Bandidos will gift each lady a free glass of Prosecco with any food purchase! (This offer is valid until stock lasts!)



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Wonmen's Day at Saturn·Horizon



On March 8, female customers visiting Saturn stores will receive a special "No Criticism Accepted" Women's Day edition can, while supplies last!



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13544562535

Saturn·Horizon, Unit 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Ladies Only Baking Academy at The Happy Monk



Unleash Your Inner Baker! Join The Happy Monk's exclusive ladies-only Baking Academy and become your own master baker! The entry fee is RMB88.



March 8, 3pm - 5pm

For Reservations: Asha, +86-15658821102

The Happy Monk (Kingold Century), Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Unexpected



On March 9, enjoy a dreamy night with internationally acclaimed star mixologist Antonio Lai from QUINARY, which has consistently been voted as one of the World's 50 Best Bars (2013-2017, 2021-2022). Alongside Zoe Zang from LIGHT, a limited-time experience of creative signature cocktail selection will be presented. When classics take on a new twist, a multisensory journey starts.



Price: RMB168/glass

March 9, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-3861 1888

Light Bar, 6/F, Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Haixinsha East Square, Tianhe

High Tea Ladies

Enjoy a special International Women's Day Event this Sunday with classic English tea at LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou! Ladies ONLY! Wear your fancy hat and join us for an elegant afternoon tea time.



Price: RMB128

March 10, 2pm - 4pm

To Register: WeChat 15806826765

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi Dong Road, Yuexiu

The 4th Edition of Rangoli Holi Party



The 4th edition of Rangoli Holi party is coming! Get ready for some amazing fun at Holi Party with the great vibes of the party ahead soon. Bring your own water gun for more fun!



March 23, 2024

To Register: +86-18820782474

Hydrophilic Tribes, 220m west of the intersection of Huancun Road and Nanshan Third Street in Panyu

Spring Afternoon Tea

The fragrance of Teas lingers on, brewing a new chapter, and the beauty of spring comes as expected; Lobby Lounge invites you to dine and savor the pure flavor of Basao tea. Our spring afternoon tea set perfectly combines traditional Chinese tea culture with modern creativity. With western food and traditional tea, you can share with your friends the emerging tea flavors from various places. And from now on, life is full of the fragrance of tea.



Price: RMB398 for two persons

Until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8922 8888 ext. 6661

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Dazzling Night



Experience dazzling live band performances every evening at Woobar, featuring the internationally acclaimed Duo Walker, delivering a diverse musical journey.



Every Tuesday - Sunday, until April 10, 6pm - 11pm

Woo Bar (W Guangzhou), W Hotel, No.26 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Ladies Night at ATOC



Join ATOC every Tuesday for Ladies Night! From 8pm until late, all ladies can enjoy free frozen margaritas on the house. It's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy a refreshing drink with your friends.



Every Tuesday, from 8pm - late

ATOC, Unit 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Music

The Comrades Blues Band

This is an unforgettable evening with The Comrades Blues Band. Get ready to immerse yourself in the soulful melodies and raw emotions of blues music. Let the music take you on a journey where every note tells a story and every chord resonates with passion. Whether you're a blues enthusiast or just looking for a great time, this is an event you won't want to miss. See you there!



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13544562535

Saturn·Horizon, Unit 104-1, 1st Floor, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

OMMA Weekend



OMMA Weekend Residents lineup featuring incredible DJs: Heaven Vollei, SQDZ, and Kyle Webber. Get ready for electrifying sets, non-stop beats, and unforgettable vibes every weekend.



Every Sunday, Saturday, from March 4, 2024

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Pianist: Solo Performance by Clara Isabella Sigler



Experience the enchanting performance by pianist Clara Isabella Sigel, a Steinway Young Artist acclaimed for her virtuosity and musical sensitivity. Winner of prestigious awards and scholarships, Sigel captivates audiences with her soulful renditions of classical masterpieces. From the grand halls of Munich to the prestigious stages of London, Sigel's performances have left an indelible mark on the international music scene.



March 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3839 2888

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Wild Force



Get ready for the return of Wild Force Vol.5! Wild Force is dedicated to bringing you the purest Afrobeats/AMAPIANO music – nothing else compares!



March 9, 2024

SATURNDAYS, No.14 Aiguo Road, Huaqiao New Village, Yuexiu

polly & Blume popo 2024 China Tour



This March, experience an unforgettable musical experience with the enchanting sounds of the Japanese band Polly and the innovative alternative rock of Blume Popo. As these talented artists kick off their tour across China, prepare for a journey into dreamy landscapes and ethereal melodies.



March 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18826231272

SD Livehouse, Building No. 7, Huacheng Wangshi Creative Area, No.132 Gongye Avenue North, Haizhu

Rolling Life in a Romantic Universe



These "talented" musicians weave the highs and lows of life into musical notes, infusing emotions into the sweeping melodies. Each performance is like a journey of freedom, taking you through hope and despair, only to return to romance and tenderness.



March 10, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8737 9375

191 Space, No.191 Guangzhou Dadao Zhong, Yuexiu

Kings of Convenience



Yes, you read it right! The long-adored independent folk duo from Norway, Kings of Convenience, has officially announced their first-ever China tour after many years in the industry. In addition to Eirik and Erlend, the seasoned duo, they will be joined by their longtime collaborators, Mexican bassist Francisco Rosas Larrauri and drummer Jorge Ivan Aguilar Hernandez.



March 11, 2024

SYGH Livehouse, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Community

VOTE '24 at 13 Factories

Voter assistance in Guangzhou will take place between 6.30pm - 8pm on Tuesday, March 12. Remote voting for the Global Presidential Primary is available to Americans residing in Guangzhou. Bring your friends and invite Americans you know!



The Global Presidential Primary is happening now until March 13. Vote From Home is available. Learn more: www.democratsabroad.org/gpp_remote_voting_options.

Connect with us at info-china@DemocratsAbroad.org with questions. Join our Guangzhou group on WeChat Lizconsin.

March 12, 6.30pm - 8pm

13 Factories, No.121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Arts

Rooted in South Guangdong

This year, the Guangdong Academy of Painting visited seven prefecture-level cities including Foshan, Zhaoqing, Yunfu, Qingyuan, Shaoguan, Meizhou, and Heyuan for sketching and painting, with strong support from local art associations and academies. Artists used vivid artistic language to record the beautiful life of the people and the new pattern of rural revitalization, depicting the picturesque landscapes and praising the ecological achievements of beautiful Guangdong.



Until March 15, 2024

Guangdong Academy of Painting, No.1 Huayuan Road, Baiyun New City, Baiyun

Pilgrimage



This exhibition draws inspiration from the concept of "traveling and resting." Liu Pudan, the protagonist, finds solace in driving long distances, often for over ten hours without pause.



Until March 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

The Art of Digital Media



The concept behind the artwork "The Art of Digital Media" is rooted in the philosophical contemplation of life's simplicity and complexity. The design theme follows the artistic language of traditional Chinese ink landscape painting, symbolizing the transition from nothingness to existence, echoing the interpretation of yin and yang in the Dao De Jing as "mutual generation and support." Despite the contrasting colors, it is through contrast that the fundamental elements of the world are constructed.



Until March 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

Oriental Touch



Ke Jipeng's abstract paintings have a similar artistic appeal to the Ink Layering of traditional Chinese painting, which is both a form and an action. Using only two black-and-white colors and two brushes, Ke Jipeng draws lines over and over again. Through the countless back-and-forth labours of his "inactive" hand, the original fixed-size canvas boundaries seem to be in the midst of an extended and expanding movement.



Until March 31, 2024

Yuheng Museum, No.18 Sicheng Road, Tianhe Science Park, Tianhe

You're Really Rich



These questions stir within us, prompting reflection on the nature of wealth. Is it mere material abundance or something deeper, rooted in the fulfillment of our desires and aspirations? Ultimately, wealth is not just about accumulating possessions but also about enriching our lives and the lives of others, creating value, and leaving a meaningful legacy. Through wise choices, hard work, and a commitment to growth, we can unlock the true essence of wealth and chart a course toward prosperity and fulfillment.



Until March 31, 2024

Movi Cosmos, Art Gallery, LG1, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

As Love of What Is



The overall and distinctive ceramic technique experience is the most tangible impression given to us by Wang Qi. It is based on the specific shapes of the works, the tactile stimulation of the clay, and differs from the aesthetic pleasure brought by most ceramic creations we have seen.



Until April 7, 2024

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe

Zhou Zixi: A Stranger Called ZHOU Zixi



The exhibition comprises 12 paintings showcasing the artist's distinctive "flowing" style. Deliberately using a mix of abundant oil and thin pigments for sketch-like painting, Zhou loosens the reins on his intricately painted "environmental dramas," reaching an unpredictable, even disruptive boundary.



Until April 30, 2024

33 Contemporary Art Center, 33/F, Tower A, Victory Plaza, No.103 Tiyuxi Road, Tianhe

Lifestyle

Chandon Garden Flower Workshop

Join a special Floral Arranging Class this Friday and discover the magic of creating stunning floral arrangements. Tickets include all materials plus a glass of Chandon Garden Spritz to start the afternoon.



March 8, 4pm - 8pm

To Register: Lili, +86-13560255090

The Happy Monk (Jianshe Wu Malu), 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

GF Women Wellness Carnival



GF 2024 Women's Day WE for Women Wellness Carnival! Join GF on March 9 for a fun outdoor afternoon to sweat and experience different healthy activities!



Bodyattack with SUPERMONKEY

Hatha Yoga with Laxman

Zumba with Ben

Booty workout with POPBASIC

Band performance

Food&Drink from Plenty Bay

Various fun booth activities including Henna paint, handmade accessories and more!

March 9, 2024

To Register: WeChat GlobalFriendship

Wen Li Fang, Er Sha Island, Tianhe

What's Your IKIGAI?



What's your IKIGAI? This is the theme of AISG's second annual Career Fair to be held on the afternoon of March 12. AISG will be using this Japanese concept meaning "a reason for being" to guide our efforts in preparing for "future-ready" students. Students in Upper Secondary will be inspired by community experts within various industries. AISG hopes to start conversations and further develop self-discovery as students make their way to three different round table discussions.



March 12, 2024

American International School of Guangzhou (Huangpu Campus), No.19 Kexiang Road, Huangpu

