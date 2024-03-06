  1. home
  2. Articles

9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan

By That's GBA, March 6, 2024

0 0

Foshan Traditional Culture Exhibition

6403.jpg

This exhibition showcases the traditional customs of Foshan from the 23rd day of the twelfth lunar month to the 26th day of the first lunar month, focusing on three themes: welcoming spring in the twelfth lunar month, celebrating the New Year in the first lunar month, and ushering in blessings and fortune. These distinctive local customs, brimming with the rich cultural heritage of Lingnan, exude charm and appeal, reflecting people's aspirations for renewal, prosperity, and auspiciousness.

Until March 10, 2024

Foshan Library, No.11 Huakang Road, Shunde

Near Exit D/E, Shijilian Station, GuangFo Metro

Unfamiliar Landscapes

_20231224175027.png

The exhibition explores the artistry of Ji Weiwei, Fu Weiwei, Wang Zhuo, and Xiao Haisheng. Their works delve into the unique aspects of southern and northern China, capturing the essence of diverse living environments, human interactions, and urban landscapes. 

Until March 10, 2024

Four Seasons Art Gallery, Ludao Lake, Kerun Road, Chancheng

Only Informing the Arrival of Spring

_20240306163210.jpg

Li Jianing's solo oil painting exhibition. In the dense jungle of life, where thorns abound, even if we try to evade and prepare in advance, we still find ourselves wounded and bruised on the cautious path forward when confronted by the rampant growth of sharp thorns. We battle with trepidation for the unpredictable next step, huddling in tiny tree hollows.

But when the mountain flowers bloom, you and I will surely leisurely observe the raging storms and feel the warmth in the sunny spots during the flower's morning and evening. Just like a gust of spring breeze in the warm winter, a glimpse of greenery in the spring, a slice of watermelon in the summer heat, and a tree laden with fruit in the autumn breeze—all refreshing to the soul when the gentle wind brushes past.

Until March 25, 2024

Serrangel Art Space, Unit 102 Courtyard, No.6 Chenghai Road Nr., Daliang, Shunde

Weaving Time - Unveiling a Century of Guangdong Photography

_20240306163206.jpg

Looking back at a century of photography development in Guangdong, the region's photographic prowess has always been evident, seamlessly intertwining with the fabric of Chinese photographic history as a typical slice and parallel history. In tribute to the predecessors and in appreciation of their artistic styles, the "Weaving Time" exhibition selects works from a hundred photography masters, threading together different themes to gradually unfold the narrative of photography in Guangdong. This exhibition constructs a grand history of photography from the perspective of the Guangdong region.

Until March 31, 2024

Serrangel Art Space, Unit 102 Courtyard, No.6 Chenghai Road Nr., Daliang, Shunde

Legendary Kiln Fire - Millennium Pottery Town Collection Exhibition

WeChat-Image_20231221154440.png

The exhibition showcases classic pottery sculptures from various dynasties in Shiwan, revealing the unique charm of Shiwan pottery. The exhibition allows viewers to immerse themselves in the emotional expression and artistic context of the exhibits, experiencing the life wisdom and aesthetic taste conveyed by Shiwan pottery.

Until March 31, 2024

Inside Ancient Nanfeng Kiln, No.5-6 Gaomiao Road, Chancheng

Near Exit D, Shiwan Station, Foshan Metro Line 2

Tales of the South

_20240306162425.jpg

'Tales of the South' delves into the intricate and ever-evolving historical roots and contemporary realities of the southern region, nurturing artistic forms that defy simple definitions. When discussing locality or regional identity, we inevitably confront the clichés of identity and regional style. Dispersal becomes a solution, an inevitable outcome. 

This exhibition explores the impact of contextual changes, institutional reforms, shifts in media, and institutional fluctuations on southern art. We will retrace the development of southern art over the past 150 years, focusing on the blurred, controversial, and confrontational aspects of southern art, presenting audiences with a vivid panorama of southern art amidst ongoing fluctuations.

Until April 7, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

Impression Monet

_20240203162513.png

This exhibition will showcase Monet's works through museum-level replicas, presented with new media technologies and scenographic designs. It aims to create an immersive artistic experience that integrates physical exhibits, music, and visuals, blending narrative with interactivity. Divided into 7 exhibition areas, it seeks to explore the light and shadow artistry in Monet's works.

Until May 19, 2024

Look Art Museum, Shop 2, Xietian Lane, Lingnan Tiandi, Chancheng

Near Zumiao Station, GuangFo Metro

Biophilia

111.jpg

Go Yayanagii and Tetsuo Mizu, artists in their nineties and eighties respectively, have journeyed through a lifetime of cultural exchange, shaping their art with experiences spanning Japan, Brazil, Europe, and beyond. Their works, showcased at the Boxes Art Museum in Shunde, epitomize a fusion of worldviews and talents, reflecting the wonders of civilization, visual imagination, and the recklessness of nature. Their dialogue with life across different regions mirrors the evolution of modern Japanese civilization, revealing the transformative power of art in embracing diverse cultures and ideas.

March 7 - June 3, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Near Exit D, Shunde OCT Harbour Plus Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World

_20240306161513.jpg

Born in 1959 in the UK, Billy Childish is a multi-talented artist and writer, known for his prolific output in both music and literature. With hundreds of albums and dozens of novels and poems to his name, Childish's creative process is characterized by its directness, speed, and raw energy. His dynamic paintings, often created in a single burst without any revisions, reflect his unique artistic vision.

In an exciting collaboration, the He Art Museum will present the curated exhibition "A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World" starting from March 23, 2024. This exhibition will juxtapose Billy Childish's works with depictions of landscapes by Chinese contemporary artists, initiating a spiritual journey that traverses East and West, engaging in dialogue with the realms of nature and spirituality.

March 23 - June 30, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg

Arts Foshan Greater Bay Area Event Guide Monthly

more news

Talking Arts: Youth Koans & Contemporary Chinese Fine Brushwork

Talking Arts: Youth Koans & Contemporary Chinese Fine Brushwork

New exhibition at Guan ShanYue Art Museum.

Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

A Berlin based contemporary artist that prompts deliberation on life, death and relationship.

Thrilling Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA

Thrilling Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA

GBA MBA Club and That's Media organized the "2nd Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA" in Panyu, Guangzhou.

697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

A big drop in numbers in Foshan.

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

Cases rise again Guangzhou.

Ninety-two Cases, Updates for Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan

Another day, another COVID update.

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results here!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

theNOMLab: Travel Inspired Artisanal Butters & Sauces

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan

9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan

27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

3 Michelin Star Chef Eric Pras on Maison Lameloise's Evolution

3 Michelin Star Chef Eric Pras on Maison Lameloise's Evolution

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives