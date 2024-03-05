  1. home
Travel Gossip: China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Georgia

By Billy Jiang, March 5, 2024

In a significant development reported by Georgia's state media Agenda GE in February, Georgian Prime Minister announced during a government meeting that China would grant Georgian citizens a visa-free stay of up to 30 days. 

Georgian-PM-announces-China-to-introduce-visa-free-travel-for-Georgian-citizens_20243563136.jpg

Georgian PM announces China to introduce visa-free travel for Georgian citizens, reported by Georgian state media Agenda GE. Screenshot by That's

While the exact date of the agreement signing is yet to be determined, this move signifies a substantial advancement in bilateral relations between the two countries.

This new visa exemption policy, though not directly affecting Chinese tourists, comes as a reciprocal measure after Georgia unilaterally waived short-term visa requirements for Chinese citizens in September last year. 

In an official statement, the Georgian Economy Minister emphasized that the Chinese Government's decision to introduce visa-free travel for Georgian nationals would yield economic benefits and bolster relations between the two countries in the foreseeable future.

For travelers between China and Georgia, the most convenient air connections are typically through Beijing, with weekly flights by Azerbaijan Airlines and Air Astana. 

Additionally, there are weekly flights operated by China Southern Airlines between Guangzhou and Tbilisi. 

With frequent promotions during China Southern Airlines' annual travel festivals, the flight prices for trips between Georgia and China are also quite favorable.

Following in the footsteps of countries like Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, Georgia becomes the latest nation to reciprocate visa exemption agreements with China, underscoring the growing trend of visa liberalization between China and other countries.

READ MORE: China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Thailand & Singapore

As China continues to expand its list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, many That's readers planning trips to the PRC have raised numerous queries regarding this policy. 

In response to these questions, the Chinese National Immigration Administration has provided official clarifications on various aspects.

Click the link below for some common questions and their respective official answers.

READ MORE: Your Questions on China's Visa-Free Travel Answered

Have you recently entered China through a visa exemption policy? We welcome you to share your experiences with us.

For all the latest China travel stories, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel News Travel Updates Visa-free Entry Visa Policy

