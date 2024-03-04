  1. home
Jazz Legend Tsuyoshi Yamamoto to Make China Debut

By That's Shanghai, March 4, 2024

World-renowned Japanese jazz pianist Tsuyoshi Yamamoto will make his Chinese mainland debut next month, playing on stage in Shanghai for the first time. 

The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio will perform on April 2 and 3 at Shanghai Cultural Square, as part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The trio will wow audiences with famous classic jazz standards and brand new song performances, making this a truly rare international art event for Shanghai. 

Tsuyoshi Yamamoto

In August 1974, legendary Japanese jazz label TBM released Tsuyoshi Yamamoto's classic album Misty

Reissued countless times, Misty has become the best-selling record of all time for Three Blind Mice, the renowned Japanese jazz record label.

Its excellent performances and the quality of the recording are widely-praised to this day, making it one of the few classic works in Japanese jazz history.

By completing multiple independent albums and performances, Tsuyoshi Yamamoto earned a loyal following among jazz fans in Japan and became a sought-after jazz pianist.

44484926.jpg

He went on to perform around the globe and shared the stage with some of the greatest names in jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie, Cassandra Wilson, Esperanza Spalding, Freddie Hubbard, Carmen McRae, Sam Jones, Billy Higgins, Elvin Jones, Sonny Stitt and Ayako Hosokawa.

On his return to Japan, he became house pianist at Misty, a Tokyo jazz club in Roppongi, playing together with local and foreign musicians.

The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio currently consists of him as well as bassist Yuki Kagawa and drummer Shounan Osu. Together, they remain one of Japan’s most renowned jazz trios. 

Tue & Wed Apr 2 & 3, 7.30pm; RMB80-1,080 RMB

Shanghai Cultural Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 复兴中路597号, 近陕西南路.

