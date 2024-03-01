  1. home
Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

By That's Beijing, March 1, 2024

Attention all food enthusiasts – this is your time to shine! 

Get set to unleash your inner VIP as we embark on a gastronomic adventure like no other - 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing) is back! 

It's time to crown the champions of deliciousness – your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists, and more await your esteemed votes!

How to Vote

Ready to dive into the action? Hold onto your hats and follow us on WeChat (ID: thatsbeijing) for the thrill ride of a lifetime. Or simply scan the QR code below and voila, you're in for a treat! 

that-s-BJ-QR-Code.png

Can you feel the excitement? Once you've joined the party, shoot us a message with 'Vote' to kickstart your journey into foodie wonderland. Click the link or hit the 'Vote' button to access the voting channel – it's that easy!

Voting-1.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240301161946.jpg

Important Dates

Now, let's talk dates – mark your calendars because the voting frenzy kicks off on March 1 and wraps up on March 14. Each of you fabulous individuals can cast your vote for one nominee in each of the 42 categories

Here's a pro tip for you thrill-seekers: 

Restaurant of the Year, Bar of the Year and Club of the Year are wide open, so unleash your wild side and let your taste buds lead the way!

A word of caution, my friends – play fair or face the consequences! We've got our eyes peeled for any funny business, and trust us, we won't hesitate to boot out any cheaters. No vote-buying shenanigans allowed – consider yourselves warned!

How to Vote for Restaurant/Bar/Club of the Year

Now, onto the main event – how do you vote for the heavy hitters, aka Restaurant/Bar/Club of the Year? It's a breeze! Simply select your category, type in the venue's name, and hit submit. 

Weixin-Image_20240301161942.jpg

Let the countdown begin – the deadline for these open votes is March 14 at 11.59 pm sharp. Don't be fashionably late – one vote per category, no exceptions!

Can't spot your favorite haunt on the list? No problemo! Nominate your hidden gem by shooting us the deets on the open vote page:

  • Category

  • Nominee Name

And there you have it, folks! The floodgates are open, and the ballots are primed – it's time to make your mark. 

Best of luck to all the contenders – let the culinary clash of the titans commence!

Sponsorship Opportunity

Calling all brands looking to bask in the limelight – seize the opportunity to strut your stuff with our sponsorship packages. Drop us a line at marketing@thatsmags.com or scan the QR code on WeChat – let's make magic happen together!

That-s-Marketing.jpg


That's Food & Drink Awards Beijing That's Beijing

