  1. home
  2. Articles

Loyalty Meets Experiences with Brilliant by Langham

By That's, February 29, 2024

0 0

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) announces the launch of Brilliant by Langham, a loyalty and experiences platform designed to meet the dynamic and evolving needs of its guests.

Seamlessly converging an exclusive benefits programme with preference-led offerings and an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Brilliant is purpose-built to deliver more rewarding, personalised and captivating journeys across 30 participating hotels under LHG's renowned brands – The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis Hotels & Resorts, Eaton and Ying'nFlo. Toronto's Chelsea Hotel is also participating.

Signing up for Brilliant is free and all members receive special room rates and discounts at over 100 restaurants. Members also earn status and award points for their stays and use of amenities. The former determines members' tier levels while the latter can be redeemed for an expansive range of accommodation, dining and soon wellness rewards.

Beyond traditional perks, Brilliant additionally allows for the introduction of personalised experiential offerings, from whimsical excursions and cultural immersions to unforgettable wellness and culinary delights. Examples* of such offerings include:

  • Private cooking lessons and dinners with celebrity chefs

  • Behind-the-scenes dance and musical performance encounters

  • Nature walks with guided mindfulness sessions

  • Off-the-beaten-path tours hosted by local guides

  • Traditional crafting workshops with seasoned artisans

  • Themed tea parties in picturesque locations

*Actual offerings will be based on preferences expressed by Brilliant members.

"Brilliant by Langham empowers us to meet the growing demand for more rewarding, personalised and captivating hospitality encounters, LHG chief executive officer Bob van den Oord said. "By creating a system that enables us to offer guests immediate benefits, learn more about their preferences, compensate them for repeat business and craft bespoke experiential offerings for them, we have significantly enhanced our ability to build great memories."

Loyalty-Meets-Experiences-with-Brilliant-by-Langham-001.jpg

Loyalty-Meets-Experiences-with-Brilliant-by-Langham-002.jpg

2024 Brilliant By Langham Launch Event at Langham Place, Guangzhou

Brilliant will go live on February 29 and thereafter serve as LHG's sole loyalty programme. It replaces the group's existing loyalty programmes, Langham Supper Club and 1865 Privilege by Langham, both of which will cease to operate on February 28. Members from the closing programmes will have their past loyalty rewarded with an invitation to join Brilliant at higher starting membership tiers.

The membership tiers and benefit details for Brilliant are as follows:

Loyalty-Meets-Experiences-with-Brilliant-by-Langham-003.jpg

To join Brilliant, visit BrilliantByLangham.com.  

Brilliant by Langham Langham Loyalty Programme Hotel News

more news

The Langham, Hong Kong Celebrates Christmas with Tidings of Warmth, Hope & Love

The Langham, Hong Kong Celebrates Christmas with Tidings of Warmth, Hope & Love

The Langham, Hong Kong is presenting creativity and enchantment through its specially designed Christmas tree.

Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

Travel the gastronomic globe.

The St. Regis Beijing Appoints Dallas Cuddy As New Executive Chef

The St. Regis Beijing Appoints Dallas Cuddy As New Executive Chef

Chef Dallas will oversee the culinary offerings and daily operations of the kitchen team at The St. Regis Beijing.

Cucina & Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel Receive Forbes Recognition for 5th Year

For five consecutive years, Cucina has achieved Forbes Travel Guide's Four-Star restaurant rating.

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Received "Double Five-Star" Recognition

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen achieves as the first and only "Double Five-Star" of Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Awards.

Skyline Hotel Niccolo Chongqing Celebrates Chinese New Year

Niccolo Chongqing presents a series of New Year's surprises for you and your loved ones.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Shenzhen

The European-born brand invites creative-minded travellers to savour the good life at Shenzhen's Emerging Hub!

Fairmont Beijing Appoints Carl Duggan as General Manager

Duggan will oversee and lead all aspects of the hotel's operations and management.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Loyalty Meets Experiences with Brilliant by Langham

Loyalty Meets Experiences with Brilliant by Langham

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Presto – Mouthwatering, Handcrafted Ready-to-Heat Meals!

Presto – Mouthwatering, Handcrafted Ready-to-Heat Meals!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives