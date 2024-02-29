Loyalty Meets Experiences with Brilliant by Langham

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) announces the launch of Brilliant by Langham, a loyalty and experiences platform designed to meet the dynamic and evolving needs of its guests.

Seamlessly converging an exclusive benefits programme with preference-led offerings and an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Brilliant is purpose-built to deliver more rewarding, personalised and captivating journeys across 30 participating hotels under LHG's renowned brands – The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis Hotels & Resorts, Eaton and Ying'nFlo. Toronto's Chelsea Hotel is also participating.

Signing up for Brilliant is free and all members receive special room rates and discounts at over 100 restaurants. Members also earn status and award points for their stays and use of amenities. The former determines members' tier levels while the latter can be redeemed for an expansive range of accommodation, dining and soon wellness rewards.

Beyond traditional perks, Brilliant additionally allows for the introduction of personalised experiential offerings, from whimsical excursions and cultural immersions to unforgettable wellness and culinary delights. Examples* of such offerings include:

Private cooking lessons and dinners with celebrity chefs

Behind-the-scenes dance and musical performance encounters

Nature walks with guided mindfulness sessions

Off-the-beaten-path tours hosted by local guides

Traditional crafting workshops with seasoned artisans

Themed tea parties in picturesque locations

*Actual offerings will be based on preferences expressed by Brilliant members.

"Brilliant by Langham empowers us to meet the growing demand for more rewarding, personalised and captivating hospitality encounters, LHG chief executive officer Bob van den Oord said. "By creating a system that enables us to offer guests immediate benefits, learn more about their preferences, compensate them for repeat business and craft bespoke experiential offerings for them, we have significantly enhanced our ability to build great memories."

2024 Brilliant By Langham Launch Event at Langham Place, Guangzhou



Brilliant will go live on February 29 and thereafter serve as LHG's sole loyalty programme. It replaces the group's existing loyalty programmes, Langham Supper Club and 1865 Privilege by Langham, both of which will cease to operate on February 28. Members from the closing programmes will have their past loyalty rewarded with an invitation to join Brilliant at higher starting membership tiers.

The membership tiers and benefit details for Brilliant are as follows:



To join Brilliant, visit BrilliantByLangham.com.