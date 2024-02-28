Presto – Mouthwatering, Handcrafted Ready-to-Heat Meals!

Epermarket is thrilled to usher in Presto, a line of simply delicious ready-to-heat meals, turning evenings of food prepping into a distant memory.

Presto is an array of mouthwatering, hassle-free meal options meticulously crafted just for you, and delivered to you that very same day.



What sets Presto apart?

Each meal is meticulously handcrafted, ensuring it is free from preservatives, colorings, or additives.

Epermarket is unwavering in its commitment to delivering a dining experience that not only gratifies your taste buds, but also aligns with your preference for wholesome, high-quality ingredients.

Immerse yourself in a diverse array of flavors with an ever-changing weekly menu.

Presto caters to every palate – from the sophistication of French classics like Cordon Bleu, Burgundy Beef Parmentier, and Raclette to health-conscious, low-carb options such as Grilled Salmon with Ratatouille & Cauliflower Rice, and timeless favorites like Carbonara, Lasagna, and Shepherd's Pie.



Seize the opportunity to make your mealtime truly enjoyable and convenient. Take the plunge into your first Presto meal today and relish the goodness of handcrafted, preservative-free culinary delights. Your taste buds are in for a treat.



Bon appétit!

A Little Something Extra



Shop at Epermarket today and get ¥30 off your order by scanning the QR code below...



... to treat yourself to a little something extra.

And if you’ve never shopped with Epermarket before, join today and enjoy a free bottle of wine with your second order of over ¥190.



Should you have any queries, their Customer Service team is on hand to help. They are available daily from 8am-10pm on service@epermarket.com or 400-776-0776.

Scan below to shop on their Mini-program





Or scan below to download their APP

Or simply visit www.epermarket.com