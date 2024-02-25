30 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Exclusive Daily Specials

Join us for themed nights all week! From Monday's BOGO Dunkel deal to Sunday's free beer with takeout, there's something for everyone. Cheers!



Until March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8618923182828

Paulaner Brauhaus Foshan, Elegance Mall, No.38 Haiba Road, Guicheng, Nanhai

Foshan Traditional Culture Exhibition



This exhibition showcases the traditional customs of Foshan from the 23rd day of the twelfth lunar month to the 26th day of the first lunar month, focusing on three themes: welcoming spring in the twelfth lunar month, celebrating the New Year in the first lunar month, and ushering in blessings and fortune. These distinctive local customs, brimming with the rich cultural heritage of Lingnan, exude charm and appeal, reflecting people's aspirations for renewal, prosperity, and auspiciousness.



Until March 10, 2024

Foshan Library, No.11 Huakang Road, Shunde

Unfamiliar Landscapes



The exhibition explores the artistry of Ji Weiwei, Fu Weiwei, Wang Zhuo, and Xiao Haisheng. Their works delve into the unique aspects of southern and northern China, capturing the essence of diverse living environments, human interactions, and urban landscapes.



Until March 10, 2024

Four Seasons Art Gallery, Ludao Lake, Kerun Road, Chancheng

Legendary Kiln Fire - Millennium Pottery Town Collection Exhibition



The exhibition showcases classic pottery sculptures from various dynasties in Shiwan, revealing the unique charm of Shiwan pottery. The exhibition allows viewers to immerse themselves in the emotional expression and artistic context of the exhibits, experiencing the life wisdom and aesthetic taste conveyed by Shiwan pottery.



Until March 31, 2024

Inside Ancient Nanfeng Kiln, No.5-6 Gaomiao Road, Chancheng, Near Exit D Shiwan Station, Foshan Metro Line 2

Impression Monet



This exhibition will showcase Monet's works through museum-level replicas, presented with new media technologies and scenographic designs. It aims to create an immersive artistic experience that integrates physical exhibits, music, and visuals, blending narrative with interactivity. Divided into 7 exhibition areas, it seeks to explore the light and shadow artistry in Monet's works.



Until May 19, 2024

Look Art Museum, Shop 2, Xietian Lane, Lingnan Tiandi, Chancheng

Zhongshan

Cheese Flavor Seafood Hot Pot

Indulge in the ultimate culinary delight with our cheese hotpot, where seafood reigns supreme! Imagine succulent pieces of Boston lobster, delicately sliced and swirled into the pot, absorbing the rich cheese goodness with every turn. It's like enjoying hot cotton candy by the serene Lake Zurich in Switzerland—a tantalizing experience that's both comforting and irresistible. Dive into the creamy, flavorful world of cheese hotpot and let your taste buds dance with delight!



Price: RMB388 + 15% Service Charge

February 25 - 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86760-88888888

Hilton Zhongshan Downtown, No.16 Zhongshan Third Road, Zhongshan

Dongguan

Boston Lobster Set Menu For Two

Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience with our exclusive Boston Lobster Set Menu For Two. Indulge in a tantalizing array of dishes, from the luxurious Lobster Avocado Tartar to the savory Lobster Miso Soup and crispy Lobster Tempura. Savor the rich flavors of Pan-Fried Lobster with Black Truffle sauce and tender Wagyu Sirloin M8. Complete your culinary journey with our delightful Strawberry Souffle. Join us and elevate your dining experience to new heights.



March 1 - April 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86769-2289 1234

Hyatt Regency Dongguan, Qinyuan Road, Songshan Lake Science and Technology Industrial Park, Dongguan

Dragon Quest

The exhibition combines 60 photographic works reflecting the cultural themes of Zhongtang, Houjie, Changping, Hengli, Qishi, and other towns in Dongguan. These artworks showcase the local tradition of expressing reverence for dragon culture and its spirit through activities like dragon dance, grass dragon, and dragon boat racing.



Until March 22, 2024

Dongguan Exhibition Center, No.97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan City Center Plaza

True Heart Remains Constant



Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a visit to Dongguan's captivating exhibitions! The exhibition showcases 217 representative works spanning the periods of China's first-generation Western-trained oil painter, Mr. Yu Ben.



Until March 2, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Dongguan Urban Space Art



The exhibition features works from 8 artists. Through diverse artistic expressions, the exhibition aims to bring people closer to the city, allowing citizens to appreciate urban spatial art in the "urban green lungs" and subtly experience the influence and enlightenment of art.



Until March 6, 2024

Dongguan Central Park, Dongguan City Center 1st Street

Rock Colorart Group Exhibition



This exhibition's arrangement expresses the emotional evolution and order of things and people in the interdependent relationship of space and time. Introducing these concepts seems to invariably influence our perception of the world, subsequently shaping our perspectives on how we view the world. As a result, a new way of traversing space emerges.



Until March 10, 2024

33 Town, No.33, Dongsheng Road, Dongcheng Street, Dongguan

The 3rd National Handscroll Calligraphy Exhibition



This exhibition aims to explore the academic value of handscroll calligraphy in the context of contemporary art, focusing on demonstrating the grandeur of Chinese culture, national spirit, and contemporary trends through traditional art forms.



Until March 17, 2024

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng

Exhibition of Blue and White Porcelain from the Late Ming and Early Qing Dynasty



During the transition period from the late Ming to early Qing dynasties, spanning from the 36th year of the Ming Wanli era (1608) to the 20th year of the Qing Kangxi era (1681), there emerged a peak in blue-and-white porcelain art led by folk kilns. This exhibition showcases 135 sets of "Transition Period" porcelain, revealing the unique artistic style, vessel forms, and innovative porcelain-making techniques of this period.



Until April 20, 2024

Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang

Hong Kong

M+ Night Shift

Are you ready to experience the museum in a whole new way? Join us for a special event, "M+ Night Shift," starting at 7pm on March 1t. Experience Hong Kong's nightlife like never before, beyond the towering skyscrapers and into the unique streets. Themed around "Exploring Hong Kong Streets," our event offers exciting music, dance, art workshops, curator talks, and more. Plus, immerse yourself in M+'s diverse exhibitions for a night full of surprises!



March 1, from 7pm

MPlusmuseum, No.38 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

Portraits Go Pop



Discover the essence of artistic innovation at our exhibition! Featuring George Condo's groundbreaking portraits and Liu Ye's enigmatic characters, delve into a realm where reality meets imagination. Explore the tension between abstraction and representation, and immerse yourself in a world of boundless creativity. Join us for a captivating journey through the minds of visionary artists.



Until March 8, 2024

Lévy Gorvy Dayan & Wei, No.2 Ice House Street, Central

HKartsFestival@TaiKwun 2024



HKartsFestival@TaiKwun has been engaging the local public and visitors with its innovative programmes at the historical site of Tai Kwun since 2019. Under the theme of 'Making Memories Night and Day,' this year's programmes aim to evoke our memories of the past to reconnect us with what we cherish. With over 170 years of history, Tai Kwun transforms into a stage for site-specific, immersive performances by artists from Canada, Norway, Belgium, Latvia, USA, Japan, Singapore and Greater China. Participatory performances are available both during the day and at night to bring the audience into the artists' visions.



Until March 3, 2024

Tai Kwun, Hong Kong Island

Entertainment Expo 2024



The Entertainment Expo comprises four areas of events: film, TV, music and digital entertainment. This year, the Expo will present 10 programmes, including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), Hong Kong Film Awards, Asian Film Awards, Asia Video Summit, Digital Entertainment Summit, EntertainmentPulse, Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), ifva Festival, and Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music).



Until April 14, 2024

For various times & venues, please refer to eexpohk.hktdc.com/en

This Week at TakeOut Comedy



Come and discover what we have prepared for you!



House Rules:

Please arrive at 8.45pm

First Come First Seated

And no touching the comedians

Thank you for the support!

March 1, from 9pm

TakeOut Comedy Club, No.34 Elgin Street, Central

Underdog Fight Night



Attention all boxing enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers! Underdog Gym proudly presents its first-ever Boxing Fight Night, a heart-pounding event that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Get ready for an evening of electrifying action, and fierce competition.



March 2, from 4pm

Underdog Gym, Unit E, 5/F, Victoria Center Hong Kong, No.15 Watson Road, Hong Kong Island

Cosmic Gate at Zeus LKF



Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey through the cosmos as Zeus LKF proudly presents Grammy-nominated trance legends, Cosmic Gate! Comprising the dynamic duo Nic Chagall and Bossi, Cosmic Gate has dominated the trance scene for the past two decades, solidifying their position as Germany's most enduringly successful electronic music duo.



March 1, from 11pm

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower, No.30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

Sunday Social Dance Party



Welcome party in the new studio! Let's enjoy the new place and vibe we love!



Early bird: HKD120 (until March 2)

General Ticket: HKD150 (after March 2)

20/F, Concord Commercial Building, No.157 King's Road, Hong Kong Island

The Rainbow Exhibition Tour



The recent "Rainbow Exhibition" launched by the M+ Museum in Hong Kong has been incredibly popular, attracting numerous handsome guys for photo opportunities! If you haven't had the chance to come and see it yet, why not follow in the footsteps of "WINDANG" and delve into the curator's inner world?



March 3, from 3pm

MPlusmuseum, No.38 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

AVOID presents at Versus



Brace yourself for an unforgettable night this March 2 at Versus Club with 4 incredible DJs taking over the stage!



March 2, from 10pm

Versus, NO.38-44 D'Aguilar Street, Hong Kong Island

Macao



Contemporary Installation Art Journey

As the rejuvenating spring approaches, three talented local emerging artists, Su Linghui, Wu Minhui, and Zhang Kaiyi, embrace the theme of "New Beginnings." Breaking down the dimensional barriers of the creative realm, they transform Galaxy Art Space into a world where colors, scents, and sounds intertwine. This immersive art experience features their most representative large-scale art installations since their debut, promising a captivating journey into artistic expression.



Until May 6, 2024

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macau

Candida Höfer Epic Gaze



The exhibition showcases 60 works by the internationally renowned contemporary German photographer Candida Höfer. Through six thematic sections—“Corridors,” “Theaters,” “Museums,” “Libraries,” “Worldviews,” and “New Works”—the exhibition presents Höfer's representative works from the past 20 years as well as recent creations.



Until March 3, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Avenue Xian Xing Hai, Macao

Golden Eminence



A total of 137 pieces of treasures from the collections of both the Palace Museum and Tashi Lhunpo Monastery are on display in this exhibition. These meticulously selected artworks tell the story of the exchanges between the successive Panchen Lamas and the Qing court, showing the unity and integration among diverse ethnic groups along the way. They also highlight the undeniable contributions made by the Panchen Lamas in the establishment of a unified, multi-ethnic country.



Until March 17, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Avenue Xian Xing Hai, Macao

Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art



The late renowned Macao painter Lok Cheong (1923-2006) made a tremendous contribution to the local painting circle. His family has generously donated a substantial amount of his oeuvre to the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau. To commemorate his artistic journey, MAM has now organised the Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art.



Until April 7, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Avenue Xian Xing Hai, Macao

The Exhibition of Annual of Contemporary Art of China 2022 (Macao China)



This exhibition aims to provide an overview and showcase of the overall landscape of Chinese contemporary art in 2022. It combines curatorial insights derived from reviews of thousands of art exhibitions held nationwide over the past year, along with extensive surveys on established artists and thorough research on a vast collection of art publications. This meticulous curation process has culminated in the selection of signature artworks by 100 individual and group artists.



Until February 27, 2024

The Venetian Macao, No. s/n, Main Street, Our Lady of Hope, Macau

Art Exhibition by Ng Sok Chan



Local artist Ng Sok Chan graduated from the Painting Department of Shanghai Normal University. She has previously resided in the United States and participated in numerous joint exhibitions and events hosted by local art communities. The exhibition showcases approximately 150 watercolor paintings created by Wu Shuzhen during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Until February 28, 2024

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator, No.10 Calçada da lgreja de S. Lázaro

