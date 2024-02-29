12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

The GPA GLOBAL Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics

The 11th Annual Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics, powered by GPA GLOBAL, is making a comeback on March 16 2024, at Shen Wai International School (SWIS). Kids from 5-11 years old from across Shenzhen will represent their home countries, in a variety of sporting activities, while raising money to help impoverished children in China reach out for a better tomorrow.



March 16, 8am - 1pm

Shen Wai International School, No.29 Baishi San Road, Nanshan

Food & Drink

Ripples of Spring

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen and French luxury lifestyle brand Baccarat are collaborating for the first time to launch a themed series of cocktails at MO BAR, the hotel's 79th-floor penthouse bar, during the month of March 2024. With creative inspiration and the radiant brilliance of crystals, fused with the bar's vintage-chic, industrial-inspired design, the cocktail series invites guests to enjoy the glamorous city skyline at night. The collaboration also brought the brand's legendary Zenith Charleston chandelier collection to MO BAR high above the city lights of Shenzhen, where guests can enjoy a drink or socialise at night.



March 1 - 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

MO Bar, 79/F, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk



Get ready to raise your spirits and shake it at The Happy Monk's most popular Cocktail Academy! Let's mix, mingle & master the art of crafting the perfect drinks together. Receive expert guidance from The Happy Monk's top mixologist. Limited availability, so don't miss out on the fun! Book your spot now!



March 5, from 8pm

For Reservations: Grace, +8615308961015

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Shisha Happy Hour



Enjoy a special happy hour offer at Parlor, every Tuesday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm, all Shisha 30% off! More than 40 flavors to choose from!



Every Tuesday to Friday, 4pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +8613603046242

Parlor, No.10, 1/F Warehouse 7, No.1007 Bao'an North Road, Luohu

Music



Live Music at Cafe Society

Experience a weekend of vibrant performances at Cafe Society! From Thursday to Saturday, enjoy live music by talented artists DISA, PATRICK WALT and BRADEN, captivating audiences from 8pm to 12.30am. Afterwards, keep the party going with DJ spinning tunes until 3am. Join Cafe Society for an unforgettable musical journey from February 29 to March 2!



February 29 - March 2, from 8pm

For Reservations: +8617302627832

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Jam in Mar 3/1



JAM SESSION is an impromptu exchange event for musicians instead of a formal concert. This special event takes place on the first Friday and third Friday night of every month.



March 1, from 9pm

For Reservations: +8618681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

Eureka Music Festival



Eureka Music Festival challenges the notion that outdoor venues are the only way to enjoy live music. As one of China's most vibrant cities, Shenzhen is a hub of talent and innovation. Eureka was born from this dynamic environment, aiming to revolutionize urban entertainment by blending music and art to elevate the overall experience. Eureka is proud to introduce China's first-ever indoor music festival, set within a sprawling 50,000-square-meter venue. By breaking traditional molds and adopting global standards, Eureka is paving the way for a new era of live performances. Join us as Eureka creates the largest single-site integrated venue with top-tier sound and lighting for an unforgettable LIVE experience.



March 2 - 3, 2024

Hall 17, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, No.1 Zhancheng Road, Bao'an

Arts

reMIX 10th Anniversary Exhibition: trace

"trace" is the retrospective exhibition of the most significant work that gave impulse to such transformation, organized in 10 chapters that reflect the evolution of reMIX through the struggles and opportunities that were faced along the way. All the work exhibited belongs to the same ethos, even if the projects operate at very different scales, in diverse contexts and material conditions.



March 1 - 31, 2024

OCT Loft, No.2 Jinxiu North Streey, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Oversea China Town North, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Hong Bo Solo Exhibition



Embark on a journey through the artistic evolution of Hong Bo's masterpieces! Explore over fifty captivating artworks spanning paintings, installations, and collages.



Until March 26, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Life At Extremes - BBC Earth Exhibition



Embark on an extraordinary journey inspired by "Earth II" and "Blue Planet II" exhibitions. From towering peaks to deep ocean depths, explore the awe-inspiring wonders of the world's most formidable natural environments across seven captivating exhibition zones. With 75 breathtaking high-definition photographs and immersive 4K documentary footage, witness the resilience of incredible creatures as they thrive in ever-changing, challenging conditions. Venture beyond the horizon and gain insights into our planet and its diverse inhabitants.



March 6 - May 5, 2024

Ping An Finance Center, No.16 Fuhua 4th Street, Futian

Near Exit C, Shopping Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/3

Accidentally Wes Anderson



AWA brings nearly 300 dopamine-approved Wes Anderson-style photographic artworks to create a charming space in Shenzhen. Embracing the Wes Anderson aesthetic, this collection promises to infuse a touch of magic and splendor, delivering a wondrous and vibrant warmth to every soul navigating the 'cold winter.' Get ready to be enchanted by the allure of this captivating exhibition.



March 8 - July 30, 2024

Exhibition Hall, South Area, Shenzhen The mixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Lifestyle



Latin Passion | Kizomba Weekender

This special offer from Latin Passion Dance Academy: get your Full Pass and Party Pass now, and enjoy the fun!

March 1, 2024

For Reservations: +8613713750343 or latinpassion2018@outlook.com

Latin Passion Dance Academy, 10C, JingSong Building, Che Gong Miao, Futian

