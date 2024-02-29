  1. home
  2. Articles

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, February 29, 2024

0 0

Recommended

The GPA GLOBAL Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics

_20240228143434.jpg

The 11th Annual Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics, powered by GPA GLOBAL, is making a comeback on March 16 2024, at Shen Wai International School (SWIS). Kids from 5-11 years old from across Shenzhen will represent their home countries, in a variety of sporting activities, while raising money to help impoverished children in China reach out for a better tomorrow.

March 16, 8am - 1pm

Shen Wai International School, No.29 Baishi San Road, Nanshan

Food & Drink

Ripples of Spring

_20240229151416.jpg

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen and French luxury lifestyle brand Baccarat are collaborating for the first time to launch a themed series of cocktails at MO BAR, the hotel's 79th-floor penthouse bar, during the month of March 2024. With creative inspiration and the radiant brilliance of crystals, fused with the bar's vintage-chic, industrial-inspired design, the cocktail series invites guests to enjoy the glamorous city skyline at night. The collaboration also brought the brand's legendary Zenith Charleston chandelier collection to MO BAR high above the city lights of Shenzhen, where guests can enjoy a drink or socialise at night.

March 1 - 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

MO Bar, 79/F, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk

_20240229141310.jpg

Get ready to raise your spirits and shake it at The Happy Monk's most popular Cocktail Academy! Let's mix, mingle & master the art of crafting the perfect drinks together. Receive expert guidance from The Happy Monk's top mixologist. Limited availability, so don't miss out on the fun! Book your spot now!

March 5, from 8pm

For Reservations: Grace, +8615308961015

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Shisha Happy Hour

_202402281214502.jpg

Enjoy a special happy hour offer at Parlor, every Tuesday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm, all Shisha 30% off! More than 40 flavors to choose from!

Every Tuesday to Friday, 4pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +8613603046242

Parlor, No.10, 1/F Warehouse 7, No.1007 Bao'an North Road, Luohu

Music

Live Music at Cafe Society

_20240228132734.jpg

Experience a weekend of vibrant performances at Cafe Society! From Thursday to Saturday, enjoy live music by talented artists DISA, PATRICK WALT and BRADEN, captivating audiences from 8pm to 12.30am. Afterwards, keep the party going with DJ spinning tunes until 3am. Join Cafe Society for an unforgettable musical journey from February 29 to March 2!

February 29 - March 2, from 8pm

For Reservations: +8617302627832

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Jam in Mar 3/1

2x1.jpg

JAM SESSION is an impromptu exchange event for musicians instead of a formal concert. This special event takes place on the first Friday and third Friday night of every month. 

March 1, from 9pm

For Reservations: +8618681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

Eureka Music Festival

_20240229161217.jpg

Eureka Music Festival challenges the notion that outdoor venues are the only way to enjoy live music. As one of China's most vibrant cities, Shenzhen is a hub of talent and innovation. Eureka was born from this dynamic environment, aiming to revolutionize urban entertainment by blending music and art to elevate the overall experience. Eureka is proud to introduce China's first-ever indoor music festival, set within a sprawling 50,000-square-meter venue. By breaking traditional molds and adopting global standards, Eureka is paving the way for a new era of live performances. Join us as Eureka creates the largest single-site integrated venue with top-tier sound and lighting for an unforgettable LIVE experience.

March 2 - 3, 2024

Hall 17, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, No.1 Zhancheng Road, Bao'an

Arts

reMIX 10th Anniversary Exhibition: trace

64040.jpg

"trace" is the retrospective exhibition of the most significant work that gave impulse to such transformation, organized in 10 chapters that reflect the evolution of reMIX through the struggles and opportunities that were faced along the way. All the work exhibited belongs to the same ethos, even if the projects operate at very different scales, in diverse contexts and material conditions.

March 1 - 31, 2024

OCT Loft, No.2 Jinxiu North Streey, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Oversea China Town North, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Hong Bo Solo Exhibition

_20240224223112-1-.jpg

Embark on a journey through the artistic evolution of Hong Bo's masterpieces! Explore over fifty captivating artworks spanning paintings, installations, and collages.

Until March 26, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Life At Extremes - BBC Earth Exhibition

_2024020411174612.jpg

Embark on an extraordinary journey inspired by "Earth II" and "Blue Planet II" exhibitions. From towering peaks to deep ocean depths, explore the awe-inspiring wonders of the world's most formidable natural environments across seven captivating exhibition zones. With 75 breathtaking high-definition photographs and immersive 4K documentary footage, witness the resilience of incredible creatures as they thrive in ever-changing, challenging conditions. Venture beyond the horizon and gain insights into our planet and its diverse inhabitants.

March 6 - May 5, 2024

Ping An Finance Center, No.16 Fuhua 4th Street, Futian

Near Exit C, Shopping Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/3

Accidentally Wes Anderson

6406.jpg

AWA brings nearly 300 dopamine-approved Wes Anderson-style photographic artworks to create a charming space in Shenzhen. Embracing the Wes Anderson aesthetic, this collection promises to infuse a touch of magic and splendor, delivering a wondrous and vibrant warmth to every soul navigating the 'cold winter.' Get ready to be enchanted by the allure of this captivating exhibition.

March 8 - July 30, 2024

Exhibition Hall, South Area, Shenzhen The mixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Lifestyle

Latin Passion | Kizomba Weekender

_202402211406503.jpg

This special offer from Latin Passion Dance Academy: get your Full Pass and Party Pass now, and enjoy the fun!

March 1, 2024

For Reservations: +8613713750343 or latinpassion2018@outlook.com

Latin Passion Dance Academy, 10C, JingSong Building, Che Gong Miao, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202401/Fish-s-QR-Code---That-s.jpg


Shenzhen Event Guide Weekend Weekly

more news

Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

Guangzhou to Shenzhen in just 75 minutes!

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

The New Bottomless Brunch Taking Shenzhen by Storm

Hong Kong's La Paloma's Chef Fargas hits up Tequila Coyote's.

16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shanghai

See out the holiday in style!

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

18 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Shenzhen

Your Essential Love Story Guide!

We Are Open! Places to Visit in Shenzhen Over CNY...

See if your favorite places are open during the Chinese New Year holiday!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Loyalty Meets Experiences with Brilliant by Langham

Loyalty Meets Experiences with Brilliant by Langham

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Presto – Mouthwatering, Handcrafted Ready-to-Heat Meals!

Presto – Mouthwatering, Handcrafted Ready-to-Heat Meals!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives