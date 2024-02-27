Chinese Scientists Successfully Clone Tibetan Goats

Chinese scientists have successfully cloned two live Tibetan goats from adult goat body cells.

According to China Daily, this milestone marks a significant step forward in preserving the Tibetan goat breed and preventing degeneration, a crucial endeavor given the breed's importance in the region.

Led by a research team at Northwest A&F University in northwest China's Qinghai Province, the cloning program utilized three rams and one ewe as cell donors for the clones.

The first-born cloned Tibetan goat, weighing 3.4 kilograms, remains in good physical condition, offering promising prospects for sustaining the breed's adaptivity to the plateau environment.

In a recent TV interview, the chief scientist leading the cloning program highlighted the role of cloning technology in improving the quality and efficiency of Tibetan goat breeding, which is vital for local herders who rely on the breed as a main source of income.

The Tibetan goat industry plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of local herders, who often face challenges in breeding sufficient livestock.

Through the cloning research, scientists aim to promote the proliferation of good varieties of Tibetan goats, ultimately boosting the income of farmers and herdsmen in the region.



With ongoing efforts to advance cloning technology and enhance breeding practices, the future looks promising for the preservation of the Tibetan goat breed and the prosperity of local communities in Qinghai Province.



