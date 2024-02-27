  1. home
  2. Articles

Chinese Scientists Successfully Clone Tibetan Goats

By Billy Jiang, February 27, 2024

0 0

Chinese scientists have successfully cloned two live Tibetan goats from adult goat body cells. 

According to China Daily, this milestone marks a significant step forward in preserving the Tibetan goat breed and preventing degeneration, a crucial endeavor given the breed's importance in the region.

Led by a research team at Northwest A&F University in northwest China's Qinghai Province, the cloning program utilized three rams and one ewe as cell donors for the clones. 

The first-born cloned Tibetan goat, weighing 3.4 kilograms, remains in good physical condition, offering promising prospects for sustaining the breed's adaptivity to the plateau environment.

In a recent TV interview, the chief scientist leading the cloning program highlighted the role of cloning technology in improving the quality and efficiency of Tibetan goat breeding, which is vital for local herders who rely on the breed as a main source of income.

The Tibetan goat industry plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of local herders, who often face challenges in breeding sufficient livestock. 

Through the cloning research, scientists aim to promote the proliferation of good varieties of Tibetan goats, ultimately boosting the income of farmers and herdsmen in the region.

With ongoing efforts to advance cloning technology and enhance breeding practices, the future looks promising for the preservation of the Tibetan goat breed and the prosperity of local communities in Qinghai Province.

And your next purchase of Tibetan lamb might just be from a cloned goat!

What's your thoughts on using advance cloning technology in preserving animal species? For more news on the latest development in China, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via China Daily]

Cloning technology Tibetan Goats Xining Qinghai

more news

Zootopia-Themed Land: Cutting-Edge Technology & Captivating Storytelling

Zootopia-Themed Land: Cutting-Edge Technology & Captivating Storytelling

​Shanghai Disney Resort announces the grand unveiling of the world's first Zootopia-themed land.

NEOBIO Interactive Science & Technology Museum is Here!

NEOBIO Interactive Science & Technology Museum is Here!

Cultivate Tomorrow’s Talents and Inspire Boundless Exploration!

These 10 Companies are Attracting Fresh Graduates in China

These 10 Companies are Attracting Fresh Graduates in China

The survey included 5,868 university students nationwide, asking which companies they viewed as the most innovative.

Beijing Expands Power Over Tech Giants with New Crackdown

Tencent and Alibaba are among the companies that were targeted.

China Stocks are Plummeting in the US

Investor confidence has apparently faded since Beijing cracked down on tech giants and education firms based in China.

How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

Keep track of storms' paths in real-time as they hit China.

How to Turn Off WeChat's Personalized Ads

If you're like us, you may find these ads a bit creepy and would like to limit WeChat's ability to monitor your interests.

Foldable AR Smart Glasses That Fit in Your Pocket

A personal, private 3D viewing experience.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Starbucks Braised Pork Latte, Anyone?

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

33 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

33 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Chinese Scientists Successfully Clone Tibetan Goats

Chinese Scientists Successfully Clone Tibetan Goats

Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

Travel Gossip: China-US Flights Increase to 100 a Week

Travel Gossip: China-US Flights Increase to 100 a Week

Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives