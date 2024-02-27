  1. home
  2. Articles

Travel Gossip: China-US Flights Increase to 100 a Week

By Billy Jiang, February 27, 2024

0 0

Exciting news for travelers between China and the US: starting March 31, the number of weekly round-trip flights will see a significant boost.

February-26-USDT-Announcement.jpg

USDT Announcement, February 26. Screenshot by That's

On February 26, the US Department of Transportation issued a new announcement, permitting Chinese airlines to operate up to 50 direct passenger flights between China and the US each week. 

This marks an increase from the current limit of 35 weekly flights for both Chinese and US carriers, as per the bilateral agreement reached in November 2023.

READ MORE: Travel Gossip: Direct China-US Routes on the Rise

Per the US Transportation Department's announcement, this measure is considered a crucial step in normalizing air travel between China and the US for the summer 2024 season, and the US looks forward to further collaboration with China. 

In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, US carriers will also be allowed to operate up to 50 weekly round-trip passenger flights between the two countries, making 100 flights total.

Currently, there are 66 weekly flights operating between China and the US, with Chinese carriers operating 35 flights and US carriers operating 31 flights. 

With the focus on maximizing profitability and considering the restrictions on flying over Russian airspace, US west coast cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are expected to see the bulk of the increased flights.

As the number of flights between China and the US increases, ticket prices on the previously expensive routes have begun to drop, especially in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Despite the increase, the number of flights between China and the US will still remain far below the pre-pandemic level of approximately 300 flights per week.

The recovery rate is also slower compared to countries in Europe. According to global flight data, as of early this year, the flight recovery rate between China and the US was only 20.1%, while the recovery rate between China and Europe had already reached 84.1%. 

Meanwhile, flights between China and the UK, Middle East, and other destinations have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Are you planning to travel between China and the US soon? Share your travel plans with us! For more travel updates from China, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel News China Flights US Flights

more news

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

A big, bold, blazing 5-minute change!

Travel Gossip: Direct Flight Opens from Shenzhen to Barcelona

Travel Gossip: Direct Flight Opens from Shenzhen to Barcelona

Shenzhen Airlines officially inaugurats its direct flight service from Shenzhen to Barcelona, Spain.

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Figures show the number of inbound foreign travelers to Beijing and Shanghai is still a fraction of pre-COVD levels.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Starbucks Braised Pork Latte, Anyone?

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

33 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

33 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Chinese Scientists Successfully Clone Tibetan Goats

Chinese Scientists Successfully Clone Tibetan Goats

Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

Travel Gossip: China-US Flights Increase to 100 a Week

Travel Gossip: China-US Flights Increase to 100 a Week

Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives