Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

In Shanghai, brunch is an indispensable part of the weekend, and at The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan they know how to reward a week of hard work – having just launched two weekend brunch specials, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Saturday



Italian-Inspired 4-Course Brunch

Every Saturday, Italian native Enrico De Martino, The St. Regis Executive Sous Chef, presents diners with an Italian themed feast at the hotel's second floor bar.

Chef Enrico combines Italian flavors with local specialties, offering a four-course brunch that embodies elegance and sophistication, all paired with selected champagne.



The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan Executive Sous Chef Enrico De Martino

Guests can enjoy delicious dishes like beef tartare paired with grilled onions and balsamic pearls – a traditional Italian antipasto to whet the appetite.

The savory brunch continues with grilled Wagyu beef rossini, foie gras and truffle, plus grilled mackerel with cherry tomatoes.

End on a sweet note with tiramisu, Italy's signature dessert.

Chef Enrico also utilizes a myriad of luxury ingredients, like Fin de Claire No. 3 oysters, Siberian sturgeon caviar, Iberico ham, whole roasted lobster, and a 1.5kg tomahawk steak.

Guests can choose to kick brunch up a notch with a selection of champagne, starting at RMB388 per bottle.

When? Every Saturday, 12-3pm

How much? RMB298* net per person, including coffee and tea.

Reservations? Please call 21 2287 2877

*Additional charges apply for additional chef's recommended dishes.

Sunday

Buffet Brunch

Sunday Brunch at The St. Regis sees a signature spread of delectable delicacies spanning dishes from each of the hotel’s six dining venues, taking place at Social’s open kitchen.



This immersive gastronomic experience spans nearly 100 dishes, with bites from around the globe...

Think a lavish seafood spread (including a live Rushan oyster cooking station); egg selections featuring lux ingredients like foie gras, smoked salmon and rare mushrooms; cold cuts; international cheese displays; salads; Cantonese dim sum; Japanese sashimi and sushi; barbecued meats; continental breakfast options; and an expansive Hawaiian-inspired dessert selection.

On the drinks front, there’s a Bloody Mary bar – including freshly shucked oysters – along with wine and champagne.

When? Every Sunday, 12.30-3pm,

How much? RMB688 net per person, including soft drinks coffee, tea and beer. Another RMB80 affords diners free flow red, white and sparkling wine and cocktails. Or RMB140 also includes champagne.

Reservations? Please call 21 2287 2877

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu, 北京西路1008号, 近江宁路.

Exclusive That’s Shanghai Reader Discounts



The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan is offering an exclusive brunch discount for all That’s Shanghai readers.

Enjoy the Saturday 4-Course Brunch at The St. Regis Bar second floor for just RMB268 per person and the Sunday Buffet Bruch at Social for just RMB468 per person by showing this article to staff on arrival.

[All images courtesy of The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan]

