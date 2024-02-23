4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.



Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

3-Day Xi'an History Exploration & Food Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this three-day Xi’an getaway, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, Grand Tang Dynasty Everbright City and – of course – the world-renowned Terracotta Warriors.

You'll also have the chance to try Xi'an's most authentic snacks, including biangbiang noodles, ice peak (a kind of drink), soup dumplings, mirror cake, sour plum soup, dried persimmon and lamb skewers.

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them, and talking with locals, you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like, taking in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way.





Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]