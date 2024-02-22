Holi Party Festival of Colors – Tickets On Sale Now!

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Colors, or the Festival of Love.

The celebration signifies the triumph of good over evil, and is a great excuse to throw colors at friends or strangers.



The festival has many purposes, but most prominently it celebrates the beginning of spring. Hindus believe it is a time of saying farewell to winter and enjoying spring's abundant colors... and we are totally onboard with that!

So get ready for an epic day of color, food and fun, as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year. They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances.



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, booze and soft drinks, a tea tasting, music from top DJs and classical Indian dance performances.

Dress Code Alert!



Wearing white will make things all the more special. And don't worry; there will be plenty of color flying around once the party gets started!

Ticket includes:



An Indian lunch buffet

Ghujias – sweet deep-fried dumplings

One Drink

Tea Tasting



Organic Colors to Throw

DJs

Performances

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB189 early bird, but only until March 3, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 23, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.