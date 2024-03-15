28 Amazing Art Shows This March in Guangzhou

Symbiosis

As the Lunar New Year approaches and to celebrate its 29th anniversary, GOELIA cordially invites curator BEN Li Weibin, in collaboration with the Fiber Art Design Research Center of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, artist RAY FANG, and artist JACKIE WEN Qiwen, to host the first exhibition of 2024 at GOELIA225. Through the practices and experiments of artists, traditional forces converge with innovative concepts, bringing new vitality to the old Lingnan arcade.



Until March 18, 2024

Goelia, 3/F, No.225 Beijing Road, Yuexiu

Universal Gravitation



Step into the realm of art and experience the awe of the soul with "Universal Gravitation." Discover the captivating power of artistic expression and immerse yourself in a world of creativity and inspiration.



Until March 18, 2024

Guangzhou Ledy Life and Health City, No.188 Kaiyuan Avenue, Science City, High-tech Development Zone

Pilgrimage



This exhibition draws inspiration from the concept of "traveling and resting." Liu Pudan, the protagonist, finds solace in driving long distances, often for over ten hours without pause.



Until March 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

The Art of Digital Media



The concept behind the artwork "The Art of Digital Media" is rooted in the philosophical contemplation of life's simplicity and complexity. The design theme follows the artistic language of traditional Chinese ink landscape painting, symbolizing the transition from nothingness to existence, echoing the interpretation of yin and yang in the Dao De Jing as "mutual generation and support." Despite the contrasting colors, it is through contrast that the fundamental elements of the world are constructed.



Until March 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

Champion. NE. S



For its cultural Olympic Games, Paris 2024 invites us to discover champions through the eyes of authors and photographers. These duos provide a contemporary perspective dedicated to athletes and break away from clichés.



Until March 24, 2024

SHINING Art Gallery, No.1 Zhongdao, Dongshan Lake Park, Yuexiu

Exhibition of Ethnic Women's Costumes in the Pearl River Delta Region



The traditional ethnic costumes and wedding dresses in the Pearl River Basin exhibit rich ethnic characteristics, reflecting the history, personality, and aesthetics of the ethnic groups. They also retain the essence of many ancient Chinese costumes, showcasing the diverse yet unified cultural traits of China.



Until March 24, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang East Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Gifts of the Goas



Embark on a cultural journey to the sun-kissed region of Apulia Felix, located at the southeastern tip of the Italian Apennine Peninsula. The exhibition delves into the historical ties between Apulia and the Greeks, indigenous communities, and Romans. With its extensive coastline, picturesque harbors, and fertile land, Apulia shares maritime cultural traits with Guangzhou. Since 1986, Guangzhou has fostered an international friendship with the capital of Apulia, Bari. In 2011, Guangdong Province and Apulia became sister provinces, strengthening the cultural bonds between the regions.



Until March 24, 2024

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu

Bonfire at Meishan

The exhibition explores the creative endeavors of various artists whose studios are located in Meishan, a suburb of Panyu Nancun Town. Initially discovered by Zheng Wei, Meishan became a hub for artistic expression, with each artist renting a workshop to engage in their creative pursuits.



Until March 27, 2024

Harmony & Beauty Arts Centre, The Flower Pavilion of Yuexiu Park, Yuexiu

Oriental Touch



Ke Jipeng's abstract paintings have a similar artistic appeal to the Ink Layering of traditional Chinese painting, which is both a form and an action. Using only two black-and-white colors and two brushes, Ke Jipeng draws lines over and over again. Through the countless back-and-forth labours of his "inactive" hand, the original fixed-size canvas boundaries seem to be in the midst of an extended and expanding movement.



Until March 31, 2024

Yuheng Museum, No.18 Sicheng Road, Tianhe Science Park, Tianhe

You're Really Rich



These questions stir within us, prompting reflection on the nature of wealth. Is it mere material abundance or something deeper, rooted in the fulfillment of our desires and aspirations? Ultimately, wealth is not just about accumulating possessions but also about enriching our lives and the lives of others, creating value, and leaving a meaningful legacy. Through wise choices, hard work, and a commitment to growth, we can unlock the true essence of wealth and chart a course toward prosperity and fulfillment.



Until March 31, 2024

Movi Cosmos, Art Gallery, LG1, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

Innumerable Ravines Contesting with Each Other



The exhibition features twelve mainstream schools of ancient Chinese painting, showcasing 455 items (actual artifacts) from 166 painters. Over 30% of the displayed works are making their debut, and more than 70% are precious cultural relics.



Until March 31, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Lingnan Traditional Chinese Medicine Intangible Cultural Heritage



Delve into the profound world of Lingnan Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), a cultural heritage that follows the philosophy of adapting to the seasons, locations, and individuals. Shaped by the unique geographical and climatic conditions of Lingnan, it has developed distinctive techniques and schools. If you're curious to unravel the secrets of Lingnan TCM, join us in this enlightening exploration of the regional characteristics and profound wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine in Lingnan!



Until March 31, 2024

Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, No. 288, Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu

Singing and Dancing for Peace and Prosperity

The exhibition features 146 artifacts from the burial site of the Jinxiang County Lord, including 9 first-grade artifacts, 7 second-grade artifacts, 128 third-grade artifacts, and 2 sets of epitaph rubbings. Among them, a collection of painted pottery figurines is highlighted for their historical, cultural, and artistic value, representing the highest level of Tang Dynasty pottery craftsmanship.



Until April 7, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8, Huashi 1st Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

As Love of What Is



The overall and distinctive ceramic technique experience is the most tangible impression given to us by Wang Qi. It is based on the specific shapes of the works, the tactile stimulation of the clay, and differs from the aesthetic pleasure brought by most ceramic creations we have seen.



Until April 7, 2024

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe

Special Exhibition of Jade Artifacts from the Collection of the Baoji Bronze Museum

The exhibition showcases 123 pieces/sets of jade artifacts excavated from important archaeological discoveries such as the Western Zhou Bow and Fish State Cemetery and the Yimen No. 2 Spring and Autumn Tomb in the Baoji region. This marks the first large-scale exhibition of jade artifacts from the collection of the Baoji Bronze Museum in the Lingnan region.



Until April 12, 2024

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan 4th Road, Yuexiu

Beyond Landscape



This exhibition showcases contemporary paintings by five artists, each interpreting the theme uniquely. Wang Shaoqiang and Yu Xuhong explore the transcendence of secularism through "realistic clarity," while Zhu Jianzhong externalizes spirituality into nature.



Until April 13, 2024

After Hill Art Center, No.28 Gaoke Road, Wisdom City, Tianhe

Yangzhon City During The Wu And Southern Tang



The exhibition showcases 83 artifacts from the Yang and Wu Dynasties, as well as the Southern Tang Dynasty, offering insights into the political, economic, and cultural facets of Yangzhou City and the Grand Canal.



Until April 14, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8 Huashi 1st Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Extenced Concept: Joseph Beuys and China

Joseph Beuys explores the barriers of modern rationality and technological dominance in human epistemology, seeking to use art as a means to uncover and develop themes of world transformation. He navigates between chaos and order, aiming to reconcile thought, emotion, and will into a balanced state of unity. Whether through his early exploration of non-traditional materials or later emphasis on presence and participation in collective organization, democratic engagement, and social intervention, Beuys redefines the relationship between artwork and audience.



Until April 30, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan West Road, University City/Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center (Guangzhou Metro Line 4)

Zhou Zixi: A Stranger Called ZHOU Zixi



The exhibition comprises 12 paintings showcasing the artist's distinctive "flowing" style. Deliberately using a mix of abundant oil and thin pigments for sketch-like painting, Zhou loosens the reins on his intricately painted "environmental dramas," reaching an unpredictable, even disruptive boundary.



Until April 30, 2024

33 Contemporary Art Center, 33/F, Tower A, Victory Plaza, No.103 Tiyuxi Road, Tianhe

Changes Beyond Recognition

Over a century ago, Guangzhou opened the gates to modern progress in China, marking a shining era in the city's development history! How did the seeds of women's pursuit of intellectual and physical liberation take root and sprout in Guangzhou over a century ago? How did the earliest group of professional women in China realize their life ideals in Guangzhou? All the answers will be unveiled in the exhibition!



Until May 5, 2024

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu

I'm Trying to Paint Myself



Duan Zhengqu, an artist whose career spans nearly five decades, has established a distinctive presence in the art world with his robust and unpretentious style, rich in visual tension reminiscent of his northern roots.



Until May 5, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan West Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Guangzhou Design Triennial 2024



Guangzhou Design Triennial 2024 will open to the public in January 2024! The Triennial has gained wide attention from the academic community since its preparation. Guangdong Museum of Art is honored to invite 18 scholars, who have long been deeply engaged in art theory research and have a high degree of concern, sensitivity and observation in Chinese contemporary art, art design and other fields, to participate in the Academic Committee of the Guangzhou Design Triennial.



Until May 12, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Action in Space and Time

With over 60 participating artists, 50 artworks, and 5 projects, the exhibition traces the development of Chinese (including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and mainland) performance art over 53 years (1970-2023). Focusing on artworks and projects created and implemented in public spaces, the exhibition highlights how artists use art as a method for reflection and intervention in reality, using action to explore the possibilities of the imaginative world.



Until May 19, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

Our Magnificent Homeland

Experience the extraordinary talent of Ren Zhenhan at his personal exhibition. Despite facing deafness in his youth, Ren Zhenhan's remarkable perseverance has led him to excel in various fields including painting, art criticism, and historical fiction. Revered by his peers as the "Superhuman Deaf Artist," this exhibition showcases Ren Zhenhan's paintings from the 1960s to the 1980s, depicting the breathtaking landscapes of our beloved homeland.



Until May 19, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang East Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Daniel Arsham x Pokémon



Experience the first-ever collaborative art project between Pokémon and Daniel Arsham in the southern region of China. The exhibition, held at K11 in Guangzhou, showcases over 50 works, including animations, paintings, sculptures, and installations. Drawing inspiration from Arsham's signature crystallized caves, the artworks create a captivating dialogue that transcends time and space.



Price: RMB100/person, RMB168/Couple

Until May 20, 2024

chi K11, L4/L3 K11, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe

Masterpieces of Illustration



This exhibition brings together works from major art movements such as Post-Impressionism, Fauvism, Surrealism, Japanese Ukiyo-e, Art Nouveau, Cubism, and Suprematism. Explore the artistic influence of illustration stories and experience the color combinations and aesthetic tastes of art masters.



Until May 21, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Nurtured By the Same Water



This exhibition brings together 137 exhibits from 18 cultural and historical institutions in Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Shaanxi, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and other provinces and cities. It systematically showcases the splendid civilization of the Bronze Age in the Yangtze River Basin.



Until June 2, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Road, Tianhe

Mighty Ancient Zhongshan State



Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich history of the mighty ancient Zhongshan State! Through 175 exquisite artifacts, the exhibition will unveil the captivating story of this prominent entity, often hailed as the "Eighth Power of the Warring States" in the annals of history.



Until June 16, 2024

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan 4th Road, Yuexiu

