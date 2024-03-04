32 Amazing Art Shows This March in Shenzhen

Rule and Degree

The exhibition unfolds through two key themes: "rhythm" and "pace," delineating the artist's recent reinterpretation of geometric abstraction through "emotional repetition" and "escaping judgment." It navigates the context of the digital AI era, contemplating solutions to transcend the confines of artistic essence.



Until March 6, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No.6 Nanji Road, Luohu

Near Exit A, Hubei Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Trio - The Power of Life



The exhibition showcases the unique perspectives of three female artists, each with a distinct focus on humanity, femininity, and objects. While their approaches vary, they share a common thread: capturing vitality.



Until March 6, 2024

Awake Gallery, 7/F, Shenzhen NOA Noah Hotel, No.5 Baogang Road, Luohu

Near Exit C1, Sungang Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 7

Gaze of Time

The exhibition showcases over 50 pieces/groups of works from 21 artists in OCAT's collection, spanning ink painting, sculpture, oil painting, printmaking, installation, photography, and video.



Until March 10, 2024

Art Museum of Guangming Culture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Simple Fantasy



This exhibition promises to be a special journey, offering warmth and joy during the winter season. Through the artworks of artist Li Zhebin, visitors will be transported into a whimsical and fantastical world, where they can dance with romance and encounter the purest, most adorable spirits.



Until March 10, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

A Herd of Zebras Crossing the Road - Shen Shaomin Art Exhibition



A Herd of Zebras Crossing the Road is one and the only line of verse in I Am the Rule of My Own, a poem written by Shen Shaomin. When the “natural” species of zebras wander in the “artificial” modern city, the zebra stripes overlap and entangle with bionic traffic signs, constituting a mixed, fuzzy and uncertain situation full of pictorial art. The theme of this exhibition, on the other hand, serves as a metaphor of the gap between natural ecology and social environment, which means the distance from spatial boundary to spatial displacement, or stopping “in between”, even arousing the absurd sense of a line separating the space. This is the parallax illusion of Shen Shaomin’s poetic imagination, and also his witty cover-up of art. This way of setting up and crossing barrier, in my view, has become the basic appeal of his artistic creation, or it is also the foothold of his continuous thinking vs. reflection and exploration vs. criticism.



Until March 10, 2024

Art Museum of Guangming Culture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Rose of Light



Embark on an immersive journey inspired by the French poem "Rose of Light" by Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke. This exhibition explores the embodiment of life events, utilizing the poetic imagery of "light" to create a ripple effect that transcends the external and seeks an intrinsic empathy within the interstices.



Until March 13, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Bloss in the Mountain

He Xianqiu's paintings, depicting landscapes, villages, vegetables, flowers, and various objects, are all connected to his rural life in Hunan. Although he has been living and working in Beijing for over twenty years since leaving Hunan, his experiences in the Hunan countryside remain deeply etched in his memory.



Until March 17, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (Donghu), Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Take a taxi from Exit D, Tai'An Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5/7

Urban Nomadism



The exhibition showcases the works of two shining artistic stars from Mongolia, Nomindorj Bold and Batjargal Battulga. This exhibition aims to delve into the complex relationship between human origins, modern nomadic civilization, urban culture, and contemporary challenges.



Until March 17, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

A Digital Art Exhibition of Science and Technology



A special digital technology art exhibition that will blow up your mind. Rethink what is possible in the world of art with science and technology!



Until March 17, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Perpetual Growth and Change



Experience the enchanting blend of cultural history and exquisite craftsmanship at the "Perpetual Growth and Change: Greater Bay Area Jewelry Zodiac Culture Theme Exhibition." Delve into the rich tapestry of Chinese Zodiac folklore, where the ancient symbols of the Zodiac come to life in splendid gold and jewelry creations.



Until March 17, 2024

Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen, Floor 3-4, No.20 Beili North Road, Luohu

Near Exit E, Tianbei Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/7

Night at the Hotel - NA3022 Hotel



Experience a journey through time and creativity as NUTTSH ART Gallery celebrates its sixth anniversary with the "NA3022 HOTEL: A Night of Future Wonders" exhibition. Witness over 100 captivating works by the talented artist Liu Ying and NUTTSH, spanning painting, sculpture, installations, digital art, and more.



Until March 18, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Through the Riptide as a Canoe

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the 6th Global Chinese Art Exhibition. As a beacon of the "Cultural China" series, this exhibition, led by curator Professor Cai Xianliang, unveils the artistic brilliance of outstanding overseas Chinese artists.



Until March 24, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Hong Bo Solo Exhibition



Embark on a journey through the artistic evolution of Hong Bo's masterpieces! Explore over fifty captivating artworks spanning paintings, installations, and collages.



Until March 26, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Exhibition of the Outstanding Works from the China Wildlife Image and Video Competition

Experience the breathtaking beauty of nature like never before at our exhibition featuring the globally renowned nature image intellectual property - National Geographic China. On display are hundreds of the most representative and outstanding works from recent years' submissions. These awe-inspiring images, capturing the essence of nature, are showcased together for the first time in Pingshan, offering viewers a panoramic view of the various corners of the natural world and witnessing moments of breathtaking wonder.



Until March 31, 2024

Pingshan Exhibition Hall, No.4 Huide Road, Pingshan

Near Exit A, Culture Center Station, Shenzhen SkyShuttle Line 1

Nature's Editions



The exhibition aims to immerse viewers in a world of imagination and emotion through the expressive artworks of Yoshitomo Nara. By experiencing Nara's richly evocative paintings, viewers are invited to embark on a journey of emotional resonance, delving into a realm where imagination meets reality. Join us as we explore the profound depths of human emotion together with the artist.



Until March 31, 2024

Pingshan Exhibition Hall, No.4 Huide Road, Pingshan

Near Exit A, Culture Center Station, Shenzhen SkyShuttle Line 1

reMIX 10th Anniversary Exhibition: trace



"trace" is the retrospective exhibition of the most significant work that gave impulse to such transformation, organized in 10 chapters that reflect the evolution of reMIX through the struggles and opportunities that were faced along the way. All the work exhibited belongs to the same ethos, even if the projects operate at very different scales, in diverse contexts and material conditions.



Until March 31, 2024

OCT Loft, No.2 Jinxiu North Street, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Oversea China Town North, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

The Reflective Memories



The exhibition will explore and inspire reflections on the interconnectivity between humans and nature, history, and culture through the fiber art creations of two influential Eastern female artists with diverse cultural backgrounds.



Until March 31, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Years of Wanli



Explore 123 precious cultural relics from the Ming Dynasty, including remarkable artifacts unearthed from the Ming Dingling Mausoleum in a groundbreaking underwater archaeological discovery. The exhibition is divided into three major units, showcasing these heritage treasures on a grand scale. Immerse yourself in the immersive recreation of the Ming Dynasty scenes, allowing the artifacts to narrate stories and serve as historical evidence. The exhibition promises a captivating journey, offering a vivid portrayal of the Ming era through a compelling display of cultural heritage.



Until March 31, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

FLY FLY FLY

"FLY FLY FLY" exhibition explores the essence of "flying" through the lenses of era, creativity, and youth. Hosted by the KennaXu Gallery, it features six dynamic young Asian female artists from New York, Seattle, and Amsterdam. In Shenzhen, this vibrant city, these post-90s artists break artistic norms, embracing post-contemporary exploration.



Until April 5, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, First Floor, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No.19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

2024 Shenzhen Artists Spring Festival Exhibition



This exhibition brings together a collection of artworks created by local artists from Shenzhen, reflecting the new face of our times and celebrating the spirit of the era.



This exhibition has been extended to April 6, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Treasure Along the Silkroad



Embark on a journey through time and discover the brilliance of Sumerian civilization with the exhibition "Treasure Along the Silk Road" at Shenzhen Museum. Explore the intricacies of exquisitely crafted metal artifacts dating back to 4000 BCE, showcasing the advanced craftsmanship of the Sumerians.



Until April 7, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Lin Zhinan Solo Exhibition



Titled "Neng Zhi Shan Shui" (The Signifier of Landscape), the exhibition carries a subtle playfulness beneath the expressions of post-industrial art and Eastern freehand. As a large-scale exhibition for the New Year at OCAT B10 in Shenzhen, the exhibition will extract Lin Zhinan's oriental and natural elements, mimicking garden architecture to create a garden-like space in the midst of the city. At the end of the year, it will lead people to an inner world reminiscent of retreat and Zen-like tranquility.



Until April 7, 2024

OCAT B10, OCAT Hall A/B & B10, OCT-LOFT, Enping Road, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Qiaocheng East, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Rhizomatiks



As Rhizomatiks makes its debut with a large-scale solo exhibition in China, the artist team takes full control of the exhibition, curated by the internationally acclaimed curator Yuko Hasegawa. The exhibition experience is co-produced by the design and interactive platform Insula. This "upgraded version" for Chinese audiences follows the success of the Rhizomatiks exhibition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in 2021, promising a unique and immersive experience led by the innovative artistry of Rhizomatiks.



Until April 7, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Life At Extremes - BBC Earth Exhibition



Embark on an extraordinary journey inspired by "Earth II" and "Blue Planet II" exhibitions. From towering peaks to deep ocean depths, explore the awe-inspiring wonders of the world's most formidable natural environments across seven captivating exhibition zones. With 75 breathtaking high-definition photographs and immersive 4K documentary footage, witness the resilience of incredible creatures as they thrive in ever-changing, challenging conditions. Venture beyond the horizon and gain insights into our planet and its diverse inhabitants.



March 6 - May 5, 2024

Ping An Finance Center, No.16 Fuhua 4th Street, Futian

Near Exit C, Shopping Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/3

May People and Moon Pure Invariably



This year marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of Mr. He Xiangning. The exhibition not only features exquisite pieces from the He Xiangning Art Museum's collection but also includes precious works and historical documents borrowed from the Tianjin Museum and China News Service.



Until May 5, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Creativity and Construction of New Cultural Facilities



The exhibition is based on reflections on the creation of public spaces and architectural design in the new era. It showcases the design concepts and features of four public cultural facilities planned and constructed in Shenzhen. With nearly 100 exhibits, including drawings, models, images, installations, and virtual experiences, the exhibition provides a clear, engaging, and interactive perspective on the role of cultural facilities in future urban public life. It reflects the cultural consciousness of the city and the practical exploration of architects.



Until May 5, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Colorful Paintings and The World

The Shenzhen Dafen International Oil Painting Biennale serves as a dynamic platform for artists worldwide to transcend traditional aesthetic boundaries and foster cross-cultural dialogue. Through its inclusive exhibitions and diverse themes, the Biennale celebrates the vitality and diversity of contemporary painting. With a focus on artistic expression and global connectivity, it embodies a shared pursuit of beauty and innovation among emerging talents.



Until May 12, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Near Exit A1, Dafen Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Exposición Sonora Gaudí



The exhibition seeks to recreate a lifelike Gaudi. Using authentic artifacts as the skeleton - the first exhibition of Gaudi's original artifacts in Asia, and the debut of Gaudi's personal collection in China; employing spectacular installations as flesh - a giant hanging chain model, a forty-meter rock wall depicting the landscape of Gaudi's hometown; paying artistic homage as the soul - a voice art installation exclusively authorized in China. Return to Gaudi's childhood home in Riudoms, and immerse yourself in a multidimensional experience that transcends time and space, connecting vision and sound.



Until May 19, 2024

Sky Museum, 48/F, Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong Third Road

Near Exit 32, Futian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/3/8/11

Pingcheng and Yungang Grottoes Art in the Northern Wei Dynasty



The Yungang Grottoes, alongside the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang and the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, are renowned as one of China's largest ancient cave temple complexes. With a history of over 1,500 years, the exhibition showcases a wealth of cultural artifacts and historical materials from the Northern Wei Dynasty, totaling 237 pieces/sets. It comprehensively displays the rich outcomes of ethnic integration and cultural exchanges between East and West during the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty.



Until May 24, 2024

Lobby & Special Exhibition Hall No.2, Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture, No.184, Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

The First Contemporary Sculpture Exhibition in Shenzhen Art Museum

As the first contemporary sculpture exhibition at the Shenzhen Art Museum, this event marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of public sculpture art. Amidst the complexities of the 21st century society, with its transformations and diversifications, this exhibition sheds light on the future of Chinese sculpture despite the myriad challenges it faces. It serves as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the art form, offering glimpses into the promising horizons of sculpture in China.

Until June 2, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Flower Bloom on Branches North and South



This is a special exhibition featuring Flower and Bird paintings by Guan Shanyue and Yu Xining. Both artists were born in a turbulent era marked by internal and external challenges, a time when the nation faced crisis. It was also an era of collision between Chinese and Western cultures, with the replacement of old and new ideas. As artists, their works consistently respond to the efforts of national and cultural revitalization in modern times, reflecting the individual exploration, progress, and humanistic concerns of the artists themselves.



Until June 2, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Accidentally Wes Anderson



AWA brings nearly 300 dopamine-approved Wes Anderson-style photographic artworks to create a charming space in Shenzhen. Embracing the Wes Anderson aesthetic, this collection promises to infuse a touch of magic and splendor, delivering a wondrous and vibrant warmth to every soul navigating the 'cold winter.' Get ready to be enchanted by the allure of this captivating exhibition.



March 8 - July 30, 2024

Exhibition Hall, South Area, Shenzhen The mixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

