12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, February 22, 2024

Food & Drink

Alfresco Hot Pot

e826e9946006dcf9a30692e7a83907ed1.jpg

The alfresco hot pot awakens your taste buds and indulges you in a delectable flavor until March 3 are available for reservation. Awaken your taste buds, limited seats, grab your spot now.

Until March 3, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8829 1234

Park Hyatt Shenzhen No.5023 Yitian Road, Futian

A Warm Reunion Tea

Weixin-Image_20240222115805.jpg

Indulge in a heartwarming reunion over a delightful spring-inspired afternoon tea, infused with the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year. Specially curated with seasonal ingredients and traditional flavors, join us at The Lounge for a memorable feast that celebrates togetherness and joy. Come, savor every bite and share precious moments with your loved ones amidst the jubilant sounds of firecrackers.

Price: RMB528/Set

Until February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2218 7338

Grand Hyatt Shenzhen, No.1881 Baoan Nan Road, Luohu

Family Brunch

Weixin-Image_20240222112415.jpg

Indulge in a delightful family brunch experience this Sunday at The Happy Monk Uniway! Let the kids unleash their creativity with funny pizza making while you savor The Happy Monk's delicious new brunch menu crafted by talented Michelin chef. With something for everyone, it's the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy quality time together.

February 25, 12 noon - 4pm

The Happy Monk Uniway, Unit L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Say Good-Bye Drink It Dry

_202402171924381.jpg

Until the end of February, Life on Mars will be having a Drink the Bar Dry party! All cocktails, both on and off menu will be set to RMB58, and all spirits, be it a shot or a full bottle, will be half priced! Now considering the fact we have always pushed quality ingredients with ahem generous pours, that's a bargain not to be missed!

Until February 29, 2024

Life on Mars, Shop No.129 Sea Taste (Haiyun) Garden, No.1088 Wanghai Road, Nanshan

Fab Fridays

_202402171924385.jpg

Don't miss out on Fab Fridays at The Crazy Coconut Bar! Enjoy 20% off beer, cocktails, and bottles before 11pm. Dance to the beats of disco, pop, euro, Latin, and more.

Every Friday, from 8.30pm

The Crazy Coconut Bar, Exit J1, Chegongmiao, Futian

Music

Plastician Asia Tour

_20240219211458.jpg

One of the most iconic Dubstep DJ/Producer from Croydon,London. Most commonly known for his involvement at the humble beginnings of London's Grime & Dubstep movements, Plastician was recognised as the first artist to truly cross the boundaries between the two movements, which he showcased on Rinse FM, and then on BBC Radio 1 in the mid 00's with his popular radio broadcasts.

February 23, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13265401741

CLUBWHY, Atrium, Shenzhen Wenheyou, No.3002 Jiefang Road, Luohu

Lantern Festival Ode to the Moon

2_24x.jpg

Jazz Cinematic Theater Vol.13, JAZZ MOON features Lantern Festival Ode to the Moon!

February 24, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18681535010

Roots House, Unit 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

DJ G2G x HainaFromChina

Weixin-Image_20240222114305.jpg

Prepare for an electrifying return this Lantern Festival as the unstoppable "Asia Kings" of the internet, Z-Gen, make a surprise comeback with Turmoil! Joining forces on the OIL battlefield are the enigmatic and seductive Copenhagen Virus DJ G2G, alongside the high-energy vixen from Vancouver, HainaFromChina Get ready to be awakened from your holiday lethargy with their unexpected and impactful dance beats that will shake the ground beneath your feet!

February 24, from 10pm

Oil Club, 11A Ground Floor, Tairan Building, Tairan 8th Road, Futian

The Dragon Alley

Weixin-Image_20240222120317.jpg

Formed in the winter of 2013 in Beijing, The Dragon Alley boasts an eclectic fusion of Indie pop and Britpop. However, they resist being pigeonholed, always daring to experiment with new musical elements. With a penchant for innovation, their melodies defy labels and captivate audiences with their fresh and distinctive sound.

February 25, from 8.30pm

MAO Livehouse, 2/F Sea World Area C, Nanshan

Arts

Rule and Degree

6402.gif

The exhibition unfolds through two key themes: "rhythm" and "pace," delineating the artist's recent reinterpretation of geometric abstraction through "emotional repetition" and "escaping judgment." It navigates the context of the digital AI era, contemplating solutions to transcend the confines of artistic essence.

Until March 6, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No.6 Nanji Road, Luohu

A Digital Art Exhibition of Science and Technology

_202402041117464-1-.jpg

Experience the fusion of art and technology at a digital art exhibition showcasing the wonders of science and technology. Immerse yourself in a world where creativity meets innovation, as cutting-edge digital artworks redefine the boundaries of imagination. Explore the intricate details of scientific concepts brought to life through mesmerizing visuals and interactive displays.

Until March 17, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Urban Nomadism

_202402071124022-1-.png

The exhibition showcases the works of two shining artistic stars from Mongolia, Nomindorj Bold and Batjargal Battulga. This exhibition aims to delve into the complex relationship between human origins, modern nomadic civilization, urban culture, and contemporary challenges.

Until March 17, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Shenzhen Event Guide Weekly Weekend

