  1. home
  2. Articles

Messi Finally Addresses 'Hong Kong Incident'

By Billy Jiang, February 21, 2024

0 0

On the evening of February 19, Lionel Messi finally addressed the 'Hong Kong match incident,' recording a personal video message which was then posted on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo.

Messi apologizes for missing the match in Hong Kong due to injury. Video via 梅西LeoMessi10/Sina Weibo

In the video, Messi confirmed that he had indeed been suffering from an injury, which posed a risk of aggravation had he played the match in Hong Kong. 

Later in the video, he assured fans that a few days later, his condition had improved, allowing him to make an appearance during the match in Japan.

Addressing rumors circulating online, Messi emphasized:

"Many of the rumors are simply untrue. I have a very special bond with China."

Hong Kong Meltdown

The timeline traces back to February 4, when Inter Miami faced off against a Hong Kong team in a friendly match at Hong Kong Stadium. 

Fans eagerly awaited the appearance of their football icon Messi, only to be disappointed when he did not take to the field, sparking discontent among supporters.

Following the match, the team responded, citing Messi's absence due to injury. 

However, as the final whistle blew, the stadium resounded with boos and chants of "退钱" ("refund") from the disappointed crowd.

READ MORE: Hong Kong Goes Into Meltdown as Messi Misses Match

Japan Match

On the evening of February 7, just three minutes before Inter Miami's match in Japan, Messi took to Weibo once again to address his absence from the earlier match in Hong Kong, expressing regret for being unable to play due to injury.

Weixin-Image_20240221151829.jpg

Messi released a statement three minutes before Miami International's match in Japan. Screenshot by That's

Messi then played an active role against the Japanese team, sparking criticism. 

Many Hong Kong fans questioned this turn of events, and called for an explanation from the organizers and the team.

Other fans pointed out that a player recovering from injury within three days is indeed a normal and foreseeable situation.

Refund

Inter Miami and the Hong Kong match organizers issued a statement on February 9, announcing a 50% refund for the general public who purchased tickets through official channels.

Weixin-Image_20240221151832.jpg

Refund statement by Miami International and the Hong Kong match organizers. Screenshot by That's

Will Messi's video apology appease the haters? How do you perceive the latest developments? Share your thoughts with us.

Stay updated on the latest news in China by following our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via That's]


Lionel Messi Hong Kong

more news

Giant Hearts Captivate Hong Kong to Spread Love

Giant Hearts Captivate Hong Kong to Spread Love

Hong Kong Design Centre Presents 'Chubby Hearts Hong Kong' Brightening Hong Kong's iconic skyline with love from February 14 to 24.

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

More Hong Kong residents are enjoying the culinary and shopping delights of Shenzhen!

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

17 Amazing Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

7 Amazing Bars to Check Out in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's cocktail culture is a tapestry woven with the finest spirits, masterful craftsmanship, and a dash of the city's unique flair.

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

The 'Guangdong Private Cars Coming to Hong Kong' trial scheme is under consideration!

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

During the 134th Canton Fair, passengers can enjoy streamlined pre-check-in procedures for their journey between HKIA and the Canton Fair grounds.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Thousands Stranded in Hainan After CNY Travel Rush

Spring Festival Spending Up Nearly 50%

Shanghai F&B Social at The Pearl This Monday

Starbucks' Lucky Savory Latte... with Pork?!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Messi Finally Addresses 'Hong Kong Incident'

Messi Finally Addresses 'Hong Kong Incident'

Starbucks' Lucky Savory Latte... with Pork?!

Starbucks' Lucky Savory Latte... with Pork?!

The New Bottomless Brunch Taking Shenzhen by Storm

The New Bottomless Brunch Taking Shenzhen by Storm

Want to Change Your Life? F45 Challenge Starts Monday!

Want to Change Your Life? F45 Challenge Starts Monday!

25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives