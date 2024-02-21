25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed Feb 21, 8pm show; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Feb 21, 8pm, RMB176

Thu Feb 22, 8pm, RMB176

Fri Feb 23, 8pm, RMB218

Sat Feb 24, 2pm, RMB218

Sat Feb 24, 4.30pm, RMB398

Sat Feb 24, 7.30pm, RMB398

Wed Feb 28, 8pm, RMB128

Thu Feb 29, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Mar 1, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 2, 2pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 2, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Mar 2, 7.30pm, RMB380

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Thursday



Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu Feb 22, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday



Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road



Catch some live music at Abbey Road, with Irish band Doctor Midnight.

Fri Feb 23, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Dua Lipa & Sam Smith Tribute @ The Pearl



A special tribute concert showcasing the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, in an intimate and magical setting.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Enjoy an intimate serenade as The Pearl’s Red Stars, Ksenia and Trenton brings to life the timeless hits of Dua Lipa and Sam Smith in an intimate setting illuminated by the soft glow of candlelight.

Fri Feb 23, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Pre Anniversary Party @ La Suite





Kick off the countdown to La Suite's 3rd anniversary with an incredible Friday pre anniversary party!

Start the celebration early with great music, delicious drinks, and incredible vibes. Don't miss this chance to get the biggest party of the year started!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri Feb 23, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday & Saturday



Lantern Disco @ RIINK



Head along to RIINK this weekend as they conclude the Lunar New Year festivities with an unforgettable Lantern Disco Party!

Experience the thrill of the dragon and lion dance on wheels for good luck, while joyfully reuniting with friends after the extended holiday break.

Embrace the auspicious atmosphere as DJ FLYZ and DJ Shelter spin a vibrant mix of disco and pop music to energize the dance floor.

On this 15th night of the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese Valentine’s Day, every couple will receive complimentary Sweet Tangyuan, symbolizing a delightful and prosperous year ahead!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Fri & Sat Feb 23 & 24, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Ray? Oh...Needa!!! | Rip Van Winkle @ Yuyintang, The Boxx & Neo Bar

Japanese bands Ray? Oh...Needa!!! and Rip Van Winkle come to Shanghai with their original style of Punk-Math / City-Rock on their very first Chinese tour, hitting up three venues this weekend...

Fri Feb 23, 8pm; RMB90 presale, RMB120 door, RMB160 for 2.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.





Sat Feb 24, 8pm; RMB90 presale, RMB120 door, RMB160 for 2.

The Boxx, B4, 731 Hongxu Lu, by Huaguang Lu 虹许路731号B4.





Sun Feb 25, 8pm; RMB90 presale, RMB120 door, RMB160 for 2.

Neo Bar, 1/F Yangpu Entrepreneurship Center, 355 Guoding Lu, by Huangxing Lu 国定路335号杨浦科技创业中心1号楼, 近黄兴路.

Saturday

Lantern Festival Family Menu @ Cotton's



Cotton is celebrating Lantern Festival and the end of Spring Festival with this special family menu above.

And that's not all...

Head along to Cotton's on Saturday and enjoy free tangyuan!

Sat Feb 24, from 5pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

F45 Challenge Information Session @ F45 Jing'an

Whether you're looking to lose body fat, improve your fitness, increase your strength, or just feel better overall, the F45 Challenge is an amazing way to kick start your year.

For those wanting to know more about the Challenge and to see an F45 studio before the it starts, there is a free Information session this Saturday at F45 Jing’an.

The F45 Challenge itself starts next Monday, February 26, and runs for 45 days.



A Challenge Membership is RMB2,600 and includes unlimited F45 Classes at all three F45 Shanghai locations, a Body Scan at the start and end of the Challenge, a Nutrition Workshop, a Benchmark Workshop and a Recovery Workshop.

Register now by scanning the QR code on the poster above.

Sat Feb 24, 1.30pm; Free.

F45 Jing’an, B103, 98 Yanping Lu, by Wuding Lu 延平路98号, 近武定路.

Rata Food Venison Event @ Butler & White's With Guinness

Rata Food has been supplying New Zealand Venison to many of the top western restaurants around China for many years. Now, via their WeChat shop, you to can cook at home with the same venison items.

This event gives you an opportunity to try a number of these unique venison items, including venison sliders, rump, tri tip, rack and more.

It's RMB120 per food ticket (which needs to be pre-paid), with a RMB150 2-hour free flow drinks deal available directly from the bar.

Sat Feb 24, 3pm to 5pm; RMB120.

Butler & White's With Guinness, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Our Black History Happy Hour @ Online



'Our Black History Happy Hour' is an online, family-friendly, 90-minute celebration aimed at bringing together the vibrant community of Shanghai to celebrate the rich tapestry of Black history.

This event will provide a unique opportunity for individuals in China, specifically Shanghai, to learn, appreciate, and engage with the real stories and contributions of the Black community from yesterday, today, and back in the day.



Sat Feb 24, 4-5.30pm; Free.

Online, scan the QR above to reserve your spot.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Sat Feb 24, 8.30pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Miami Night’s 80s Night @ Funkadeli

Miami Nights is back, Shanghai is back, and the 80s will never die!

With Popopup, DJs Turner and Thee Baron are riding into Funkadeli on an electric cloud to bring you a neon-tinged night of new wave, synth pop, electro, and more!

Bring your dancing kicks, your fly homies, and leave them inhibitions at the door!

Sat, Feb 24, 9.30pm; Free Entry



Funkadeli, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

3rd Anniversary Party @ La Suite



La Suite is marking its 3rd anniversary, and they are celebrating it BIG with you!

Get ready for a spectacular night filled with music, entertainment, and endless fun. Don't miss out on the party of the year – see you there!

Sat Feb 24, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Ongoing

40% Off Soft Opening Special @ Mars Wine Station



For the whole month of February, enjoy 40% off at Mars Wine Station, the new lounge by Nepali Kitchen.

Daily*, All Feb, 4pm-2am.



Nepali Kitchen, 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路819弄4号,近富民路.

*Closed Mondays

Looking Ahead



Feb 27: We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Movies Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Feb 27, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Feb 28: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Wed Feb 28, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Feb 29: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Thu Feb 29, 9pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 1: New Talent Night @ Geneva

A night of music from the most talented young musicians in the city. Head along to hear the sound of the future. Family friendly.

Fri Mar 1, 7pm; Free Entry.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Mar 1: RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Fri Mar 1, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 1: Dream of Californication: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers @ The Pearl



Rock out with a tribute to the band that combined funk and punk rock to create a new musical style!

Plus the music of Green Day, The Offspring, Blink-182 and more.

Fri Mar 1, 9.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 2: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Sat Mar 2, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 2: NASTHUG @ Electric Circus – The Shanghai EDITION



Asia meets the Caribbeans! Witness the China debut of the up and coming Japanese-Jamaican talent NASTHUG, as we debut the FRSH series... Expect nothing but eclectic music that makes you dance!



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Mar 2, 9pm-3am; Early Bird RMB118, Presale RMB138, Door RMB158, includes one drink.

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

Mar 3: Family Concert: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Take the kids over to The Pearl to experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Sun Mar 3, Doors 12pm, Show 1pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

