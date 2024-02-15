Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2024

Dulwich Pudong Embark on Ignite: Switzerland Learning Journey

Adventure awaits as 14 intrepid Year 9 students from Dulwich Pudong set foot in Switzerland for their Ignite: Switzerland learning journey.

This exclusive opportunity, tailor-made for Dulwich College International's Year 9 students, promises an exceptional blend of indoor and outdoor education.

Ignite: Switzerland is a termly program that is 12 weeks in length. Term 2 is all about embracing the snow, with a lineup of exhilarating winter sports such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, curling, and ice skating.

Get ready for an unforgettable winter experience that will leave a lasting impression. Stay tuned for their thrilling exploits!

BISS Students in Tanzania

British International School Shanghai students went on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to Tanzania, where they participated in sustainable service work – improving the health and long-term prospects of families in the area.



This unique opportunity is available to students from Nord Anglia Education schools, teaching the importance of community and empathy in a challenging environment, while also fostering qualities such as teamwork and adaptability.

Four-Legged Friend Joins German School Shanghai

From the second semester onwards, there will be a four-legged friend at the German School Shanghai Hongqiao on a regular basis.



The golden retriever, Cooper, will accompany school life as a reading dog as part of studio time.

Numerous scientific studies have proven the positive effect of a school dog. A school dog can promote various skills such as self-competence, social skills or a sense of responsibility and motivation in children.



As a reading dog, it listens to children read aloud, giving them new or greater confidence in their own abilities through being a patient listener.

A reading dog can also lead to noticeable improvements in language skills as part of language development.

And finally, It is also great fun to read a reading dog, so that the joy of books and reading is automatically awakened.

Dulwich Puxi Joins Great Backyard Bird Count



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi takes great pride in being the first school in Asia to join the global celebration of birds during the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) this February.

Students from all year groups, both on and off campus, enthusiastically engage in birding activities, fostering a profound connection with nature and exemplifying Dulwich’s commitment to global citizenship.

By observing and counting birds in their surroundings, students not only deepen their understanding of biodiversity in a local context, but also make a significant contribution to the GBBC's scientific mission.

YCIS Shanghai Celebrates Chinese New Year

Amidst laughter and cheer, the three campuses of YCIS Shanghai (Puxi, Pudong, and Lingang) launched an array of entertaining and diverse activities to welcome the Year of the Dragon.



Parents were invited to join the festivities, creating a vibrant celebration of the New Year and the treasures of traditional Chinese culture.

Concordia Hosts Model United Nations Conference CISSMUN XIII

In January, Concordia proudly hosted CISSMUN XIII, a Model United Nations conference that drew nearly 700 students from 38 schools across Asia. Participants showcased their understanding of global issues and honed their public speaking and negotiation skills.

Mr. Joshua Hohnholt, a Concordia teacher and CISSMUN advisor, observed the event's expanding international reach, with a notable increase in participation from schools outside China.

This growth underscores a rising global mindset among students, fostering diverse interactions and perspectives.

The event also spotlighted the remarkable efforts of Concordia’s high school student organizers. Taking on roles ranging from the secretariat to delegates and media teams, these students exhibited exceptional leadership and teamwork, crucial to the conference's success.

CISSMUN, a cornerstone program at Concordia, was established in 2010. Over the years, it has grown to become the largest and most esteemed MUN conference in Asia.

Britannica 'The Day of the Dragon' Chinese New Year Fair

Britannica International School Shanghai 'The Day of the Dragon' Chinese New Year Fair' was a delightful experience for all involved.

With an array of activities, children had the chance to delve deeper into Chinese culture. Check out a video of the day above.

Shanghai French School Commemorates 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between France & China



In 2024, Shanghai French School commemorates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China, coinciding with the Franco-Chinese Year of Cultural Tourism.

To mark this special occasion, elementary school students had a blast on an exceptional field trip to the Museum of Chinese Arts. High school students once again embraced their diplomatic roles in an exchange session with the Consul General, Mr. Joan Valadou.

Over 150 students from the 4th and 5th grade were warmly greeted by the talented artist Christian Lu (Lu Yongan) in the grand gallery of Arts in Shanghai. Alongside Mr. Joan Valadou, the Consul General of France in Shanghai, students not only had the chance to ask their questions to the artist, but also explored the museum's unique architecture.

SCIS Welcomes the Year of the Dragon with Theater Revival

The SCIS Main Hongqiao campus proudly revealed its newly renovated theater with a spectacular celebration in honor of the Year of the Dragon.

The event was graced by a poignant speech delivered by the Director of Schools, Daniel Eschtruth, setting an inspiring tone for the festivities.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting added a touch of significance to the occasion, symbolizing the commencement of a new chapter.

Chinese cultural performances further enriched the celebration, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for the cultural tapestry within the SCIS community.

Shanghai Singapore International School Rings in the Dragon Year



Shanghai Singapore International School buzzed with vibrant colors and cultural festivities as the school community joyfully celebrated Chinese New Year, welcoming the auspicious Dragon Year.

The highlight of the day was the mesmerizing Chinese New Year assembly, featuring a captivating dragon dance, traditional dances and songs by staff and students.

The spirit of celebration filled the air, showcasing the richness and beauty of Chinese culture. This celebration also brought the school community closer, fostering a bond like that of a close-knit family.

Wellingtonians Receiving Outstanding University Offers

Wellington College International Shanghai pupils are already receiving outstanding early offers from top universities.

For the third year running, year 13 pupils have received offers from Oxford and Cambridge – one for Law at Oxford and another for Natural Sciences at Cambridge.

The school is also seeing offers coming in from other highly ranked schools, such as New York University, the University of Manchester, and the University of Hong Kong.

Several pupils have also secured places at some of the world's top art schools, including Parsons, Savannah College of Art and Design, and the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

These early offers mark only the beginning, as decisions are still forthcoming from applications to universities in countries like the US, UK, Europe, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

NAIS Launch Saturday Tiger Cubs

Following the success of their Tiger Cubs playgroup, NAIS Pudong are expanding their reach to support families who may not have the opportunity to attend sessions during weekdays.

To support this, they will be launching a new Saturday Tiger Cubs class from February 24 onwards. The classes will run from 8.45-10am each week during term time, and will focus on music and movement.

These Saturday sessions – open to children from 0-36 months, and who are eligible to study in an international school – will continue to be entirely free. This is a great opportunity for you and your child to meet others in a warm and welcoming environment.

NAIS Pudong will also continue to provide their Thursday Arts & Crafts Tiger Cubs session as usual.

