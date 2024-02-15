  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai F&B Social at The Pearl This Monday

By That's Shanghai, February 15, 2024

0 0

The Pearl would like to invite all of Shanghai’s F&B Industry to a night of live music starring their award winning Red Stars band.

Realizing most F&B peeps don’t get a chance to see any of their shows (as they are always working on weekends), The Pearl want to invite all you hard working superstars to enjoy a show and see why it has been That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards Live Music Venue of the Year for five straight years.

The Pearl is also very excited to have Hai Seas sponsoring the event… so head on over and start the Year of the Dragon rocking!

Weixin-Image_20240215151939.jpg

Mon Feb 19, Doors 7pm, Concert 9pm; Free entry for all those in the F&B industry.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

more news

16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shanghai

16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shanghai

See out the holiday in style!

22 Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai Over CNY

22 Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai Over CNY

Make the most of Spring Festival!

14 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

14 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

19 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your lobster!

17 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Solid options, week on week.

Umbrellas Up! 8 Days of Rain Ahead in Shanghai

It's because you lied when you were 17...

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Ming Court Awarded Black Pearl Diamond for 6th Consecutive Year

Head on over to the Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

25 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Guangzhou

18 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Shenzhen

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai F&B Social at The Pearl This Monday

Shanghai F&B Social at The Pearl This Monday

16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shanghai

16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shanghai

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives