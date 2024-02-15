Shanghai F&B Social at The Pearl This Monday

The Pearl would like to invite all of Shanghai’s F&B Industry to a night of live music starring their award winning Red Stars band.



Realizing most F&B peeps don’t get a chance to see any of their shows (as they are always working on weekends), The Pearl want to invite all you hard working superstars to enjoy a show and see why it has been That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards Live Music Venue of the Year for five straight years.

The Pearl is also very excited to have Hai Seas sponsoring the event… so head on over and start the Year of the Dragon rocking!

Mon Feb 19, Doors 7pm, Concert 9pm; Free entry for all those in the F&B industry.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.