Useful Mandarin Phrases for Spring Festival and the Year of the Dragon

With the Chinese New Year holiday kicking off on February 10, you're likely gearing up for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. This year, with travel not recommended even between provinces, we've put together this special Spring Festival Phrase Guide to help you navigate through CNY.



Vocabulary:

Year of the Dragon

龙年

Lóng nián

Spring Festival

春节

Chūn jié

New Year’s Eve

除夕

Chú xī

Family

家人

Jiā rén

Travel

旅行

Lǚ xíng

Reunion Dinner

年夜饭

Nián yè fàn

Red Envelope

红包

Hóng bāo

Money

钱

Qián

Spring Festival Gala

春晚

Chūn wǎn

Firecrackers

鞭炮/爆竹

Biān pào/ bào zhú

Lantern Festival

元宵节

Yuán xiāo jié

Phrases

Have a Happy New Year!

新年快乐!

Xīn nián kuài lè!

Happy Chinese New Year!

春节快乐!

Chūn jié kuài lè!

Wish you have an auspicious year!

万事如意!

Wàn shì rú yì!

Wish you make a good fortune in the coming year!

恭喜发财!

Gōng xǐ fā cái!

I was born in the Year of the Dragon.

龙年是我的本命年。

Lóng nián shì wǒ de běn mìng nián.

I was born in the Year of the Dragon. (Short form)

我属龙。

Wǒ shǔ lóng.

What’s your Chinese zodiac?

你的生肖是什么?

Nǐ de shēngxiào shì shénme?

What’s your Chinese zodiac? (Short form)

你属什么?

Nǐ shǔ shén me?

Wish you good health!

祝你身体健康!

Zhù nǐ shēntǐ jiànkāng!

What’s the origin of this activity?

能给我讲讲这项活动的起源吗?

Néng gěi wǒ jiǎng jiǎng zhè xiàng huó dòng de qǐ yuán mā?

What’s your plan for the Spring Festival?

春节有什么安排吗?

Chūn jié yǒu shén me ān pái mā?

Can I have some dumplings?

有饺子吗?

Yǒu jiǎo zi mā?

What’s the filling of the dumplings/tang yuan?

饺子/汤圆是什么馅儿的?

Jiǎo zi/ tāng yuán shì shén me xiàn’er de?

Can I take a photo of this?

我能给这个拍张照吗?

Wǒ néng gěi zhè gè pāi zhāng zhào mā?

Does this train go to XXX?

这趟火车是去XXX的吗?

Zhè tang huǒ chē shì qù XXX de mā?

I don’t eat peanut/dairy products/seafood.

我不吃花生/奶制品/海鲜。

Wǒ bú chī huā shēng/nǎi zhìpǐn/ hǎi xiān.

Wishing you the best of luck and a joyous celebration during this Year of the Dragon!

